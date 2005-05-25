« previous next »
Author Topic: Star Trek

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Star Trek
Reply #840 on: January 25, 2021, 07:27:03 pm
He was talking about the videos  :lickin
TepidT2O

Re: Star Trek
Reply #841 on: January 25, 2021, 07:49:09 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January 25, 2021, 07:27:03 pm
He was talking about the videos  :lickin
Do we think Darren is actually Mario Ballotelli?

Darren G

Re: Star Trek
Reply #842 on: January 26, 2021, 01:58:29 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January 25, 2021, 07:27:03 pm
He was talking about the videos  :lickin

I very much doubt that mate.  He directly quotes me at one point and also talks about 'people including a few monetised clickbait of hate videos to validate their points'.  Contextually that claim makes no sense if he were talking about the videos in the first instance. 

 
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 25, 2021, 07:49:09 pm
Do we think Darren is actually Mario Ballotelli?



    ::)  Pitiful.  Thought that you had me blocked pal? Still manage to have a go whenever you can though, right?  Sad lad.
oojason

Re: Star Trek
Reply #843 on: January 26, 2021, 02:32:16 am
Quote from: Darren G on January 25, 2021, 06:12:34 pm
Given the way that's written, you clearly seem to be having a pop at my post in particular.  If so... yeah, I made mention of the virtue signalling and SJW elements in the show, because..well they're prevalent within it. SJW, virtue signalling and the like have become the "usual keywords" because people are a bit tired of being force-fed that shite.  The show-runner themselves said that the show is a "platform for ideological messaging" moreso than an "artistic endevour".  You really don't see an issue with that?  For a TV show?  I'm personally not "offended" by these things. I just think it makes for a shite tv show, which is why I listed it amongst the things that I didn't like about STD.  That said, the SJW, virue signalling - or whatever term you'd like to use - represents only a very small part of why I dislike the show.  Shit writing for example is probably the biggest reason.

Also, my post was specifically a response to a post from someone who "didn't get the hate" for the show.  As somebody who strongly disliked season 3, I explained my viewpoint and why I thought that it was so bad.  So of course I'm going to be focusing on the negative aspects rather than the few things that l liked.  Context.

 As for this: "Some also criticise the acting ability of actors from a BAME background - though somehow manage to ignore talking about acting abilities of other actors (in a franchise with a long history of having some 'interesting' and varied approaches to acting ;))."

 Fuck off with your assumptions.  Again, the insinuation that criticism of an actor must somehow be based upon racial prejudice rather than their acting ability or lack thereof.  The fact that the actor in question is also the lead means that their performance is more likely to be critiqued, but I guess that it's easier to throw out insinuations of racism than to take things like that into account.  I mean, I did enjoy Avery Brooks as Sisko for seven seasons of Deep Space Nine, but that was probably just because that although he was black, he wasn't also a 'strong woman' or gay, right?  And you have the audacity to bemoan a lack of "open-minded discussion" after posting the above.  Fucking unbelievable. 

Also, maybe it's easier to add a video that sums up many of the reasons that I disliked season 3 rather than writing an essay on the subject and that it in fact had nothing to do with 'providing proof or validation'.

 What's funny is that you claim that "the lack of genuine criticism of the show is a shame" whilst simultaneously ignoring the points that I've made about the writing and plotholes and focusing almost solely on the sjw aspect of my response.     


Nope, I didn't even read your post - just saw the line of...

Quote from: Darren G on January 23, 2021, 05:41:32 am

Then there's the virtue-signalling, SJW bullshit that's continually shoehorned into the show. 

... tuned out and scrolled right past.

I haven't read your other post quoted above either - though the "Fuck off with your assumptions" did catch the eye. :lmao

(Are you editing your posts 45 minutes after making them? That's some dedication; good for you.)


Read the post again - it is obvious I'm talking about the number, prevalence, and content of toxic monetised videos out there on youtube - vs the number of videos with balance and genuine criticism - which are increasingly hard to find. (+ some linking to or using similar/like-minded videos in their own as some sort of validation or 'fact' - a la 'Fandom Menace'; getting in more clicks/'synergy'). So unless you make those type of toxic monetised videos, or work for 'the algorithm', then... no - I wasn't talking to you.


Seems you assume too much - and are quite angry & defensive with it. Good luck with that, Mario ;)
Darren G

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,759
Re: Star Trek
Reply #844 on: January 26, 2021, 03:19:59 am
Quote from: oojason on January 26, 2021, 02:32:16 am

Nope, I didn't even read your post - just saw the line of...

... tuned out and scrolled right past.

I haven't read your other post quoted above either - though the "Fuck off with your assumptions" did catch the eye. :lmao

(Are you editing your posts 45 minutes after making them? That's some dedication; good for you.)


Read the post again - it is obvious I'm talking about the number, prevalence, and content of toxic monetised videos out there on youtube - vs the number of videos with balance and genuine criticism - which are increasingly hard to find. (+ some linking to or using similar/like-minded videos in their own as some sort of validation or 'fact' - a la 'Fandom Menace'; getting in more clicks/'synergy'). So unless you make those type of toxic monetised videos, or work for 'the algorithm', then... no - I wasn't talking to you.


Seems you assume too much - and are quite angry & defensive with it. Good luck with that, Mario ;)

I'm defensive?  Hmm, I wonder why that is?  Possibly as a result of people insinuating that people who don't like the show (which I don't) must be either a misogynist or homophobic.  Or perhaps it's the insinuation that if one happens to think that Sonique Martin Green's performance is dreadful, then that conclusion must somehow be affected by inherent racism within the viewer ("Some also criticise the acting ability of actors from a BAME background - though somehow manage to ignore talking about acting abilities of other actors (in a franchise with a long history of having some 'interesting' and varied approaches to acting ;)).".     

And yeah, on re-reading the post, it still reads the same way: "Insert usual keywords such as SJW, virtue signalling, libtards, woke, left-wing agenda (by writers or showrunners), diversity box-ticking... and then include a few 'monetised clickbait of hate' videos with little-to-no balance whatsoever to in a weird attempt to provide 'proof' or validation."

 You're clearly talking about people adding videos to their original points to provide validation there, not about the videos themselves.     

 Look, whether people love the show, hate it or somewhere in between, I really don't care.  Everybody is entitled to their respective opinions.  However, when posters are intimating that if people don't like it then that's likely the result of homophobia, misogyny or racism, then yes, it becomes somewhat offensive.

And yeah, I edited a post 45 minutes after posting.   I bounce between work and RAWK. I do that a lot as fresh things occur to me whilst working and simultaneously musing upon things. Weird that you don't read the posts, but pay great attention to the time-stamps, eh? Anyhow, don't let it worry you. 

 I wonder which line of the post you'll "happen to see" this time around, and which you can then conveniently take out of context, without actually addressing the underlying point.   

   
 
oojason

Re: Star Trek
Reply #845 on: January 26, 2021, 03:31:25 am

Yeah, like your other posts in here... I ain't reading that. Sorry, Mario - you'll have to justify yourself, explain, or repeat yourself to someone who actually wants to talk with you.
Darren G

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,759
Re: Star Trek
Reply #846 on: January 26, 2021, 03:42:19 am
Brilliant reposte. When you can't actually argue the points, simply reort to childish insults, eh? Ok, I'll leave it there then.
oojason

Re: Star Trek
Reply #847 on: January 26, 2021, 03:55:55 am
Quote from: Darren G on January 26, 2021, 03:42:19 am
Brilliant reposte. When you can't actually argue the points, simply reort to childish insults, eh? Ok, I'll leave it there then.

Thanks man. I thought it was a good one considering I've not at any point tried arguing any of the points you may have made - as I haven't been talking to you... other than to say my posts were not about you (again and again). And nor have I insulted you - unless you wish to take offence at 'Mario'.

Good of you to leave it there - it saves me actually having to read your posts. Thank you, kindly.
TepidT2O

Re: Star Trek
Reply #848 on: January 26, 2021, 08:41:29 am
Like every other major Star Trek series it reflects the zeitgeist.

The same was true of the original selfies and TNG.

Discovery does the same, thoroughly enjoyed this series.
Riquende

Re: Star Trek
Reply #849 on: January 26, 2021, 08:55:33 am
Quote from: oojason on January 26, 2021, 03:55:55 am
Thanks man.

In terms of 'netiquette', I think replying to someone a few times specifically to tell them that you're not even reading their posts is a bit of a dick move. If you don't want the conversation then just don't reply. You must be aware that you're only going to wind someone up doing that.
The Bournemouth Red

Re: Star Trek
Reply #850 on: January 26, 2021, 11:56:08 am
Might start watching Discovery, but not sure if I'm allowed to like it or not...
TepidT2O

Re: Star Trek
Reply #851 on: January 26, 2021, 12:15:48 pm
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on January 26, 2021, 11:56:08 am
Might start watching Discovery, but not sure if I'm allowed to like it or not...
Its a bit confusing in the story lines for the first two series.  The third series is a much easier watch. 
oojason

Re: Star Trek
Reply #852 on: January 26, 2021, 12:24:49 pm
Quote from: Riquende on January 26, 2021, 08:55:33 am
In terms of 'netiquette', I think replying to someone a few times specifically to tell them that you're not even reading their posts is a bit of a dick move. If you don't want the conversation then just don't reply. You must be aware that you're only going to wind someone up doing that.

Usually I'd agree, though the lad obviously put a lot of effort, anger and edits into them... so only fair to let him know it just wasn't about him or his posts; though he obviously wanted to continue and make it so. Hopefully he'll be able to copy & paste his work here for use in a conversation in the future... where he won't make more incorrect assumptions, tell people who are not talking to him to fuck off, and erm... then claim he's being insulted because his 'points' aren't being argued with.



Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2021, 08:41:29 am
Like every other major Star Trek series it reflects the zeitgeist.

The same was true of the original selfies and TNG.

Discovery does the same, thoroughly enjoyed this series.

Same here, if do come across any quality, insightful or intriguing video reviews on Discovery or Picard (none of the monetised videos of hate & negativity) please let us know. Thankfully, Star Wars has a fair few now... unfortunately Dr Who and Trek seemingly not so much, unless I just can't find them? :)
Something Worse

Re: Star Trek
Reply #853 on: January 26, 2021, 02:04:16 pm
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on January 26, 2021, 11:56:08 am
Might start watching Discovery, but not sure if I'm allowed to like it or not...

It's a weird show, I think you'll probably just be confused and a little disappointed to be honest.

It kinda feels like bad fanfic at times.
Libertine

Re: Star Trek
Reply #854 on: January 26, 2021, 02:15:31 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2021, 08:41:29 am
Like every other major Star Trek series it reflects the zeitgeist.

The same was true of the original selfies and TNG.

Discovery does the same, thoroughly enjoyed this series.

Indeed. Weird how some fans seem to want everything to be as it was in the original in the 1960s. Both in terms of the world it represents and comments upon, and in the style/format of the show itself. Not exactly boldly going.
Darren G

Re: Star Trek
Reply #855 on: January 26, 2021, 05:28:44 pm
Quote from: oojason on January 26, 2021, 12:24:49 pm
Usually I'd agree, though the lad obviously put a lot of effort, anger and edits into them... so only fair to let him know it just wasn't about him or his posts; though he obviously wanted to continue and make it so. Hopefully he'll be able to copy & paste his work here for use in a conversation in the future... where he won't make more incorrect assumptions, tell people who are not talking to him to fuck off, and erm... then claim he's being insulted because his 'points' aren't being argued with.



You really are unbelievably full of shit.  Strange how you seem to think that you have some insight into my posts, whilst at the same time claiming that you didn't even read them.  The rest of that is pure strawman bollocks too, but why stop with your bullshit now I suppose.
TepidT2O

Re: Star Trek
Reply #856 on: January 26, 2021, 05:52:52 pm
Quote from: Libertine on January 26, 2021, 02:15:31 pm
Indeed. Weird how some fans seem to want everything to be as it was in the original in the 1960s. Both in terms of the world it represents and comments upon, and in the style/format of the show itself. Not exactly boldly going.
Im certain some are missing scantily clad or very pretty women, Im pretty sure the same is true of Dr Who too.

7 of 9 was a very popular character amongst some fans, and it wasnt for her acting skills.  Similarly the engineering team seem to make some very uncomfortable, Stamets (for me) is the best character in it. Reminds me of so many people Ive met who immersed themselves in science and engineering.
Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: Star Trek
Reply #857 on: January 26, 2021, 06:03:48 pm
Quote from: Darren G on January 26, 2021, 05:28:44 pm
You really are unbelievably full of shit.  Strange how you seem to think that you have some insight into my posts, whilst at the same time claiming that you didn't even read them.  The rest of that is pure strawman bollocks too, but why stop with your bullshit now I suppose.

So do you love it or not?

Red Berry

Re: Star Trek
Reply #858 on: January 26, 2021, 07:46:53 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2021, 05:52:52 pm


7 of 9 was a very popular character amongst some fans, and it wasnt for her acting skills. 

Liked her character in Voyager, but didn't really consider her in any other way.  I completely fell in love with her in Picard though. Fucking badass and hot with it.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Star Trek
Reply #859 on: January 26, 2021, 07:55:04 pm
I've really enjoyed all 3 but then I've never been considered a "fanboy" & would never really feel the need to post about a show that I didn't like (final season of GOT aside  ;D)
lobsterboy

Re: Star Trek
Reply #860 on: January 30, 2021, 12:05:28 pm
Discovery simply wasn't very good.
If you want good SciFi then look at The Expanse with its diverse and well developed characters who are more than their diversity and feature in a good story set in a believable world.
Can't fault Discovery's visual effects and I loved the graphic design but the rest was just meh.
They didn't need to retcon Michael Burnham into Spock's sister for example, it was pointless and lazy. I don't get the current trend of alienating and antagonising existing fanbases either. It just doesn't appear to work. Star Trek especially has traditionally never had an issue with diversity. For me Discovery fails because the producers and writers put their own personal agendas before quality and because Kurtzman is a terrible hack like his mate from Bad Robot.
JC the Messiah

Re: Star Trek
Reply #861 on: January 30, 2021, 12:22:18 pm
Preferred Picard to Discovery, but enjoyed both.

Yeah, there are gaping holes in the plot, but it's still enjoyable.

I think the problem with newer Star Trek series, is that they feel like a 10/12/whatever episode. Watching TNG, or DS9, it felt like you were watching something ongoing, not racing towards a finale and a big reveal/climax. Each episode stood alone, as well as being part of the ongoing narrative and character development, etc.
Red Berry

Re: Star Trek
Reply #862 on: January 30, 2021, 11:19:05 pm
Quote from: JC the Messiah on January 30, 2021, 12:22:18 pm
Preferred Picard to Discovery, but enjoyed both.

Yeah, there are gaping holes in the plot, but it's still enjoyable.

I think the problem with newer Star Trek series, is that they feel like a 10/12/whatever episode. Watching TNG, or DS9, it felt like you were watching something ongoing, not racing towards a finale and a big reveal/climax. Each episode stood alone, as well as being part of the ongoing narrative and character development, etc.

Older series lacked the "story arc" angle that was pioneered by Babylon 5 and subsequently copied by DS9 and other series. Looking back at TNG it's extraordinary how they managed to churn out two dozen standalone stories, with maybe a couple of two parters thrown in.
Riquende

Re: Star Trek
Reply #863 on: January 31, 2021, 12:57:07 am
Quote from: Red Berry on January 30, 2021, 11:19:05 pm
Older series lacked the "story arc" angle that was pioneered by Babylon 5

blert596

Re: Star Trek
Reply #864 on: January 31, 2021, 02:02:19 pm
Quote from: Riquende link=topic=232263.msg

17593363#msg17593363 date=1612054627


Ha ha. Yer da watches Avon
RedSince86

Re: Star Trek
Reply #865 on: March 13, 2021, 01:16:19 pm
Captain Pike has his own show that starts production next week.

Star Trek Strange New Worlds.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/P7ON8cDbmgw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/P7ON8cDbmgw</a>
Riquende

Re: Star Trek
Reply #866 on: March 13, 2021, 02:06:39 pm
Even better news for fans of what Star Trek used to be is that the Orville has started up production again after a false start in January. No broadcast date yet, but given that they've had almost exactly a year's delay, I expect it will air end of the year, like Season 2 did.
Red Berry

Re: Star Trek
Reply #867 on: March 14, 2021, 09:06:06 pm
Riquende

Re: Star Trek
Reply #868 on: March 14, 2021, 09:52:42 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on March 14, 2021, 09:06:06 pm


Blakes 7 had story arcs and a running narrative 15 years or so before Babylon 5 'pioneered' it. It also had a strong female villain and a crew of misfits that barely got along and often actively tried to screw each other over. The production budgets involved make it look like terrible kitsch but in many ways it was decades ahead of its time.

And I've got nothing against Babylon 5, it's a fine show, but let's not pretend it's aged well either, visually. The Amiga CGI is one thing, but also stuff like their use of transparent unmarked crystals for computer storage (imagine working in tech support and finding that one important boot device from your drawer of identical crystals). Exactly the same sort of crap Blakes 7 did with random bracelets as teleporters.
blert596

Re: Star Trek
Reply #869 on: March 14, 2021, 10:18:30 pm
Blakes 7.  Brill

The Tomorrow People. Briller though.
Red Berry

Re: Star Trek
Reply #870 on: March 14, 2021, 11:29:13 pm
Quote from: Riquende on March 14, 2021, 09:52:42 pm
Blakes 7 had story arcs and a running narrative 15 years or so before Babylon 5 'pioneered' it. It also had a strong female villain and a crew of misfits that barely got along and often actively tried to screw each other over. The production budgets involved make it look like terrible kitsch but in many ways it was decades ahead of its time.

And I've got nothing against Babylon 5, it's a fine show, but let's not pretend it's aged well either, visually. The Amiga CGI is one thing, but also stuff like their use of transparent unmarked crystals for computer storage (imagine working in tech support and finding that one important boot device from your drawer of identical crystals). Exactly the same sort of crap Blakes 7 did with random bracelets as teleporters.

In well aware of Bkakes 7 thanks, I watched it religiously as a child. But trying to compare it to Babylon 5 (whose writer was actually influenced by Blake's 7) is like comparing chalk and cheese.

Babylon 5 was a fully mapped out, five year story. And it changed television. Blakes 7 didn't. After B5, all the major shows began exploring story arcs.

Blake's 7 might have been a pioneer, and certainly ahead of it's time. It also influenced the shows that, a full generation later, would be truly groundbreaking, like B5 and Farsscape. But it was a seed, nothing more. And in the context of the time there was no hint it would be anything other than what it was.

Trying to claim it supersedes B5 for its impact on television storytelling seems an exercise in semantics to me.
Riquende

Re: Star Trek
Reply #871 on: Yesterday at 06:18:05 am
Quote from: Red Berry on March 14, 2021, 11:29:13 pm
Trying to claim it supersedes B5 for its impact on television storytelling seems an exercise in semantics to me.

Luckily for me, all I did was contest your claim that B5 pioneered something by pointing out another show was doing it a generation earlier. You then try to twist B7 into being merely a "seed" for the later, 'real' pioneers. If you want to to examine semantics, start there.
Red Berry

Re: Star Trek
Reply #872 on: Yesterday at 07:51:43 am
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 06:18:05 am
Luckily for me, all I did was contest your claim that B5 pioneered something by pointing out another show was doing it a generation earlier. You then try to twist B7 into being merely a "seed" for the later, 'real' pioneers. If you want to to examine semantics, start there.



Re: Star Trek
« Reply #873 on: Yesterday at 09:58:44 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on March 14, 2021, 11:29:13 pm
In well aware of Bkakes 7 thanks, I watched it religiously as a child. But trying to compare it to Babylon 5 (whose writer was actually influenced by Blake's 7) is like comparing chalk and cheese.

Babylon 5 was a fully mapped out, five year story. And it changed television. Blakes 7 didn't. After B5, all the major shows began exploring story arcs.

Blake's 7 might have been a pioneer, and certainly ahead of it's time. It also influenced the shows that, a full generation later, would be truly groundbreaking, like B5 and Farsscape. But it was a seed, nothing more. And in the context of the time there was no hint it would be anything other than what it was.

Trying to claim it supersedes B5 for its impact on television storytelling seems an exercise in semantics to me.

I tell you what mate - I did not expect to see Farscape referenced on RAWK. A fantastic series (if at times hammy, although I feel that is part of it's charm) and one which, alongside Andromeda, was appointment viewing for me in the late 90s/early 00's.

Online Red Berry

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #874 on: Yesterday at 01:45:29 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 09:58:44 am
I tell you what mate - I did not expect to see Farscape referenced on RAWK. A fantastic series (if at times hammy, although I feel that is part of it's charm) and one which, alongside Andromeda, was appointment viewing for me in the late 90s/early 00's.

Farscape is amazing, isn't it mate?  I was glued to it around 03/04 when I had my first bout of stress induced sick leave from work. I don't know whether it was ever confirmed, but a lot of people drew strong parallels between Farscape and Blakes 7, and for good reason - especially when Grazier showed up.
Online Brian Blessed

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #875 on: Yesterday at 02:41:18 pm »
Crackers don't matter.
Offline SP

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #876 on: Yesterday at 11:14:33 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on March 14, 2021, 09:52:42 pm
Blakes 7 had story arcs and a running narrative 15 years or so before Babylon 5 'pioneered' it. It also had a strong female villain and a crew of misfits that barely got along and often actively tried to screw each other over. The production budgets involved make it look like terrible kitsch but in many ways it was decades ahead of its time.

And I've got nothing against Babylon 5, it's a fine show, but let's not pretend it's aged well either, visually. The Amiga CGI is one thing, but also stuff like their use of transparent unmarked crystals for computer storage (imagine working in tech support and finding that one important boot device from your drawer of identical crystals). Exactly the same sort of crap Blakes 7 did with random bracelets as teleporters.

The special effects were higher quality than the current cuts of it. The sorry tale is here:

https://www.engadget.com/2018-06-22-babylon-5-digital-video-quality.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvLnVrLw&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAALqxohCrBHz1xW2r3Z4T9GNFZmXd8hAZT7fa2RUFG4TpLs0D7k5zf2LlSo2fSsxl9z5RQA7zooQLOJx6PgTo48twM579JxaSdkqcnE56COMUGetam1PGNNWqoRsFNppgtFOuw_R8q1RIWnT-J1IKj6NTzbgdRl-6kXZYYyjKZkRW
Offline ianburns252

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #877 on: Today at 01:51:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 01:45:29 pm
Farscape is amazing, isn't it mate?  I was glued to it around 03/04 when I had my first bout of stress induced sick leave from work. I don't know whether it was ever confirmed, but a lot of people drew strong parallels between Farscape and Blakes 7, and for good reason - especially when Grazier showed up.

I have never seem Blakes 7 - I'll have to add it to my watch list as, if anything like Farscape, then I'll love it.

There seemed to be something of a run in, give or take, 2000 - 2004 where everyone was in everyone else's show and so seeing Christopher Judge and Michael Shanks come over to Andromeda from SG1, Claudia Black turning up in Stargate and so one was almost like Sci Fi bingo. I assume they were all filming in the same bit of Vancouver forest?

Also had Connor Trineer as Michael in SG Atlantis as a further crossover - interestingly (I use this phrase lightly) Brent Stait filled in for him in SGA in a couple of episodes due to unavailability.
Online Red Berry

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #878 on: Today at 03:34:15 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 01:51:34 pm
I have never seem Blakes 7 - I'll have to add it to my watch list as, if anything like Farscape, then I'll love it.

There seemed to be something of a run in, give or take, 2000 - 2004 where everyone was in everyone else's show and so seeing Christopher Judge and Michael Shanks come over to Andromeda from SG1, Claudia Black turning up in Stargate and so one was almost like Sci Fi bingo. I assume they were all filming in the same bit of Vancouver forest?

Also had Connor Trineer as Michael in SG Atlantis as a further crossover - interestingly (I use this phrase lightly) Brent Stait filled in for him in SGA in a couple of episodes due to unavailability.

Well bear in mind, Blakes 7 is from the BBC in the 70s and so has the special effects to match. ;D

Ben Browder also crossed over from Farscape to SG-1.  There's a great little skit episode where they took off Farscape. :)
