He's having a trial with Dundee United.Good luck, FloPo!Liverpool FC Champions League hero Florent Sinama-Pongolle hoping to kick-start career in ScotlandSince being part of Liverpool’s triumphant 2005 Champions League winning squad, Florent Sinama Pongolle has lived a largely nomadic existence.There have been spells in Spain, Portugal, France, Russia, America and Switzerland with the striker not coming close to living up to the hype which accompanied his arrival at Anfield from Le Havre in 2003.Now the 31-year-old striker, who scored nine goals in 66 appearances for the Reds, is desperately trying to kick-start his career with Scottish Premiership strugglers Dundee United.Pongolle is on trial with the Tangerines and wants to prove to boss Mixu Paatelainen that he merits a permanent contract.“I am confident that with my experience I can bring something to this team,” he told The Courier.“I think I can help the club. This team is better than the league position, there is a new manager here who wants to bring his own mentality.“He wants to play football that he believes in. Dundee United has good players with great ability, everyone is fit and working hard – I can see that.“From working hard every day and getting a set idea of how the manager wants to play, I’m sure Dundee United won’t be in this place long.“At the moment, I am here for a week and after that I think we will discuss the future. I hope we can find an agreement for both sides because I want to help the team go forward.”“Dundee United is a club with a big history and a big name in Scottish football so it should be in the top division.”Pongolle joined Recreativo de Huelva after leaving Liverpool and a promising run of form earned him a move to Atletico Madrid.However, since 2010 his career has been in free-fall with injuries hampering his progress. He has had spells with Sporting Lisbon, Real Zaragoza, Saint-Étienne, FC Rostov, Chicago Fire and Lausanne Sports.“The last two years have been hard because of injuries but I am okay now,” he added,“I’m ready and I want to show it. I had surgery on my knee in March when I was in Switzerland with Lausanne so that kept me out until the summer.“In July I wasn’t fit and couldn’t go anywhere for a pre-season with any teams. So I had to get myself 100% so that I was able to train properly and that meant doing a lot of work on my own.“After I did that I went to Le Havre because that is where I started, they received me and I was able to train with the squad.“It was just about getting fit so that I could come to another club when this came along. Dundee United asked to see me so I came over here this week and hopefully I can get a contract here.“I will be suited to the style, I enjoy the British way of playing and I want to find my football again.”