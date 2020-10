“Australia attracts a lot of people because of a lot of different culture and it’s a beautiful place to live, good points to add up.”



“I suppose like any player coming towards the end of their career wants to be in a changing room, training, competing to me was important before I retire, I didn’t want to leave home."



“But now, the club I chose have been really spot on with me and have demonstrated with me they have goals and youth."



“I’ve been over a month living here, people looked after me well, and I’m enjoying the city. Central Coast is a beautiful and incredible place to live and I’m enjoying the weather.”



“There’s nothing negative I can see. The only negative thing is the team didn’t really get the results today and we’re not doing too well."



“But the team has a lot of potential. Today I was looking forward then the game’s first half was good but we didn’t make it today.”



“The level is good (Australian football), good places with characteristics, you can see every week players take the opportunity each week to excel and they do a great job."



“It’s only a question of the youth, people focus on the youth because of their young boys in the squad."



“The junior development is the future and they’re going to be getting players out soon.”



“It was three wonderful years (at Liverpool), we were lucky to win a lot of important tournaments."



“Liverpool is a historic club, I was lucky enough to play there for many years. I’m always very grateful and I’ve enjoyed being an ambassador for the club."



“To be honest I’m not focusing on post-career at the moment, I’ve been working with TV, been an ambassador for Liverpool, I’m enjoying travelling and talking about football."



“At this point in time I don’t think about being a coach."



“I only take it a day at a time, I only concentrate with the two months I’ve got till the end of the season to put in what I’ve got."



“The club and the youth and really looking forward to see what we’ll do next season. I’ve got nothing more in plan after ahead of April.”