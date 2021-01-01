Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Your best (and worst) ever derby memories?
Author
Topic: Your best (and worst) ever derby memories? (Read 14182 times)
kesey
Re: Your best (and worst) ever derby memories?
«
Reply #280 on:
Yesterday
at 10:58:05 pm »
Bollocks !
Just thought of the worst of them all.
Goodison Park 1988 when Clarke scored to stop us from beating Leeds's record from being unbeaten from the start of the season. I was in the top balcony for that and it was moody and a few digs were thrown either way.
Kashinoda
Re: Your best (and worst) ever derby memories?
«
Reply #281 on:
Yesterday
at 11:58:21 pm »
Worst are the 0-0 at Goodison in 2019 or the one where Reina chucked it in and we lost 3-0.
Kids in the FA Cup with Jones' winner has to be up there with the best.
Six Beardy
Re: Your best (and worst) ever derby memories?
«
Reply #282 on:
Today
at 12:13:12 am »
I've still got my match ticket and programme from the Fairclough derby of 76.
As a kid I kept everything, I thought my Mum had thrown it all out but after she died I came across a box of a few bits and pieces that had survived her cull. A few other things that were there...
<a target='_blank' href='
https://nonprofitlight.com/ma/wakefield/friends-of-lake-quannapowitt-inc'>lake
quannapowitt[/url]
I've no idea what the postponed match was but it's signed by Bette Bright from Deaf School, with Enrico Cadillac's autograph on the back. Prob fromn 76 or 77 I'd guess.
Re: Your best (and worst) ever derby memories?
«
Reply #283 on:
Today
at 12:35:31 am »
Lovely collection there, Beardy. Some great memories to go with them too, no doubt.
