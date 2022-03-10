« previous next »
Is Picard S2 as bad as S1?
Episode 1 is but Episode 2 was a marked improvement.
Watching clips of this on YouTube, enough to follow the story. Hope the arse doesn't fall out of it in the last few episodes, like what happened with S1.
Picard season 2, eps 1 & 2 anyway, is surpisingly good. Apart from perhaps a few moments in Discovery Season 2 (and Discovery Season 3 was brutally awful so I have stopped watching it), this is perhaps the most I have enjoyed Trek since Voyager. I hope they can keep it up.
^ Discovery unfortunately hasn't changed (or improved) in Season 4 either. Though the recurring guest roles are pretty good - this is often at the expense of the regular Discovery crew - Burnham, Saru and Tilly apart - I can't remember their names, much about them, or them having an interesting or intriguing role or episode to them.

Picard has been quality so far - episode 3 too :)
Is it just me or does Picard make so sense at all?!?!?!?!?!?!?!

Are they just making up as they go along? It's getting more and more stupid with each episode


Is it just me or does Picard make so sense at all?!?!?!?!?!?!?!

Are they just making up as they go along? It's getting more and more stupid with each episode




It's just you
I noticed that the latest episode was directed by Lea Thompson (the mum/wannabe girlfriend from Back to the Future). A quick IMDb and it looks like her directing output is of a higher quality than her recent acting roles.
I thought Discovery was ok, but now its been moved from Netflix & its on Prime? Do you actually have to pay for episodes? Picard is very up & down but still holding my interest.
Picard is still decent - gone downhill slightly from a strong opening episode but no question I will keep watching whereas by the end of S1 I would have been happy to see it cancelled.

Rafi is one of the most annoying characters in the history of fiction. I feel sorry for the actress, she's really been handed a piece of shit to work with. Literally everytime she opens her mouth or every action she takes is baffling and annoying.

The other supporting characters who annoyed me in Season 1 are either not in S2 (eg the Romulan Legolas) or have vastly improved (Rios and Jurati). Even Seven, who was atrociously written in S1, has actually come back to the way she was in Voyage for a large part thankfully. Its finally feeling something like Star Trek rather than whatever S1 was.
https://twitter.com/StarTrek/status/1511388299973124099?s=20&t=4_ToQHhlRT7xhFj8gvkGKA

Ok so its just fan service in series 3, but not ashamed to say I got excited with the music at the end
Is Picard S2 as bad as S1?

Strange question as S1 was the best of Star Trek since DS9 (and parts of Voyager).
It's just you

Nope :D It's definitely getting more stupid
Just want to say that the actress playing Guinan really nails her, in a very dark, cyncial, despairing type of way.
Am I the only one who'd love a series based around Riker? I'd genuinely love to see something based around him as a captain.
Am I the only one who'd love a series based around Riker? I'd genuinely love to see something based around him as a captain.
Yes. You are.
Quickly becoming my favourite series this

(Love all of them though :) )
Quickly becoming my favourite series this

(Love all of them though :) )

Are you talking about Picard, seriously?

This season has gone steadily downhill from a strong opening episode and its now as bad as season 1 if not worse. Only 2 episodes left so I'm committed now but I'm done with everything Trek related after this. It beggars belief how much damage these showrunners have done to the IP.

I never watched the Orville until the last few months - I suspect most Trek fans will have watched it but if you haven't I strongly recommend it. It just keeps getting better and better and by Season 2 its the closest thing to Next Generation I have seen. At first I thought Orville was going to be like Galaxy Quest or Family Guy in space, but it actually reduces the humour over time (although there are still touches here and there). Highly recommended.
Are you talking about Picard, seriously?

This season has gone steadily downhill from a strong opening episode and its now as bad as season 1 if not worse. Only 2 episodes left so I'm committed now but I'm done with everything Trek related after this. It beggars belief how much damage these showrunners have done to the IP.

I never watched the Orville until the last few months - I suspect most Trek fans will have watched it but if you haven't I strongly recommend it. It just keeps getting better and better and by Season 2 its the closest thing to Next Generation I have seen. At first I thought Orville was going to be like Galaxy Quest or Family Guy in space, but it actually reduces the humour over time (although there are still touches here and there). Highly recommended.
Aren't you the one that mentions Orvill in this thread every time a new season of Star Trek is on. :D

If it's not you My Bad!!
I don't think so (although I'm not sure). I've only watched the Orville over the last 2 months so I wouldn't have brought it up before.
That was me, but I haven't bothered recently as the Orville S3 is still heavily delayed thanks to Covid. Expected this autumn I believe.

I did enjoy Lower Decks. Haven't watched even a second of Picard but I am keeping up with Red Letter Media's take on it.
Are you talking about Picard, seriously?

This season has gone steadily downhill from a strong opening episode and its now as bad as season 1 if not worse. Only 2 episodes left so I'm committed now but I'm done with everything Trek related after this. It beggars belief how much damage these showrunners have done to the IP.

I never watched the Orville until the last few months - I suspect most Trek fans will have watched it but if you haven't I strongly recommend it. It just keeps getting better and better and by Season 2 its the closest thing to Next Generation I have seen. At first I thought Orville was going to be like Galaxy Quest or Family Guy in space, but it actually reduces the humour over time (although there are still touches here and there). Highly recommended.

As I've said before, I'm enjoying it, but I go out to try and enjoy everything I watch.

People's nostaliga steps in to change stuff that has happened - I loved the original Star Trek at the time and saw it in the 70s and I loved TNG - and still do. But. If you wanted to be picky, the Stories, the Sets, the Acting and the Scenarios in both series were truly dreadful in the early episodes (If you wanted to pick fault)

But I'm not there to watch astonishing cinematography or amazing actings or cast-iron plots - I'm there to be hopefully entertained and to hopefully enjoy watching an episode in a genrre and in a series I like.

Just seems to me that there are many people about that are just itching to cry about pretty much absolutely everything.

I don't get why people even bother watching stuff that they clearly will hate before it's even started. Perhaps try watching stuff that you might enjoy?
I gave up after the 1st few eps of S3 Disco and decided not to return to Picard after S1

This goes beyond being picky imo and my issue is more to do with the direction of the whole franchise, it's dropped down to CW levels of sci fi with the over exaggerated drama and non nonsensical plots with little pay off.  It's not like I was unwilling to embrace change either, it was expected, but this to me is proper garbage TV.  Of course this might be my taste and the world of today embraces this form of ST and although I'd love a return to form, I came to terms with ST dying after ENT anyway.

I found solace in a show called The Expanse, love that show.  Orville is decent too.
I gave up after the 1st few eps of S3 Disco and decided not to return to Picard after S1

This goes beyond being picky imo and my issue is more to do with the direction of the whole franchise, it's dropped down to CW levels of sci fi with the over exaggerated drama and non nonsensical plots with little pay off.  It's not like I was unwilling to embrace change either, it was expected, but this to me is proper garbage TV.  Of course this might be my taste and the world of today embraces this form of ST and although I'd love a return to form, I came to terms with ST dying after ENT anyway.

I found solace in a show called The Expanse, love that show.  Orville is decent too.

This seems strange to me. Star Trek has literally had hundreds of 'nonsensical' plots in it's history.

I'd probably watch something like Michio Kaku, Steven Hawking or Brian Cox if you want to see something that's possible in the Universe and Physics?

This seems strange to me. Star Trek has literally had hundreds of 'nonsensical' plots in it's history.

I'd probably watch something like Michio Kaku, Steven Hawking or Brian Cox if you want to see something that's possible in the Universe and Physics?

OG ST especially in later seasons had some pretty solid episodes and when they did do over arching stories they tended to be done pretty well (dominion war, Xindi war, year of hell, sevens sub plots, Picards recovery from being a Borg etc).  Picard and Disco prolly suffer more so by having each season under scored by something stupid.   Disco - Klingon war didn't get started / klingon sub plot with Ash was nonsensical, Lorca was decent enough if it wasn't surrounded by some stupidity.  S2 had Spock hiding in his mothers basement and following mcguffin lights around the galaxy which built into an anti climatic ending.  Picard had a bunch of stuff that went literally nowhere or didn't fit - Hugh, samurai kid, Icheb, Seven, Maddox, Riker / Troi and even Data.  Each iteration just has stuff to string you along until the inevitable dumpster fire.

Then there's the individual episodes, which I won't get into but each character tends to be retconned, none are really fleshed out, the bridge crew are just faces and like with the over arching stories, the episodic stories tend to delve into over the top emotional drama or use vague explanations to get the story to the next chapter.  This is why I put it into the CW bracket of storytelling.

I'm not all fussed about the Sci Fi in ST, it was always more of a backdrop to tell stories of adventure to me, with societal commentary told in a balanced way when it was good.  I just don't get that from the new series, it just feels like a simple story with some stuff thrown in to drag you along to the end, usually involving a battle.
OG ST especially in later seasons had some pretty solid episodes and when they did do over arching stories they tended to be done pretty well (dominion war, Xindi war, year of hell, sevens sub plots, Picards recovery from being a Borg etc).  Picard and Disco prolly suffer more so by having each season under scored by something stupid.   Disco - Klingon war didn't get started / klingon sub plot with Ash was nonsensical, Lorca was decent enough if it wasn't surrounded by some stupidity.  S2 had Spock hiding in his mothers basement and following mcguffin lights around the galaxy which built into an anti climatic ending.  Picard had a bunch of stuff that went literally nowhere or didn't fit - Hugh, samurai kid, Icheb, Seven, Maddox, Riker / Troi and even Data.  Each iteration just has stuff to string you along until the inevitable dumpster fire.

Then there's the individual episodes, which I won't get into but each character tends to be retconned, none are really fleshed out, the bridge crew are just faces and like with the over arching stories, the episodic stories tend to delve into over the top emotional drama or use vague explanations to get the story to the next chapter.  This is why I put it into the CW bracket of storytelling.

I'm not all fussed about the Sci Fi in ST, it was always more of a backdrop to tell stories of adventure to me, with societal commentary told in a balanced way when it was good.  I just don't get that from the new series, it just feels like a simple story with some stuff thrown in to drag you along to the end, usually involving a battle.


Not really sure what you want?

Picard has shown us a load of backstory for Picard, Seven, Q, Sung and other characters in the universe.

I'm finding it very enjoyable.
Yep. This season's Picard has been really enjoyable.

Fleshed out characters and actors more at ease with the characters, better and more engaging main story, intriguing side-plots, at a fairly decent pace. Well directed, shot and scored too. With fun nods to the past and other ST series. And a ton more characterisation added to Picard as a man this season - and without going into spoilers... some top guest actors adding to the story, and established races and newer characters evolving too.

Is it prefect? No, but it is fun and engaging. It also contains a fair bit of the social commentary we expect from ST.  To me it feels like a genuine and worthy continuation of following Picard's life in his latter years.

Looking forward the season finale next week.
Not really sure what you want?

Picard has shown us a load of backstory for Picard, Seven, Q, Sung and other characters in the universe.

I'm finding it very enjoyable.

Better writing, basically.  I can't comment on s2 obv, but between 3 seasons of disco + 1st season of picard its already burned its bridges with me.
Yep. This season's Picard has been really enjoyable.

Fleshed out characters and actors more at ease with the characters, better and more engaging main story, intriguing side-plots, at a fairly decent pace. Well directed, shot and scored too. With fun nods to the past and other ST series. And a ton more characterisation added to Picard as a man this season - and without going into spoilers... some top guest actors adding to the story, and established races and newer characters evolving too.

Is it prefect? No, but it is fun and engaging. It also contains a fair bit of the social commentary we expect from ST.  To me it feels like a genuine and worthy continuation of following Picard's life in his latter years.

Looking forward the season finale next week.

So have binged it this week (stupidly thinking the whole series was out in one go and I could watch the finale tonight) and overall its been disappointing. Thought the first couple of episodes were great, introduced some interesting avenues for the storyline. The pacing of the series is just off though. Concentrating too much on the uninteresting and ignoring those engaging plot lines they set up in the first couple of episodes. No idea what the story is with regards to the Q story line which was the most interesting. Maybe theyll rescue it in the last episode, or just throw all the TNG cast in for series 3. That would do too.

Could still watch Patrick Stewart all day as Picard though, but feel theyve wasted him in this series. Should have been built around him, Q and Guinan - theyve been the most engaging characters of the whole thing and work well together.
Could still watch Patrick Stewart all day as Picard though, but feel theyve wasted him in this series. Should have been built around him, Q and Guinan - theyve been the most engaging characters of the whole thing and work well together.

Problem is, he's 80 and it shows, that's why he's mostly sitting down or nearly dead in the series!
