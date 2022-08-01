« previous next »
Offline Circa1892

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1000 on: August 1, 2022, 09:48:50 am »
Sad news, and sad she's had a difficult final few years.

Think its probably a fair thing to say that - out of every actor who's played a part in Trek over the last 60 years or so, she is comfortably the most important both in terms of wider impacts and in terms for representing the ethos and mission of the franchise.
Offline Tobelius

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1001 on: August 1, 2022, 12:40:04 pm »
Very sad news about Nichelle passing,she was integral to the original show i think,such a positive nice character.

That story about her thinking of quitting the show and MLK and Gene persuading her to stay,had no idea and that touched me.
Offline Armand9

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1002 on: August 1, 2022, 07:56:43 pm »
yes, that story is very famous and does encapsulate what star trek was all about - quality sci fi tv with meaningful morality tales of comtemporary issues here and there

i still rate the episode with frank gorsham "Let That Be Your Last Battlefield" as the best show i've ever seen to demonstrate just how inane racism is

compare that to more recent 'efforts' on contemporary issues and it's chalk and cheese, it wasn't preachy or talking down to its audience, just very well written and conceptualised in showing the absurdity of racism with not a SJW in sight

Offline oojason

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 02:41:40 am »

'Star Trek: Picard | Final Season Sneak Peek | Paramount+':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9o-QBUw8Rf0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9o-QBUw8Rf0</a>

^ The third and final season premieres on Feb. 16, 2023.
