In order.1) 3 - 2 Heighway,Toshack and Chris Lawler winner derby. The best footage of the Kop in its full glory in my opinion.

2) 1971 FA Cup Semi Final. I was 10. Crushed in the Stretford End with my Dad. Still remember the half-time music. Little Green Apples by Glen Campbell

3) David Fairclough winner. In the Kop with a mate who'd come up from London. Early morning kick-off because of the Grand National. 11 am I think.No tickets,pay at the gate.

Can't get a sniff at a ticket these days but I consider myself very fortunate to have been at these matches(not to mention some other classics)





So many to pick from but I think you might have nailed it with those three SN. And without a doubt that late 3-2 comeback is right at top for me.They were reigning champions. A truly great Everton side. We were still rebuilding with the two Bambers, Tosh etc.Still recall big Joe Royle leaping high to put them 2-0 up down the Annie Rd end and, whilst still defiant in our support, we all knew it was over.Then the magic happened.Stevie running along the Kop byeline right in front of us in the manner only he could manage and somehow squeezing it past Andy Rankin. Belief instantly rekindled. We went manic and bellowed our implorings for more of the same.It soon came. Stevie did an identical unfeasible Stevie run down the Kemlyn touchline. The cross came over and there was big Tosh soaring to nod home the equaliser. Utter pandemonium. Even louder imloring.Chris Lawler kindly obliged. His winner against the background din was scarcely believable. As it bounced up it seemed to take an age to reach the right height he needed. But Chris Lawler was the coolest cookie you'll ever see in front of goal as he connected with that trusty right boot and sent us into raptures the like of which we all know only ever happen every now and then.As SN says we were never louder as an entity than we were on the Kop during that 20 minute spell that day and it's stayed with me so vividly for all the fifty odd years since and still gives me the same warm glow to this day. We were without doubt blessed that day.