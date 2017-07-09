This is a terrible argument, utterly awful.



I was trying to take it easy in this thread because I respect everyone's right to enjoy what they want, even though I find it incomprehensible that someone can enjoy Picard having watched 19 episodes of it now. Its fucking objectively shite.



ST:TNG is my desert-island series. If I could have only 1 box set of any TV show, ever, to watch over and over it would be TNG ahead of things like even Sopranos & Breaking Bad. So there is no way I was going into Picard thinking I am going to hate this. And how can I "watch stuff I might enjoy" without trying it anyway? Bizarre statement.



Picard is so offensively bad that it makes TNG retrospectively worse. Picard has ruined the JL Picard character itself so badly that I have lost some of the respect that I had for him watching TNG. How can I go back and watch something like Inner Light when I know that 20 years after it, JL Picard is going to be creaking around in a resurrected android body of some ungodly nature - for no discernible reason other than to enable a Season 2.



Here are some random cliff notes of nonsense and other, hateful things about Picard the series:

Raphae is a horrible, badly written character with no clear motives and nothing sympathetic about her at all. Every time she opens her mouth, something stupid or un-necessarily aggressive comes spilling out

7of9 in Voyager was an unsure former Borg member who was trying to adapt to being a regular human. By the time Picard rolled around, she was some sort of murdering, psychopathic vigilante but only dealing with mundane crap. Why?

JL Picard - in 170 episodes of TNG we had about maybe 3-4 of them dealing with JL's history. It feels like half of his screen time in Picard are flashback's or close ups of him reminiscing, often in the middle of gunfights or when he is trying to save the galaxy's future. Why does anyone care about JL's childhood? This is crap that should have been left in a novel

Eleanor - the writers obviously were teenage boys when LotR came out and thought Legolas was the most amazing thing in the history of the world. Orlando Bloom is so washed up and lacking-charisma that I am sure they could have approached him for this role, which is about as far from anything that should be in the world of anything sci-fi, let alone ST, that its frankly offensive to the audience. A guy who brings a sword to a laser fight.

Now to the plot/writing itself. None of it makes sense and its clearly written by people who have heard "of" Star Trek and some of the concepts like the Borg, Q, but never watched it.

Why does Soong look exactly like a descendent 300 years in the future, beyond giving a job to Brent Spiner?

Why did Guinan, who met Picard in 19th Century USA in "Time's Arrow", not recognize him?

Why is she working in an LA bar called "10 Forward", when "10 Forward" was named after the deck and position of the bar she worked in on TNG?

What is the purpose of Q beyond clicking his fingers in episode 1 (which was actually a very good episode) to set up the season? His motives, abilities and actions since then make no sense. Are they saying he lost all his powers immediately after that click?

I might have fallen asleep for this bit, but why does the 21st century timekeeper or whatever Talinn is actually look like a Romulan housekeeper 300 years in the future?

How did an incompetent, unconfident ancient relative of Picard get the job on the most important, expensive manned mission in the history of humanity? Has anyone read or watched anything about the sort of guys who got onto the Apollo program? Its actually offensive to the memory of the likes of Neil Armstrong.

I got fooled by these clowns a few times now. Discovery Season 2 was actually kind of OK, but Seasons 1 and 3 were garbage. But at least thats done no harm. Picard S1 & S2 are so bad they have made me dislike ST in general and I'll find it difficult to ever go back to TNG again now. I'm never watching another episode of this new Trek after this Picard finale on Friday.



If this was a generic sci-fi show without the Trek name it would have died a death a long time ago. Instead these bastards are getting to spew their rubbish out indefinitely under the Trek banner.



I love all the Star Trek series, but TNG S1 and a lot of S2 was as ropey as fuck - random storylines, mischaracterisation, bizarre contraditary plots and shady effects when they ran out of money - but I still loved them.How has Picard ruined the character, not sure if youre just a kid, but a lot of people have tragic or upsetting real-life backstories and this series has fleshed out the character more and shown why he turned out as he did. Patrick Stewart said that was the key reason he did the series. People get old. How he ages (or how anyone ages) doesnt ruin their younger selves. Again, you sound like youre a kid. Unless youre older and somehow are still the exact same person that you were when you were 18 (And just dont think you are?Your observations about the characters seem to be that you dont like them. Bit odd, but hey, fine. Ive seen plenty of series with annoying characters that is still a good series.There have been more than a few mentions that the reality they are in is likely to be an alternate reality (The Borg Queen says it several times) and there are noticeable changes - for instance when Picard and co met Guinan originally in the 1900s she didnt recognise him then and this Guinan is clearly a lot younger than that one. If the older one didnt recognise him then Im at a loss to see why youd think a younger one would?Who said Picards descendant is incompetant? Star Trek has shown for years since it first came out that jumping into transporters and joining a Star Ship is something that pretty much anyone can do if they get through the academy - although in most series they focus on the Bridge Crew, there are clearly hundreds of people on each ship which can be seen to be very ordinary. The relative hasnt been put forward as anything massively special from what Ive seen - its just her mission is lucky enough to identify extraterrestrial life which led to more investment into Space Technology and brought the future on - a timeline/reality where she didnt do that meant that the World cut the funding and became very insular and like the Mirror Darkly alternative timeline.I liked Discovery as well - again, not quite what Im used to and bit touchy feely in places, but as has been mentioned before, its given screenwriters a chance to write different stories in different ways that may well appeal differently to different target audiences. Seems fair enough to me - why shouldnt different demographics get a chance to enjoy Star Trek. They dont even need to remain anything like on Canon if the series is set in alternate timelines and weve seen that with the Traveller and Q from the beginning.You seem really, really angry about it. Doesn't seem healthy that. Maybe watch some Pepper Pig and get a chill onTalinn - again pretty obviously an alternate dimension.