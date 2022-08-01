Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Star Trek
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
21
22
23
24
25
[
26
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Star Trek (Read 85748 times)
Circa1892
Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,744
Re: Star Trek
«
Reply #1000 on:
August 1, 2022, 09:48:50 am »
Sad news, and sad she's had a difficult final few years.
Think its probably a fair thing to say that - out of every actor who's played a part in Trek over the last 60 years or so, she is comfortably the most important both in terms of wider impacts and in terms for representing the ethos and mission of the franchise.
Logged
Tobelius
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,404
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Trek
«
Reply #1001 on:
August 1, 2022, 12:40:04 pm »
Very sad news about Nichelle passing,she was integral to the original show i think,such a positive nice character.
That story about her thinking of quitting the show and MLK and Gene persuading her to stay,had no idea and that touched me.
Logged
Armand9
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,682
Re: Star Trek
«
Reply #1002 on:
August 1, 2022, 07:56:43 pm »
yes, that story is very famous and does encapsulate what star trek was all about - quality sci fi tv with meaningful morality tales of comtemporary issues here and there
i still rate the episode with frank gorsham "Let That Be Your Last Battlefield" as the best show i've ever seen to demonstrate just how inane racism is
compare that to more recent 'efforts' on contemporary issues and it's chalk and cheese, it wasn't preachy or talking down to its audience, just very well written and conceptualised in showing the absurdity of racism with not a SJW in sight
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.
Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 17,285
The Awkward Squad
Re: Star Trek
«
Reply #1003 on:
Today
at 02:41:40 am »
'
Star Trek: Picard | Final Season Sneak Peek | Paramount+
':-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9o-QBUw8Rf0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9o-QBUw8Rf0</a>
^ The third and final season premieres on Feb. 16, 2023.
Logged
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Print
Pages:
1
...
21
22
23
24
25
[
26
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Star Trek
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.32]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2