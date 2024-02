Has it gone to shit or is it just me? Had a wholemeal loaf the other day, was basically tasteless dough.



It's gone to shit.The only supermarket-bought loaves I like these days tend to be the sunflower & pumpkin seed ones or the like.Greggs used to do a great oval granary roll, but they changed the recipe quite a while back and it eats like cardboard now.Similarly, the Morrisons granary rolls used be decent, and their wholemeal alright, too. Again, though, recipe changes for both and they're now utterly tasteless and dry.I have a rule with bread that, when I press it firmly between two fingers, it shouldn't rise back. It used to just be cheap or state bread/rolls that did that. Now it's nearly all.