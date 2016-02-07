

Australia attracts a lot of people because of a lot of different culture and its a beautiful place to live, good points to add up.



I suppose like any player coming towards the end of their career wants to be in a changing room, training, competing to me was important before I retire, I didnt want to leave home."



But now, the club I chose have been really spot on with me and have demonstrated with me they have goals and youth."



Ive been over a month living here, people looked after me well, and Im enjoying the city. Central Coast is a beautiful and incredible place to live and Im enjoying the weather.



Theres nothing negative I can see. The only negative thing is the team didnt really get the results today and were not doing too well."



But the team has a lot of potential. Today I was looking forward then the games first half was good but we didnt make it today.



The level is good (Australian football), good places with characteristics, you can see every week players take the opportunity each week to excel and they do a great job."



Its only a question of the youth, people focus on the youth because of their young boys in the squad."



The junior development is the future and theyre going to be getting players out soon.



It was three wonderful years (at Liverpool), we were lucky to win a lot of important tournaments."



Liverpool is a historic club, I was lucky enough to play there for many years. Im always very grateful and Ive enjoyed being an ambassador for the club."



To be honest Im not focusing on post-career at the moment, Ive been working with TV, been an ambassador for Liverpool, Im enjoying travelling and talking about football."



At this point in time I dont think about being a coach."



I only take it a day at a time, I only concentrate with the two months Ive got till the end of the season to put in what Ive got."



The club and the youth and really looking forward to see what well do next season. Ive got nothing more in plan after ahead of April.

