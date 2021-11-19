« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Happy Birthday Crosby Nick  (Read 10813 times)

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,253
Re: Happy Birthday Crosby Nick
« Reply #200 on: November 19, 2021, 08:04:19 pm »
Happy Birthday you stud muffin
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,049
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Happy Birthday Crosby Nick
« Reply #201 on: November 19, 2021, 08:06:09 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November 19, 2021, 07:22:59 pm
:D Cheers John!

And the fans in the Big Dick Nick Stand rise to salute their hero.

Blimey, this thread is like a RAWK time capsule. Very sweet and sad in parts too.

The Big Dick Nick stand, that's quite an erection...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,092
  • Truthiness
Re: Happy Birthday Crosby Nick
« Reply #202 on: November 19, 2021, 08:15:54 pm »
Happy birthday me old mucker. Hope you have a suitably hedonistic* night out**

* Two bottles of beer
** In front of the tv with the kids not pestering you.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,930
Re: Happy Birthday Crosby Nick
« Reply #203 on: November 19, 2021, 09:53:37 pm »
Reading it back,  apparently Nick turned 40 in 2014. Hard to believe to be honest -  his generally cheery,  positive online persona hasn't altered one bit.  One of the best things about this place. 

If 43's right that's more like it!
« Last Edit: November 19, 2021, 09:56:10 pm by surfer. Fuck you generator. »
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,222
Re: Happy Birthday Crispy Duck aka Crosby Nick
« Reply #204 on: November 19, 2021, 10:01:19 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,942
Re: Happy Birthday Crosby Nick
« Reply #205 on: November 19, 2021, 10:15:26 pm »
Happy Birthday.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,164
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Happy Birthday Crosby Nick
« Reply #206 on: November 19, 2021, 10:17:51 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 19, 2021, 10:01:19 pm
Inspired post

For 9 years your heartfelt word has really meant a lot to me. And I never thanked you for it. Im sorry.

Cheers all. Especially surfer (my burner account).
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,057
  • Scrubbers
Re: Happy Birthday Crosby Nick
« Reply #207 on: November 19, 2021, 10:23:14 pm »
Up yours nobhead

Bottle of wine on me courtesy of YCCC, down in one obviously.
« Last Edit: November 19, 2021, 10:26:41 pm by Ziltoid »
Logged

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,638
Re: Happy Birthday Crosby Nick
« Reply #208 on: November 19, 2021, 10:29:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 19, 2021, 07:30:33 pm
Happy Birthday knobhead :wave

 ;D


Top of the page  8)

Happy Birthday  :wave
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,506
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Happy Birthday Crosby Nick
« Reply #209 on: November 19, 2021, 11:23:25 pm »
Nick.

Hope you had a good day.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,313
Re: Happy Birthday Crosby Nick
« Reply #210 on: November 19, 2021, 11:44:24 pm »
Getting it in late but "Happy coming into the world day" Nicholas.
Logged

Offline John C

  • Jul Never Bok Alone (at least not until Dec 14th 2022)
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,194
Re: Happy Birthday Crosby Nick
« Reply #211 on: November 19, 2021, 11:55:40 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November 19, 2021, 11:23:25 pm
Nick.

Hope you had a good day.
I'll make sure Capon beats this next year Nick.
Logged

Offline Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov

  • SNITCH. Has a wotsit the size of a wasp sting. McManaman (doo doooby doo doo!) Mentally slow due to being on RAWK too much.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,522
  • You'll see it when you believe it!
Re: Happy Birthday Crosby Nick
« Reply #212 on: November 22, 2021, 09:59:50 pm »
Kinell..... HBD mate. :scarf
Logged

Offline John C

  • Jul Never Bok Alone (at least not until Dec 14th 2022)
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,194
Re: Happy Birthday Crosby Nick
« Reply #213 on: Today at 08:23:16 am »
Happy Birthday mate, have a smashing day.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,486
Re: Happy Birthday Crosby Nick
« Reply #214 on: Today at 08:50:45 am »
Happy Birthday fella, hope the kennel is warm 🍻
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Happy Birthday Crosby Nick
« Reply #215 on: Today at 08:52:06 am »
Happy birthday Nick have a blast mate 🥳🍻🎉
Logged

Online NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,816
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Happy Birthday Crosby Nick
« Reply #216 on: Today at 09:06:12 am »
Happy birthday my love.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Happy Birthday Crosby Nick
« Reply #217 on: Today at 09:27:41 am »
Happy Birthday Nick  :-*
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,938
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Happy Birthday Crosby Nick
« Reply #218 on: Today at 09:50:41 am »
would've gotten you a card but i spent that 29p on a flap jack sorry - got to prioritise y'know
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,682
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Happy Birthday Crosby Nick
« Reply #219 on: Today at 10:55:35 am »
Happy birthday to my pal, Nick the Crosby Crombie Couture x
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,164
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Happy Birthday Crosby Nick
« Reply #220 on: Today at 11:14:15 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 09:06:12 am
Happy birthday my love.

Roger that. :D

Cheers all.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,049
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Happy Birthday Crosby Nick
« Reply #221 on: Today at 11:29:26 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 09:06:12 am
Happy birthday my love.

 ;D

NarutoReds becoming an RAWK icon.

Happy Birthday, Crosby Nick Rogers in the 21st century...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,297
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Happy Birthday Crosby Nick
« Reply #222 on: Today at 11:31:35 am »
Have a great day.  :wave
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,894
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Happy Birthday Crosby Nick
« Reply #223 on: Today at 12:16:45 pm »
Happy happy :wave
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,206
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Happy Birthday Crosby Nick
« Reply #224 on: Today at 06:57:39 pm »
Happy birthday Nick, hope youve had a good one
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,506
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Happy Birthday Crosby Nick
« Reply #225 on: Today at 08:27:28 pm »
All the best, Nick. 🎉🎊🎁

I hope you had a good birthday. 🎂
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 