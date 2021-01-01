« previous next »
Your best (and worst) ever derby memories?

3) David Fairclough winner. In the Kop with a mate who'd come up from London. Early morning kick-off because of the Grand National. 11 am I think.No tickets,pay at the gate.
Can't get a sniff at a ticket these days but I consider myself very fortunate to have been at these matches(not to mention some other classics)


This has claim to be one of the greatest-ever goals scored at Anfield. A crucial one too given we how close the Title race was that season.

And the following year he did it again v Leeds. Another Grand National Day, another morning KO, and Davie ran Leeds ragged - scored one and was hauled down by Madeley in the box for a pen after a 50 yard run. It was never televised to my knowledge and I think that's the reason it's been a little bit lost to memory.

People said that the Grand National in the mid-1970s was all about Red Rum. In reality it was about red Davie Fairclough.
Probably the 4-4 at Woodison in 91.
My first derby was 1970 when we came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2. I never thought that could be topped but it has been numerous times since. If I had to choose though I'd probably go with Yorky and the late Fairclough winner in 76 - the 74/75  75/76 and 76/77 seasons were my best time of being match-going red seeing us rise from being one of the best in England to becoming one of the best and most famous clubs in the entire world - and that Fairclough goal was one of many key moments along the way
Sandy Brown 1969 og in the 3-0, first ever derby as a very young lad.
The 2-1 semi at OT a couple of years' later.
The 5-0 in the days when there would be 15000 Reds at Goodison.
The 1986 Cup Final, when we all stood together as Scousers long before the Bitters totally lost it.
Losing 0-2 at Anfield when they had loads on The Kop (and no bother).
The 4-4.
The 3-0 defeat at Goodison.
Origi's last minute.
First game I ever went to as a 9 year old was the Milk Cup Final replay at Maine Road. Not a classic game but fond memories all the same. Especially seeing Souness turn and beat Southall from outside the box.

As a kid though, the 86 final was the best for me. It should probably be 89, but by that point I'd found an interest in raving and girls, a slight distraction from football at the time.  ;D

Outside of this, the Gary Mac free kick and obviously the Origi vs T-rex from 6 inches out.

Edit: One of the worst was that cup game watching on ITV and it cut away / lost signal and came back to see their players celebrating.
Sandy Brown 1969 og in the 3-0, first ever derby as a very young lad.
The 2-1 semi at OT a couple of years' later.
The 5-0 in the days when there would be 15000 Reds at Goodison.
The 1986 Cup Final, when we all stood together as Scousers long before the Bitters totally lost it.
Losing 0-2 at Anfield when they had loads on The Kop (and no bother).
The 4-4.
The 3-0 defeat at Goodison.
Origi's last minute.

Some good ones there. One that seems to have been largely forgotten is the 87th minute 2012 Wembley FA Cup semi winner from Andy Carroll. To us he's a best forgotten mistake from the past - if he'd done that for Everton against us though he'd be on their legends wall alongside Dixie, Latchford, Niasse and Beto.
This is a great thread which other LFc forums wouldnt have. Got lots of fond Goodison memories, most of which involve being in every part of the ground  and being able to celebrate without any  real bother.  Yes , there was always a drunken fight in The Paddock in the 80s but it was always like a last orders fight. Even in October 97 when we lost -2-0 and it turned out a load of us were near the middle of the Gladwys  and they had to tone down their celebrations.

Favourite memory though was September 85 and their best ever team was meant to put us out our post Heysel misery. Our new player manager scored the goal of this season within a minute in the Street End, which half exploded. That was the moment they just knew..they will never get the better of us, even at their peak.
In order.1)  3 - 2  Heighway,Toshack and Chris Lawler winner derby. The best footage of the Kop in its full glory in my opinion.
2) 1971 FA Cup Semi Final. I was 10. Crushed in the Stretford End with my Dad. Still remember the half-time music. Little Green Apples by Glen Campbell
3) David Fairclough winner. In the Kop with a mate who'd come up from London. Early morning kick-off because of the Grand National. 11 am I think.No tickets,pay at the gate.
Can't get a sniff at a ticket these days but I consider myself very fortunate to have been at these matches(not to mention some other classics)


So many to pick from but I think you might have nailed it with those three SN. And without a doubt that late 3-2 comeback is right at top for me.

They were reigning champions. A truly great Everton side. We were still rebuilding with the two Bambers, Tosh etc.

Still recall big Joe Royle leaping high to put them 2-0 up down the Annie Rd end and, whilst still defiant in our support, we all knew it was over.

Then the magic happened.

Stevie running along the Kop byeline right in front of us in the manner only he could manage and somehow squeezing it past Andy Rankin. Belief instantly rekindled. We went manic and bellowed our implorings for more of the same.

It soon came. Stevie did an identical unfeasible Stevie run down the Kemlyn touchline. The cross came over and there was big Tosh soaring to nod home the equaliser. Utter pandemonium. Even louder imloring.

Chris Lawler kindly obliged. His winner against the background din was scarcely believable. As it bounced up it seemed to take an age to reach the right height he needed. But Chris Lawler was the coolest cookie you'll ever see in front of goal as he connected with that trusty right boot and sent us into raptures the like of which we all know only ever happen every now and then.

As SN says we were never louder as an entity than we were on the Kop during that 20 minute spell that day and it's stayed with me so vividly for all the fifty odd years since and still gives me the same warm glow to this day. We were without doubt blessed that day. 

:)
My first derby was 1970 when we came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2. I never thought that could be topped but it has been numerous times since. If I had to choose though I'd probably go with Yorky and the late Fairclough winner in 76 - the 74/75  75/76 and 76/77 seasons were my best time of being match-going red seeing us rise from being one of the best in England to becoming one of the best and most famous clubs in the entire world - and that Fairclough goal was one of many key moments along the way

Yeah that Davy Fairclough run and goal was ridiculous. I can still see him as I write this. He just went on and on and on before tucking it awy. I was in the kop with my cousin that day, a staunch Blue. His utter dejection such a contrast to me going fucking loopy.
Has anyone mentioned the Goodison 0-3 in late 60's. Vifa Bobby Graham breakaway hat trick and Ian Ross marking Alan Ball out the game. A Shanks masterplan.

 ;D
