i was gonna write my thoughts on this shite, but, not worth my time and the link below says it all anyway. If you dont know the guy talking, he knows more about this shit than we've all forgot, i know some very informed trekkies and consider myself one of them, but this dude is something else and can articulate it far better than i can, and if you're inclined to explore the subject, it's better than reading a fuck long post that i was gonna write (there's a preamble, just skip on the bottom bar to SNW).



if you like the show dont bother watching it, it wont be for you



if you've looked in the thread having probs with the show and wonder what the hell they're doing, eg spock for instance, wtf is this shit? if that's the case and you're a trekkie nerd, it's probably right up your alley. it has spoilers, you've been warned, but breaks down how this isn't star trek, which comes as no surprise after the good star trek of Picard S3 we've gone right back to writers who just dont get it or understand it. just cos things look similar doesn't make them the same thing. is it as bad as STD? nope, i dont think that's possible but boy, it's still so wide of the mark, which is a pity with a good cast of characters and actors. another huge missed opportunity.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J6RXhw3frXY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J6RXhw3frXY</a>



btw, this isn't a swipe at any who enjoy it, hell some people liked she-hulk and velma and even blood origins, literally the three worst thing in tv i've ever seen. so each to their own. but the breakdown is very informative and fair and most of all, totally accurate. plus he's a nice guy and not one of those smelling his own farts 'experts'.