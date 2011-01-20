His non-stop trolling of that incident is one my favourite internet things.
https://twitter.com/luchogarcia14/status/1378978313021100033?s=19The Juventus game at home was on this day 16 years ago. Blimey.
What a finishI loved the little guy.
Hes such a good lad. I wish some of the ex reds in the media were as good a supporter as he is.
He loves our club don't he.
Sorry, don't know how how embed the video but Luis has excelled himself this Halloween, I love how he just won't pass up a chance to remind us https://www.instagram.com/p/CVr3EnbKEh3/?utm_medium=copy_link
When he says "I've done it! I've done it!" he sounded full on scouse to me!
