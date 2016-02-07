Australia attracts a lot of people because of a lot of different culture and its a beautiful place to live, good points to add up.
I suppose like any player coming towards the end of their career wants to be in a changing room, training, competing to me was important before I retire, I didnt want to leave home."
But now, the club I chose have been really spot on with me and have demonstrated with me they have goals and youth."
Ive been over a month living here, people looked after me well, and Im enjoying the city. Central Coast is a beautiful and incredible place to live and Im enjoying the weather.
Theres nothing negative I can see. The only negative thing is the team didnt really get the results today and were not doing too well."
But the team has a lot of potential. Today I was looking forward then the games first half was good but we didnt make it today.
The level is good (Australian football), good places with characteristics, you can see every week players take the opportunity each week to excel and they do a great job."
Its only a question of the youth, people focus on the youth because of their young boys in the squad."
The junior development is the future and theyre going to be getting players out soon.
It was three wonderful years (at Liverpool), we were lucky to win a lot of important tournaments."
Liverpool is a historic club, I was lucky enough to play there for many years. Im always very grateful and Ive enjoyed being an ambassador for the club."
To be honest Im not focusing on post-career at the moment, Ive been working with TV, been an ambassador for Liverpool, Im enjoying travelling and talking about football."
At this point in time I dont think about being a coach."
I only take it a day at a time, I only concentrate with the two months Ive got till the end of the season to put in what Ive got."
The club and the youth and really looking forward to see what well do next season. Ive got nothing more in plan after ahead of April.