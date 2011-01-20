« previous next »
Online tubby

Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #880 on: November 23, 2020, 03:04:59 pm »
His non-stop trolling of that incident is one my favourite internet things.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #881 on: December 1, 2020, 05:38:40 pm »
Quote from: ubb! please on November 23, 2020, 03:04:59 pm
His non-stop trolling of that incident is one my favourite internet things.

It's absolutely hilarious
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #882 on: April 5, 2021, 09:32:16 am »
https://twitter.com/luchogarcia14/status/1378978313021100033?s=19

The Juventus game at home was on this day 16 years ago. Blimey.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #883 on: April 5, 2021, 10:17:33 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on April  5, 2021, 09:32:16 am
https://twitter.com/luchogarcia14/status/1378978313021100033?s=19

The Juventus game at home was on this day 16 years ago. Blimey.

What a finish

I loved the little guy.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #884 on: April 5, 2021, 11:14:34 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  5, 2021, 10:17:33 am
What a finish

I loved the little guy.

Hes such a good lad. I wish some of the ex reds in the media were as good a supporter as he is.
Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #885 on: April 5, 2021, 02:37:45 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on April  5, 2021, 11:14:34 am
Hes such a good lad. I wish some of the ex reds in the media were as good a supporter as he is.

His mischievous, digital wind up skills are legendary...
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #886 on: April 5, 2021, 05:35:30 pm »
16 years  :lmao :o :-\
Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #887 on: April 10, 2021, 09:19:18 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on April  5, 2021, 09:32:16 am
https://twitter.com/luchogarcia14/status/1378978313021100033?s=19

The Juventus game at home was on this day 16 years ago. Blimey.

Wasn't that the first game Trent went to?
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #888 on: April 20, 2021, 09:36:32 pm »
He loves our club don't he.
Offline Elliemental

Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #889 on: April 20, 2021, 10:56:09 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April 20, 2021, 09:36:32 pm
He loves our club don't he.

Saw his tweets earlier, loads of ex-players showing support. It's actually heartening to see in this crazy time.

On topic, though, Garcia was a great player for us. Scored some magic goals.
Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #890 on: April 21, 2021, 12:03:35 am »
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #891 on: May 3, 2021, 11:22:51 pm »
16 years ... his finest moment  8)
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #892 on: October 31, 2021, 10:31:26 am »
Sorry, don't know how how embed the video but Luis has excelled himself this Halloween, I love how he just won't pass up a chance to remind us ;D

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVr3EnbKEh3/?utm_medium=copy_link
Offline On Axis

Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #893 on: October 31, 2021, 02:06:44 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October 31, 2021, 10:31:26 am
Sorry, don't know how how embed the video but Luis has excelled himself this Halloween, I love how he just won't pass up a chance to remind us ;D

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVr3EnbKEh3/?utm_medium=copy_link
Amazing. I love the man
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #894 on: October 31, 2021, 04:53:58 pm »
That is absolutely brilliant!!!

It will never not be funny.
Offline Elliemental

Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #895 on: October 31, 2021, 08:47:24 pm »
The trolling just gets better and better each year; I love it.
Offline newterp

Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #896 on: October 31, 2021, 08:48:49 pm »
That's brilliant.
Online Red Berry

Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #897 on: October 31, 2021, 09:03:09 pm »
When he says "I've done it! I've done it!" he sounded full on scouse to me! ;D
Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #898 on: October 31, 2021, 09:06:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on October 31, 2021, 09:03:09 pm
When he says "I've done it! I've done it!" he sounded full on scouse to me! ;D

"I've doan it, I've doan it!"
Offline tinner777

  • give me some sugar
Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #899 on: October 31, 2021, 10:51:10 pm »
 :)
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #900 on: November 1, 2021, 12:48:10 am »
Love the dude.
Online phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #901 on: Yesterday at 08:25:10 am »
Sounds like he was the main man in our Masters win yesterday. Winning final against Man U.
Ledge
Online phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #902 on: Today at 10:01:00 am »
Player of the tournament in fact
