Re: Florent Sinama-Pongolle interview with LFC Magazine
« Reply #80 on: October 11, 2008, 12:58:04 am »
Quote from: lfcmaster on October  9, 2008, 09:26:00 pm
of all the players that we have sold in rafa's time as manager

pongolle is the one i miss the most

can gedo or shankslegend offer any reasons or explanations as to why pongolle was sold

most reds fans rate sinama a lot
It's like all Football,certain Managers take to certain Players,obviously Rafa didn't fancy him...............by the same token,Rafa loves Kuyt,could have something to do with the fact that he signed Kuyt...........and didn't sign Pongolle !!!!!!!
Re: Florent Sinama-Pongolle interview with LFC Magazine
« Reply #81 on: October 11, 2008, 03:10:19 am »
Rafa's always been more concerned about the right type of player for our system than anything else, Pongolle didn't fit into our system and was moved on. I like him a great deal as a player, but there's not a great deal of room for debate when Rafa has his heart set. He didn't fit into our system then, and frankly I'm not sure which part of our system he would fit into now. We have an abundance of quality players who can play in the hole (if indeed, he can actually play there), and when Babel can't get a game on the right, I don't see where he would fit. Up front? Not quite convinced he has the ability to hold the ball up as Rafa requires his forwards to do, and again there's a long queue ahead of him. Frankly if we bought him for some reason now, people would be complaining that he's holding back the Nemeths, Pachecos and maybe N'gogs of the squad.
Re: Florent Sinama-Pongolle interview with LFC Magazine
« Reply #82 on: October 11, 2008, 03:39:09 am »
I may have missed it ... bt did Rafa at anytime said that Pongolle is not his type of player, did not suit his system, etc, etc???
Re: Florent Sinama-Pongolle interview with LFC Magazine
« Reply #83 on: October 11, 2008, 12:12:50 pm »
Good lad.
Re: Florent Sinama-Pongolle interview with LFC Magazine
« Reply #84 on: October 11, 2008, 01:06:30 pm »
I liked Pongolle. Maybe he suffered a little by being seen as part of a 'package' with Le Tallec. If he been signed on his own he might have been looked on more kindly.
Re: Florent Sinama-Pongolle
« Reply #85 on: November 20, 2015, 04:19:29 pm »
He's having a trial with Dundee United.

http://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-fc-champions-league-hero-10474818

Good luck, FloPo!

Liverpool FC Champions League hero Florent Sinama-Pongolle hoping to kick-start career in Scotland

Since being part of Liverpool’s triumphant 2005 Champions League winning squad, Florent Sinama Pongolle has lived a largely nomadic existence.

There have been spells in Spain, Portugal, France, Russia, America and Switzerland with the striker not coming close to living up to the hype which accompanied his arrival at Anfield from Le Havre in 2003.

Now the 31-year-old striker, who scored nine goals in 66 appearances for the Reds, is desperately trying to kick-start his career with Scottish Premiership strugglers Dundee United.

Pongolle is on trial with the Tangerines and wants to prove to boss Mixu Paatelainen that he merits a permanent contract.

“I am confident that with my experience I can bring something to this team,” he told The Courier.

“I think I can help the club. This team is better than the league position, there is a new manager here who wants to bring his own mentality.

“He wants to play football that he believes in. Dundee United has good players with great ability, everyone is fit and working hard – I can see that.

“From working hard every day and getting a set idea of how the manager wants to play, I’m sure Dundee United won’t be in this place long.

“At the moment, I am here for a week and after that I think we will discuss the future. I hope we can find an agreement for both sides because I want to help the team go forward.”

“Dundee United is a club with a big history and a big name in Scottish football so it should be in the top division.”

Pongolle joined Recreativo de Huelva after leaving Liverpool and a promising run of form earned him a move to Atletico Madrid.

However, since 2010 his career has been in free-fall with injuries hampering his progress. He has had spells with Sporting Lisbon, Real Zaragoza, Saint-Étienne, FC Rostov, Chicago Fire and Lausanne Sports.

“The last two years have been hard because of injuries but I am okay now,” he added,

“I’m ready and I want to show it. I had surgery on my knee in March when I was in Switzerland with Lausanne so that kept me out until the summer.

“In July I wasn’t fit and couldn’t go anywhere for a pre-season with any teams. So I had to get myself 100% so that I was able to train properly and that meant doing a lot of work on my own.

“After I did that I went to Le Havre because that is where I started, they received me and I was able to train with the squad.

“It was just about getting fit so that I could come to another club when this came along. Dundee United asked to see me so I came over here this week and hopefully I can get a contract here.

“I will be suited to the style, I enjoy the British way of playing and I want to find my football again.”
Re: Florent Sinama-Pongolle
« Reply #86 on: November 27, 2015, 04:41:30 pm »
FSP passed his trial and has signed for Dundee United

http://www.bbc.com/sport/0/football/34942311?ns_mchannel=social&ns_campaign=bbc_match_of_the_day&ns_source=facebook&ns_linkname=sport


Florent Sinama Pongolle signs for Dundee United after trial

Former Liverpool and Atletico Madrid forward Florent Sinama Pongolle has agreed a contract until the end of the season with Dundee United.

The deal with the 31-year-old and his availability to face Hamilton is subject to international clearance.

Sinama Pongolle had been on trial at Tannadice after exiting Lausanne-Sport.

United head coach Mixu Paatelainen said: "He will bring experience, tactical awareness and quality to our squad."

The Frenchman joined Swiss second-tier side Lausanne in January after leaving Chicago Fire, but a cruciate ligament injury preventing him playing.

"He understands football, shows excellent passing and positional sense," Paatelainen told his club website. "I am looking forward to working with him."

Sinama Pongolle, capped once for his country, becomes the second Frenchman to sign for United this week.
Re: Florent Sinama-Pongolle
« Reply #87 on: February 14, 2017, 12:37:13 pm »
Re: Florent Sinama-Pongolle
« Reply #88 on: February 15, 2017, 12:50:41 am »
Re: Florent Sinama-Pongolle
« Reply #89 on: February 15, 2017, 07:23:27 pm »
Quote from: oddball on February 15, 2017, 12:50:41 am
Make you feel old hey Rob :'(
You know it r kid!
Re: Florent Sinama-Pongolle
« Reply #90 on: February 15, 2017, 10:55:51 pm »
Thai League 2 though.  How much can they be paying him?

Re: Florent Sinama-Pongolle
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 02:11:06 pm »
I genuinely felt so bad reading this. He wants the club to organise a way to get him, Mellor and Le tallec on a future parade bus.

I feel we owe it to him. Lets get all our fan power together and do this.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-striker-left-watching-champions-23932856
Re: Florent Sinama-Pongolle
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 03:43:23 pm »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Yesterday at 02:11:06 pm
I genuinely felt so bad reading this. He wants the club to organise a way to get him, Mellor and Le tallec on a future parade bus.

I feel we owe it to him. Lets get all our fan power together and do this.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-striker-left-watching-champions-23932856

I remember Neil Mellor saying this a while ago. Reckon it should happen, you know.
Re: Florent Sinama-Pongolle
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 04:10:38 pm »
If we win the CL we should definitely be making that happen. Poor fella, that must have been tough
Re: Florent Sinama-Pongolle
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 04:41:34 pm »
Shit for him, but honestly seems pointless having him on any bus in the future. People won't be there cheering for him, he isn't part of this squad, he doesn't know them and would be in the way if he started interacting with them celebrating.
Re: Florent Sinama-Pongolle
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 06:29:07 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 04:41:34 pm
Shit for him, but honestly seems pointless having him on any bus in the future. People won't be there cheering for him, he isn't part of this squad, he doesn't know them and would be in the way if he started interacting with them celebrating.

You grumbly bastard... :D
Re: Florent Sinama-Pongolle
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 06:32:16 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 04:41:34 pm
Shit for him, but honestly seems pointless having him on any bus in the future. People won't be there cheering for him, he isn't part of this squad, he doesn't know them and would be in the way if he started interacting with them celebrating.

I actually thought this when I read the article. Maybe we can dig out the 5th European cup, and give Mellor, Pongolle and Le Tallec their own corner of the bus to wave around. Would look weird, but Id do it for them.

I remember Mane hardly being on the bus last time, think he stayed at the bottom most of the time, so theres definitely room.
Re: Florent Sinama-Pongolle
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 06:37:31 pm »
Sorry for being ignorant but what happened that they should be part of the parade?
Re: Florent Sinama-Pongolle
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 06:43:29 pm »
One of the first times I used google translate was to translate a French article about him and his cousin.


Its come on quite a bit since then
Re: Florent Sinama-Pongolle
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 06:46:08 pm »
Just typical of the organisation at the club in those days.
Re: Florent Sinama-Pongolle
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 07:10:19 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:37:31 pm
Sorry for being ignorant but what happened that they should be part of the parade?

They were told they couldnt board the plane back home with the rest of the players, as their seats were reserved for family members of other players. Because of that, their plane was delayed the next day until after the parade.
Re: Florent Sinama-Pongolle
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 08:19:55 pm »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Yesterday at 07:10:19 pm
They were told they couldnt board the plane back home with the rest of the players, as their seats were reserved for family members of other players. Because of that, their plane was delayed the next day until after the parade.

Jesus Christ what a shitty thing to do!!
Re: Florent Sinama-Pongolle
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 09:30:34 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:19:55 pm
Jesus Christ what a shitty thing to do!!

It really is, and usually people wouldnt make a request like hes made out of pride or respect for the current team. Which obviously shows it still hurts.

He said in the interview that if this could get back to the club to make it happen, so I do wonder if it does get back to them. Whether they do it or not is one thing (depending if our next parade is this year or several years from now) but be interesting to see if they even notice the request he made in the Echo.
Re: Florent Sinama-Pongolle
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 10:54:21 pm »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Yesterday at 09:30:34 pm
It really is, and usually people wouldnt make a request like hes made out of pride or respect for the current team. Which obviously shows it still hurts.

He said in the interview that if this could get back to the club to make it happen, so I do wonder if it does get back to them. Whether they do it or not is one thing (depending if our next parade is this year or several years from now) but be interesting to see if they even notice the request he made in the Echo.

Even if they got 10mins they'd get enough of a taste to remember but it's up to the club I guess 🤷
Re: Florent Sinama-Pongolle
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 10:57:17 pm »
It was really poor form from Liverpool re the flights. But the time has passed.
Re: Florent Sinama-Pongolle
« Reply #105 on: Today at 12:48:44 am »
Never heard that story and it shows what a mess the club was behind the scenes at that time. It's just an awful thing to do to those players. And as the article rightly points out, it's not like they were a bunch of kids who got five minutes between them in the whole road to the final, they (at least Sinama-Pongolle and Mellor) were pretty vital to get out of the group in the first place. And I can't see the club not doing anything now for them. Having them on the bus would be a bit weird, but certainly for them it would be a great experience, even if it comes 15+ years too late. At the same time, I don't think it would take anything away from the current team and the current celebrations, if they were just up there on the bus. If you don't want to put them with the current players, get them a little special spot on the second bus with the press people or whoever was on there and have them do the parade that way. Then get them at one of our next home games and maybe let Anfield give them a clap and cheer at halftime. Done.
