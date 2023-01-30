Interesting that, John. I suspect quite a few of your funds have overlaps - was there a logic behind choosing them all?



I have a very simple approach to investing which I've arrived at after a bit of time fannying about in the market: If I can achieve the global market average then I will be happy.



As a result, my pension (SIPP with Vanguard) is invested in the FTSE Global All Cap Index Fund and my S&S ISA (InvestEngine/Trading 212) is invested in VWRP (a global ETF). Both have returned just shy of 20% over the past 12 months. I reinvest any dividends on both of those funds.



The global stock market has achieved, on average, something around 10% (before inflation) for about the last 100 years. If you can regularly invest and keep your fees low, you should be able to obtain around 8% return each year over a long-term investing period.



I have a model showing what my pots will be based on 4%, 5% and 6%, inflation-adjusted returns. All are below the historic average so I am preparing for the worst but even with the lower of the estimates, I'll be happy with my pot aged 55 when I'm planning on retiring. I focus on keeping investing fees low and shovelling as much as I can into these pots each month.



The reason for investing in plain, 100% equity global funds is that I got to the point where I accepted that I am completely unqualified to pick a specific fund or stock above any other. Combining this with the fact that over 90% of fund managers fail to beat the performance of the market meant I felt I was wasting my time trying.



Even when I was looking at the success of the S&P500 over recent years and considering more of a US tilt to my portfolio, I found that over the last 100 years, the US has underperformed "rest of the world" stocks almost as much as it has overperformed them. I am patently not qualified to decide whether this current boom period of the S&P500 will last.