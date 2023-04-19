This is all backwards. Limiting calories is the most important factor, intermittent fasting only works because it's harder to eat excessive calories each day if you're only eating within a small window, that's it.



Intermittent fasting makes sense if it fits your lifestyle, much like keto, but it won't make you lose weight faster than someone eating the same calories spread out over the day. It's all about choosing an approach that works for you, because losing any significant amount of weight is a marathon, not a sprint.



The key to restricting calories is to not go nuts with it. 800 calories per day will cause your body to respond like you're starving, burning way fewer calories every day as a result, making you feel like shit and impacting your health. I'd recommend using a BMR calculator to get an estimate of how many calories you need every day to function, then eat a little bit more than that each day and see how that goes. I'd also personally never go below 1500 calories a day for any reason.



800 calories per day isn't a diet it's an eating disorder.



Totally agree that you have to choose a lifestyle that suits you. I would say that IF isn't a diet, it certainly hasn't been for me, and it's something that you can sustain even when you've achieved your weight goal. Whereas a diet is very hard to maintain, especially if you're having to count calories.I wouldn't really say it's backwards because IF provides you with so many more benefits over just a calorie controlled diet. Yes if you reduce your calorie intake to a certain level you'll lose weight, just as you would with IF if you consumed similar calories, but with what happens with your body in a fasted state, then that would mean that you'll more than likely see better results. I would say that if you were following IF then you could eat slightly more calories than you would on a calorie controlled diet and still lose the same or more weight.You could have 3 meals a day and eat between 7am and 7pm, then you may have a snack of a drink with calories in before you go to bed at say 10pm. This means that your body will only be in a fasted state for around 9 hours a day, which isn't really enough for any of the fasting benefits to kick in and work, also it won't really help with anyone who is diabetic. If you ate a similar amount of calories with IF and your body had a fasted state for 16-18 hours then you'll reap many more benefits and see better results.Once your body has been fasting for 12+ hours it'll burn through your glycogen stores and your body then needs to find another source for fuel. Your body will then turn to it's fat stores for energy which is why you'd see quicker/more benefits with IF.An analogy that someone told me was that IF empties your glycogen stores (A fridge), once that is empty it will go to the fat (The freezer). However, if you're eating time window is 15 hours a day then you'll constantly refilling the fridge and have no reason to go to the freezer (fat) for food.