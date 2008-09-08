Ridiculous. If they're really desperate to whore the game some more then why not do it with the Charity Shield like the Italian's did a few years back. It's a glorified friendly anyways, let the money men in Singapore and Sydney have that. Beyond that, given that it's the big 4 and perhaps Everton, Newcastle and Spurs they want anyways, why not just do some much hyped pre-season friendly every year that's a competition between 4 of those clubs? Again, I'm sure Inter, Juventus and Milan play each other every pre-season, although in Italy. The idea that it's a league game abroad is what's disgusting. If it was the Charity shield, or some new money making pre-season tournament then I doubt there'd be the reaction. The fact that something that goes towards your final league position is going to be played in Asia or America, that's ridiculous. Can only imagine how fucking furious people would end up being if they had to sit through their team winning the league/suriving relegation on the otherside of the world, while some suited coporate types sit and wonder what the fuss is about.



Out of curiosity has it even been answered how they'd choose to play this game out? I mean you're going to be playing one team 3 times for a start. Have the logistical nightmares even been mentioned amidst the masturbation over dollar signs.