Re: Your best (and worst) ever derby memories?
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 10:58:05 pm »
Bollocks !

Just thought of the worst of them all.

Goodison Park 1988 when Clarke scored to stop us from beating Leeds's record from being unbeaten from the start of the season. I was in the top balcony for that and it was moody and a few digs were thrown either way.
Re: Your best (and worst) ever derby memories?
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 11:58:21 pm »
Worst are the 0-0 at Goodison in 2019 or the one where Reina chucked it in and we lost 3-0.

Kids in the FA Cup with Jones' winner has to be up there with the best.

Re: Your best (and worst) ever derby memories?
« Reply #282 on: Today at 12:13:12 am »
I've still got my match ticket and programme from the Fairclough derby of 76.  ;D

Tickets-A" border="0



As a kid I kept everything, I thought my Mum had thrown it all out but after she died I came across a box of a few bits and pieces that had survived her cull. A few other things that were there...

Tickets-B" border="0
I've no idea what the postponed match was but it's signed by Bette Bright from Deaf School, with Enrico Cadillac's autograph on the back. Prob fromn 76 or 77 I'd guess.

Tickets-C" border="0
Re: Your best (and worst) ever derby memories?
« Reply #283 on: Today at 12:35:31 am »
Lovely collection there, Beardy. Some great memories to go with them too, no doubt.
