Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #840 on: February 7, 2016, 09:15:46 PM »
Just had to post something when I saw his name. Always liked him. A special player. And I still think it was him that made a very special move when I watched Barca many years ago. One of those things that impressed even the Barca crowd. And who can forget what happened when he got to play for Spain? That's Garcia. A player who made things to remember. You just have to like him.
Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #841 on: February 22, 2016, 10:16:46 AM »

Australia attracts a lot of people because of a lot of different culture and its a beautiful place to live, good points to add up.

I suppose like any player coming towards the end of their career wants to be in a changing room, training, competing to me was important before I retire, I didnt want to leave home."

But now, the club I chose have been really spot on with me and have demonstrated with me they have goals and youth."

Ive been over a month living here, people looked after me well, and Im enjoying the city. Central Coast is a beautiful and incredible place to live and Im enjoying the weather.

Theres nothing negative I can see. The only negative thing is the team didnt really get the results today and were not doing too well."

But the team has a lot of potential. Today I was looking forward then the games first half was good but we didnt make it today.

The level is good (Australian football), good places with characteristics, you can see every week players take the opportunity each week to excel and they do a great job."

Its only a question of the youth, people focus on the youth because of their young boys in the squad."

The junior development is the future and theyre going to be getting players out soon.

It was three wonderful years (at Liverpool), we were lucky to win a lot of important tournaments."

Liverpool is a historic club, I was lucky enough to play there for many years. Im always very grateful and Ive enjoyed being an ambassador for the club."

To be honest Im not focusing on post-career at the moment, Ive been working with TV, been an ambassador for Liverpool, Im enjoying travelling and talking about football."

At this point in time I dont think about being a coach."

I only take it a day at a time, I only concentrate with the two months Ive got till the end of the season to put in what Ive got."

The club and the youth and really looking forward to see what well do next season. Ive got nothing more in plan after ahead of April.
Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #842 on: March 2, 2016, 07:59:54 AM »
I went to an evening with Luis Garcia event last Friday. He's a really humble, funny and interesting guy. Most of his all time 16 players were Liverpool players too. Sami, Carra, Riise, Alonso, Torres and Gerrard just off the top of me head. I can't remember who else there was as there was free beer for 2 hours :)

The was only about 100 people there too, so I got a chance to chat to him briefly :)

Took some pics of the event...














This one also has the guy who got him to the Central Coast Mariners, Andrew Nealon. He was the physio at the reds from 2010 to 2012ish. Luis said when Andrew rang him, he thought it was a wind up. Same as when Rafa called him to join Liverpool :)

Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #843 on: March 2, 2016, 08:05:12 AM »
Deadly mate.
Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #844 on: April 1, 2016, 10:19:52 AM »
Good goal today - still quality
Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #845 on: April 24, 2016, 02:40:55 AM »
After the Central Coast Mariners last game of a bad season, Luis stayed 2 hours after the match to sign autographs and say his farewells to the fans.

Class.

http://coastcommunitynews.com.au/2016/04/mariners-fans-farewell-luis-garcia/

Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #846 on: May 3, 2017, 09:53:37 PM »
It was in  ;D

Does anyone remember where they were on this day 2005?
Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #847 on: May 4, 2017, 02:20:31 AM »
Quote from: Andy Hunter on May  3, 2017, 09:53:37 PM
It was in  ;D

Does anyone remember where they were on this day 2005?

sitting on a coffee table watching the game, biting my nails and everything on me, sweating bullocks, losing my mind with those damn 6 minutes added on at the end. will never forget that day
Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #848 on: May 14, 2017, 09:36:48 PM »
Saw him last night in Dublin with Cisse, Hamman and Smicer.

A very funny reflection on Istanbul.

A real gent but found it very funny listening to him swear.
I think Didi had told the others that there is nothing an Irish crowd likes more than the odd f- bomb and they all took in turns to deliver much to the delight and laughter from the crowd.

They all looked uncomfortable and when Smicer dropped the C word describing his Norwegian colleague for missing the third penalty , Cisse nearly fell off his stool in embarrassed laughter.
Great fun.
Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #849 on: September 2, 2017, 04:59:25 PM »

The little man still has it ;D

Scoring here for Barcelona Legends vs Man Utd 'Legends' - https://streamable.com/seqeo  (game finished 2-2)

I imagine he got a great reception too :)
Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #850 on: September 10, 2017, 10:36:59 PM »
Just seen one of Luis's goals from when he played for Barcelona, wonderful goal and fantastic technique from the little man.
Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #851 on: October 31, 2017, 05:48:56 PM »
I take it this is meant for Mourinho.  ;D

https://twitter.com/LuchoGarcia14/status/925319499028496384
Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #852 on: November 1, 2017, 12:49:33 AM »
« Reply #853 on: November 1, 2017, 12:53:38 AM »
« Reply #854 on: November 1, 2017, 10:56:41 AM »
Legend.
« Reply #855 on: November 2, 2017, 08:48:22 PM »
This will never stop being funny :lmao
Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #856 on: June 24, 2019, 02:54:44 PM »
Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #857 on: June 24, 2019, 02:55:52 PM »
Probably have a Sangria today sometime...
Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #858 on: June 24, 2019, 04:18:14 PM »
Quote from: Chakan on June 24, 2019, 02:55:52 PM
Probably have a Sangria today sometime...

Good day for it -- I shall as well!
Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #859 on: November 6, 2019, 01:54:52 PM »
From the League cup thread, but probably belongs here as well.

https://twitter.com/luchogarcia14/status/1191789611707772929  ;D

Seriously though, I reckon he could do a job for us in this game and it would be fantastic to see him in a red shirt again. We are only a few injuries away from not being able to field the necessary number of players for both matches.  :P
Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #860 on: November 6, 2019, 03:17:27 PM »
He's a regular guest on the Joe podcast with Kelly Cates.

I think Luis Garcia's goal against Juventus is as good as any I've ever seen. He was exceptional in the knockout stages of the CL that season and I also recall him sending us on our way to Cardiff with the winner against Chelsea at Old Trafford.
« Reply #861 on: November 6, 2019, 05:13:01 PM »
Quote from: Alf on November  6, 2019, 03:17:27 PM
He's a regular guest on the Joe podcast with Kelly Cates.

I think Luis Garcia's goal against Juventus is as good as any I've ever seen. He was exceptional in the knockout stages of the CL that season and I also recall him sending us on our way to Cardiff with the winner against Chelsea at Old Trafford.

Great goal that.

Header against Anderlecht is one of my favourites, incredible goal.

Got a mention on Totally Football Show this week too :)
Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #862 on: December 7, 2019, 08:56:15 PM »
Quote from: Captain Caveman on November  6, 2019, 01:54:52 PM
From the League cup thread, but probably belongs here as well.

https://twitter.com/luchogarcia14/status/1191789611707772929  ;D

Seriously though, I reckon he could do a job for us in this game and it would be fantastic to see him in a red shirt again. We are only a few injuries away from not being able to field the necessary number of players for both matches.  :P

Ive just read that.  What a great red he is.
« Reply #863 on: February 14, 2020, 03:43:13 PM »
« Reply #864 on: April 6, 2020, 08:25:05 PM »
15th anniversary of that goal against Juventus in the CL. Amazing to look back at that game and realize how exceptional Juventus were on paper: Buffon, Thuram, Nedved, Ibrahimovic, Cannavaro, Del Piero, Camronesi, Zambrotta, Trezeguet
« Reply #865 on: April 6, 2020, 10:11:59 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on April  6, 2020, 08:25:05 PM
15th anniversary of that goal against Juventus in the CL. Amazing to look back at that game and realize how exceptional Juventus were on paper: Buffon, Thuram, Nedved, Ibrahimovic, Cannavaro, Del Piero, Camronesi, Zambrotta, Trezeguet

One of the best goals I've seen in my life. Went ballistic when it went in. We had bloody La Tallec playing and Scott Carson making his debut!
« Reply #866 on: April 8, 2020, 09:36:15 AM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on April  6, 2020, 08:25:05 PM
15th anniversary of that goal against Juventus in the CL. Amazing to look back at that game and realize how exceptional Juventus were on paper: Buffon, Thuram, Nedved, Ibrahimovic, Cannavaro, Del Piero, Camronesi, Zambrotta, Trezeguet

What a team that was, like Milan in the final, a bunch of all time greats. We pummelled them in the first half an hour as well, something no one expected.

Garcia's role in that run I think is somewhat underrated (not by us but generally) given he scored three in the second round, and then the winners in the quaters and semis. And that Juventus goal still looks as great as did back then, love it.
« Reply #867 on: April 8, 2020, 09:53:41 AM »
Quote from: Hazell on April  8, 2020, 09:36:15 AM
What a team that was, like Milan in the final, a bunch of all time greats. We pummelled them in the first half an hour as well, something no one expected.

Garcia's role in that run I think is somewhat underrated (not by us but generally) given he scored three in the second round, and then the winners in the quaters and semis. And that Juventus goal still looks as great as did back then, love it.

What a goal, what a night!

It is crazy when you look back at our line ups all the way through that run. Le Tallec from absolutely nowhere to start this game. Biscan playing virtually every knock out game with Alonso or Gerrard missing. Carson playing this game. Absolutely incredible achievement beating the sides we did.
« Reply #868 on: April 8, 2020, 11:23:21 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April  8, 2020, 09:53:41 AM
What a goal, what a night!

It is crazy when you look back at our line ups all the way through that run. Le Tallec from absolutely nowhere to start this game. Biscan playing virtually every knock out game with Alonso or Gerrard missing. Carson playing this game. Absolutely incredible achievement beating the sides we did.

Yeah, it's mad when you think about it. That's why I never got the 'luck' shouts. The squad wasn't the strongest at the best of times but we had ridiculous injuries throughout that campaign as well but Rafa somehow found a way to beat teams much stronger than ours.
Re: Luis Garcia
« Reply #869 on: July 22, 2020, 06:42:24 PM »

'It's time to celebrate!! We've been waiting 30 years ...but, for you, for your family and friends, Celebrate it responsably. I'm celebrating at home !!
@LFC #LFCatHome #MoreThanaGame #OnceaRedAlwaysaRed'

https://twitter.com/luchogarcia14/status/1285821043815452673


« Reply #870 on: July 22, 2020, 10:57:08 PM »
Cheers Luis, fantastic player!
« Reply #871 on: July 24, 2020, 07:22:37 AM »
A pitcher of Sangria! I knew it!
« Reply #872 on: September 7, 2020, 01:37:46 PM »
Was watching that "Tottenham Hotspur Less than Nothing" (or whatever it's called) on Amazon Prime and they showed a bit of Jose's team talk from before the Spurs v Liverpool match back in January. He said something along the lines of: "To play against Liverpool isn't a normal thing. I have moments in my career I don't forget and when I have the opportunity to face the ghosts of my career, I like to do it."

I wonder what Jose means when he refers to the "ghosts" of his career?!  :lmao
« Reply #873 on: September 7, 2020, 08:00:56 PM »
Quote from: Elliemental on September  7, 2020, 01:37:46 PM
Was watching that "Tottenham Hotspur Less than Nothing" (or whatever it's called) on Amazon Prime and they showed a bit of Jose's team talk from before the Spurs v Liverpool match back in January. He said something along the lines of: "To play against Liverpool isn't a normal thing. I have moments in my career I don't forget and when I have the opportunity to face the ghosts of my career, I like to do it."

I wonder what Jose means when he refers to the "ghosts" of his career?!  :lmao

We've known this for years, 2005 haunts him as he bangs on about the "ghost goal" every chance he gets, like it was some deep injustice, ignoring the obvious. Luis trolls him at Halloween.
« Reply #874 on: September 7, 2020, 09:57:45 PM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on September  7, 2020, 08:00:56 PM
We've known this for years, 2005 haunts him as he bangs on about the "ghost goal" every chance he gets, like it was some deep injustice, ignoring the obvious. Luis trolls him at Halloween.

Luis is fucking boss...
« Reply #875 on: Today at 08:11:13 AM »
That Halloween video hes made and put on Twitter :lmao

https://twitter.com/luchogarcia14/status/1322442152832618499?s=21
« Reply #876 on: Today at 09:14:50 AM »
Absolutely loved watching him play back in the day - he was just fun. Got my out of my seat and you always believed something would happen with him - it was part of why I was excited about Shaq as he has a similar sort of style.

Great video by him - clear that he loves the club still and the Sangria at the end caps it off perfectly!
« Reply #877 on: Today at 09:35:57 AM »
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
