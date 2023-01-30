« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Down

Author Topic: The RAWK Investment/Trading Thread  (Read 164126 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,282
Re: The RAWK Investment/Trading Thread
« Reply #1240 on: January 30, 2023, 09:41:59 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on January 29, 2023, 10:26:41 pm
Only one per person :(
Maybe if you have children over 18....
Cheers & no I do not ;D
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,282
Re: The RAWK Investment/Trading Thread
« Reply #1241 on: January 30, 2023, 09:42:36 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on January 30, 2023, 08:25:52 pm
I dont think thats right, you can have more then one just as long as you dont put in more then £4k per year and only pay into one per year.
From what we've seen it's only one?
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,482
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The RAWK Investment/Trading Thread
« Reply #1242 on: January 30, 2023, 10:22:02 pm »
I think it depends how you look at it. You can have several, with different providers. But you can only put in a fixed amount each year (£4k I think. Way more than I need to think about). And from what Wlr says you can only put into one per year.  In a practical sense it might as well only be one unless you shop around every year and find better rates.( Or you could invest in the Crypto con in about to launch)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,282
Re: The RAWK Investment/Trading Thread
« Reply #1243 on: February 8, 2023, 07:35:26 pm »
Cheers. Will look into it

I was offered a job with cryptocurrency payment. F that  ;D
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,147
Re: The RAWK Investment/Trading Thread
« Reply #1244 on: February 8, 2023, 09:37:39 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February  8, 2023, 07:35:26 pm
Cheers. Will look into it

I was offered a job with cryptocurrency payment. F that  ;D

How about NFTs  ;)
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,688
Re: The RAWK Investment/Trading Thread
« Reply #1245 on: February 19, 2024, 12:40:18 pm »
Are any of you guys using "Trading View" for your Technical Analysis charts

I have just started with it.  It's pretty cool.
Logged

Offline kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Investment/Trading Thread
« Reply #1246 on: March 22, 2024, 08:45:12 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on February 19, 2024, 12:40:18 pm
Are any of you guys using "Trading View" for your Technical Analysis charts

I have just started with it.  It's pretty cool.

Been using it for 3 years and it's at the core of my trading.

I love TradingView and their alerts, would be entirely lost without them. ;D
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 09:39:51 am
Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,482
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The RAWK Investment/Trading Thread
« Reply #1247 on: March 22, 2024, 03:03:07 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February  8, 2023, 07:35:26 pm
Cheers. Will look into it

I was offered a job with cryptocurrency payment. F that  ;D
Probably safer than Turkish Lira
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,482
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The RAWK Investment/Trading Thread
« Reply #1248 on: March 22, 2024, 03:04:45 pm »
What's the thoughts on UK interest rates.
I drop off fixed rate in June. Tempted to wait till then to see how the land lies with a view to staying on SVR till back end of this year.
Issues are . SVR is huge, about 9%I think (5 yr fix about 5.5%)
Self employed now with very variable income, shopping around is tricky.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,582
Re: The RAWK Investment/Trading Thread
« Reply #1249 on: April 9, 2024, 05:36:48 pm »
I'm clueless about trading & investments etc but it was clear a while ago that just having some money in the bank is not going to do any work for you.
So without any knowledge and only having a brief chat with one of my mates, just over a year or so ago I spread a few bob across different places.

I've been reluctant to post this but I thought it might help people who are thinking about their own personal situations.
And obviously I won't divulge how much is in each account.

The % next to each investment is my return (+) or loss (-) over 12 months or so.
I haven't included the Lottery.


Premium Bonds ... +3.35% (this is really low but I'm dedicated to the theory I could get a reasonably good win one day).

NS&I growth bonds ... +4%.

Vanguard stocks & shares ISA's:
Emerging markets stock index fund ... +1.83%
Life strategy 20% equity fund ... +3.72%
Life strategy 80% equity fund ... +15.55%
Global sustainable equity fund ... +18.31%

Fidelity stocks & shares ISA's:
Fidelity index world fund P-acc ... +8.60%
Fidelity open world fund W-accumulation ... +14.25%

Trading via a SAXO platform:
Agnico eagle mines ... +11.71%
Fresnillo PLC ... +9.02
GSK PLC ... +18.65
McEwen mining Inc ... +20.53
Pan African resources PLC ... +24.24
Pan America silver corp ... +14.82
I took a hit on Glencore mining, it went down quite a few % but seems to have recovered after I'd sold them.
The shares in Saxo fluctuate (obviously), the Pan American silver corp seemed to dip significantly during the year but I hardly looked, I just bought it all and left it.
I hope there's no corrections necessary in the figures above.


Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,548
Re: The RAWK Investment/Trading Thread
« Reply #1250 on: April 10, 2024, 01:38:27 pm »
Interesting that, John. I suspect quite a few of your funds have overlaps - was there a logic behind choosing them all?

I have a very simple approach to investing which I've arrived at after a bit of time fannying about in the market: If I can achieve the global market average then I will be happy.

As a result, my pension (SIPP with Vanguard) is invested in the FTSE Global All Cap Index Fund and my S&S ISA (InvestEngine/Trading 212) is invested in VWRP (a global ETF). Both have returned just shy of 20% over the past 12 months. I reinvest any dividends on both of those funds.

The global stock market has achieved, on average, something around 10% (before inflation) for about the last 100 years. If you can regularly invest and keep your fees low, you should be able to obtain around 8% return each year over a long-term investing period.

I have a model showing what my pots will be based on 4%, 5% and 6%, inflation-adjusted returns. All are below the historic average so I am preparing for the worst but even with the lower of the estimates, I'll be happy with my pot aged 55 when I'm planning on retiring. I focus on keeping investing fees low and shovelling as much as I can into these pots each month.

The reason for investing in plain, 100% equity global funds is that I got to the point where I accepted that I am completely unqualified to pick a specific fund or stock above any other. Combining this with the fact that over 90% of fund managers fail to beat the performance of the market meant I felt I was wasting my time trying.

Even when I was looking at the success of the S&P500 over recent years and considering more of a US tilt to my portfolio, I found that over the last 100 years, the US has underperformed "rest of the world" stocks almost as much as it has overperformed them. I am patently not qualified to decide whether this current boom period of the S&P500 will last.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,582
Re: The RAWK Investment/Trading Thread
« Reply #1251 on: April 10, 2024, 03:17:21 pm »
Quote from: .adam on April 10, 2024, 01:38:27 pm
Interesting that, John. I suspect quite a few of your funds have overlaps - was there a logic behind choosing them all?
Thanks mate. If I'm completely honest it was based on some basic info I had 12 months ago and I think I got lucky. The mining shares were due to a podcast I heard in which they discussed the increase in EV's internationally requiring copper mining to increase; the American silver was based on small amount of silver required in solar panels.
GSK was a strong recommendation from my mate. My mate made thousands of gold share options which I never got in to.
I was disappointed in the emerging markets fund, I might have chose the wrong type, but the African shares which I regarded as an emerging market also gave a decent return.
My wife got 20% from a Vanguard FTSE global all Cap Index fund.

It's not something I enjoy at all really, I just regarded it a necessity as some money my mum left me 10 years ago was losing value in a bank account.
My mate is really in to it.
Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,548
Re: The RAWK Investment/Trading Thread
« Reply #1252 on: April 10, 2024, 03:31:43 pm »
Quote from: John C on April 10, 2024, 03:17:21 pm
I was disappointed in the emerging markets fund, I might have chose the wrong type, but the African shares which I regarded as an emerging market also gave a decent return.

Emerging markets have been dragging compared to developed markets for some time now. Again, some might decide to put a tilt in their portfolio but I have no idea whether this will continue or not!

I really think the lack of education in the basics of investing is a big oversight in the educational curriculum. The power of compound interest is so great that if youngsters could see the benefit of small and regular investing, their future selves would be indebted to them.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,343
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The RAWK Investment/Trading Thread
« Reply #1253 on: April 10, 2024, 03:37:36 pm »
On investment I used to do some active investment stuff for my SIPP for my pension but have simplified it completely now

Maybe about 75% HSBC FTSE All World Index Fund, 25% Royal London Short Term Money market.

Probably a bit high on the money market fund element there, but valuations look a little bullish so no harm in having a bit of security, and with rates where they are at the moment at least you get some pretty much risk free return there.

If markets pulled back reasonably significantly I would maybe rotate a bit of the money market funds into the tracker
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,582
Re: The RAWK Investment/Trading Thread
« Reply #1254 on: April 10, 2024, 06:38:54 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on April 10, 2024, 03:37:36 pm
If markets pulled back reasonably significantly I would maybe rotate a bit of the money market funds into the tracker
waiting for "market correction" is a term my mate used when I was telling him how I'd been doing  :)
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,343
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The RAWK Investment/Trading Thread
« Reply #1255 on: April 10, 2024, 11:31:41 pm »
Quote from: John C on April 10, 2024, 06:38:54 pm
waiting for "market correction" is a term my mate used when I was telling him how I'd been doing  :)

I mean markets look expensive but they've looked expensive for a long while now, you could miss out on a whole lot of returns waiting years for correction!

So I'm still pretty heavy on equities really, I mean the longer your investment term is the more you should have in equities really.
Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,548
Re: The RAWK Investment/Trading Thread
« Reply #1256 on: April 17, 2024, 12:25:35 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on April 10, 2024, 11:31:41 pm
I mean markets look expensive but they've looked expensive for a long while now, you could miss out on a whole lot of returns waiting years for correction!

Yep. Also, the majority of the current bull run is bring driven by the big US tech firms which are operating at historically high valuations.

If you look at most of the rest of the S&P500 (and elsewhere), the market is relatively flat and valuations are more sensible.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,481
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The RAWK Investment/Trading Thread
« Reply #1257 on: September 12, 2024, 11:28:55 am »
I had a dream last night a crypto I bought recently shot up

Just out of boredom I threw about £2 into one recently, which equated to 360000 shares (through revolut)

dreamt they shot up to about £8 each over night

if only



Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,482
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The RAWK Investment/Trading Thread
« Reply #1258 on: September 12, 2024, 09:38:02 pm »
The analysts are forecasting a big down on crypto. Though you might as well ask rio about football.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,481
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The RAWK Investment/Trading Thread
« Reply #1259 on: September 12, 2024, 10:52:08 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September 12, 2024, 09:38:02 pm
The analysts are forecasting a big down on crypto. Though you might as well ask rio about football.
I definitely wouldn't invest heavily in it

I would be reluctant to put a tenner in it never mind more
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,234
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: The RAWK Investment/Trading Thread
« Reply #1260 on: September 13, 2024, 07:32:49 am »
Anyone investing in S&P 500?
Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,548
Re: The RAWK Investment/Trading Thread
« Reply #1261 on: September 13, 2024, 12:54:42 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on September 13, 2024, 07:32:49 am
Anyone investing in S&P 500?

Not a lot has changed since my last post a bit further up the page on this.

US valuations are high on most metrics. In other words, US stocks are expensive by historic measures. Up to you if you decide to continue to "bet" on the US market. Small caps are actually quite cheap by comparison but obviously haven't had the returns of the mega caps over recent years.

As a global investor, around ~64% of my portfolio is US-focused so I feel I get enough exposure without going "all in" on the US.

Since my last post in April, my global tracker portfolio has returned 15.70% in the last 12 months. A bit of a slow-down compared to the the 12 month period leading up to April 2024 but still great.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,343
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The RAWK Investment/Trading Thread
« Reply #1262 on: September 13, 2024, 02:51:08 pm »
Quote from: .adam on September 13, 2024, 12:54:42 pm
Not a lot has changed since my last post a bit further up the page on this.

US valuations are high on most metrics. In other words, US stocks are expensive by historic measures. Up to you if you decide to continue to "bet" on the US market. Small caps are actually quite cheap by comparison but obviously haven't had the returns of the mega caps over recent years.

As a global investor, around ~64% of my portfolio is US-focused so I feel I get enough exposure without going "all in" on the US.

Since my last post in April, my global tracker portfolio has returned 15.70% in the last 12 months. A bit of a slow-down compared to the the 12 month period leading up to April 2024 but still great.

Pretty much same as me most of my pension just in a global tracker, have a bit in money market funds as well, as rates aren't terrible for now
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,693
  • JFT97
Re: The RAWK Investment/Trading Thread
« Reply #1263 on: November 11, 2024, 10:26:04 am »
Quote from: LiamG on September 13, 2024, 07:32:49 am
Anyone investing in S&P 500?

One regret in life was not listening to someone many many years ago when they told me to invest in this back in around 2000 ish.  They said just put what you can in a month, even £50-100.  They didn't put a lot of money in a month, but they're sitting very pretty now.  Back in my younger days I knew nothing about S&S and just thought it was a mugs game.

I keep meaning to start putting some money each month into an S&P 500 S&S ISA, but keep getting put off when it's at it's peak, but historically the value has always increased over time and every year you could say the same about it being at it's peak, then 5 years later there's been another decent rise.

Tempted to put £20 into Shiba Inu, just on the off chance, I don't want another what if moment  ;D
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,487
Re: The RAWK Investment/Trading Thread
« Reply #1264 on: November 11, 2024, 05:10:44 pm »
I'm planning to put some money into either a cash ISA or stocks and shares ISA, maybe a bit in both. Does the US election result potentially have any impact on whether I should be looking at a S&S ISA? I was thinking about going with Vanguard and just putting money into a relatively safe index fund or whatever it is they offer.

For the cash ISA Moneybox are offering a variable rate of 5.17%, which then drops by 0.47% after the first year.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,193
Re: The RAWK Investment/Trading Thread
« Reply #1265 on: November 11, 2024, 05:17:47 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on November 11, 2024, 05:10:44 pm
I'm planning to put some money into either a cash ISA or stocks and shares ISA, maybe a bit in both. Does the US election result potentially have any impact on whether I should be looking at a S&S ISA? I was thinking about going with Vanguard and just putting money into a relatively safe index fund or whatever it is they offer.

For the cash ISA Moneybox are offering a variable rate of 5.17%, which then drops by 0.47% after the first year.

No idea about this, but Bitcoin is up 20% since last week. Currently at an all time high of £64k.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,487
Re: The RAWK Investment/Trading Thread
« Reply #1266 on: November 11, 2024, 06:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 11, 2024, 05:17:47 pm
No idea about this, but Bitcoin is up 20% since last week. Currently at an all time high of £64k.

I don't think I'll ever invest in Bitcoin, it just feels like something that could collapse at any minute.

I had a look around and the general consensus seems to be that it doesn't really matter who's president, things tend to be slightly better under the democrats but the difference isn't enough to let it affect any decisions.

That said, I'll probably stick to the cash ISA until I've got enough of a rainy day fund tucked away, then start looking at stocks and shares.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,482
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The RAWK Investment/Trading Thread
« Reply #1267 on: Yesterday at 01:45:51 pm »
I thought companies generally did better under the repugs. Esp as they are low tax lovers.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,693
  • JFT97
Re: The RAWK Investment/Trading Thread
« Reply #1268 on: Yesterday at 02:59:40 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:45:51 pm
I thought companies generally did better under the repugs. Esp as they are low tax lovers.

It really depends on what metric you use to measure the success.

Historically if you were invested in the S&P 500 for the medium to long term, then you will have done very well no matter what party was in power.  In recent years the S&P 500 has performed better when the republicans were in power, but since the inception of the S&P 500 the democrats have edged it.
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,693
  • JFT97
Re: The RAWK Investment/Trading Thread
« Reply #1269 on: Yesterday at 03:17:41 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on November 11, 2024, 05:10:44 pm
I'm planning to put some money into either a cash ISA or stocks and shares ISA, maybe a bit in both. Does the US election result potentially have any impact on whether I should be looking at a S&S ISA? I was thinking about going with Vanguard and just putting money into a relatively safe index fund or whatever it is they offer.

For the cash ISA Moneybox are offering a variable rate of 5.17%, which then drops by 0.47% after the first year.

A S&S ISA is a long term investment, so the election shouldn't have much of an impact of your decision.  We are seeing S&S increase on the back of Trumps win and people are predicting decent growth in 2025.

Cash ISA is safe and you can still get some that offer an OK fixed interest rate.  T212 currently have their ISA at 5.17%, but that's variable and could change any day.

If you plan to use a S&S ISA for long term investment (5+ years), then this is what I would be looking at.  Historically the S&P 500 has been a good investment.  If it's just for short term then a cash ISA would be your best best, or split your risk and open both.

Just for interest, I opened a T212 account in June and they give you £5k of play money to practice with, I put all of it in the S&P 500 and the value is sitting at £5636 which is a 12.73% return so far.

Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,481
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The RAWK Investment/Trading Thread
« Reply #1270 on: Yesterday at 10:50:00 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb

Tempted to put £20 into Shiba Inu, just on the off chance, I don't want another what if moment  ;D
[/quote

I have 60000+ of them. Currently at a value of £1.34

I do have a few cryptos that are worth like .00001 p

I'm not going to miss £1 so a few of them I've thousands of shares

Like bonk, floki

There's a Pepe one I've over a million of.

Just if on off chance one of them exploded one day I'm laughing. Total investment in crypto is only about a tenner
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,482
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The RAWK Investment/Trading Thread
« Reply #1271 on: Today at 07:01:21 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 02:59:40 pm
It really depends on what metric you use to measure the success.

Historically if you were invested in the S&P 500 for the medium to long term, then you will have done very well no matter what party was in power.  In recent years the S&P 500 has performed better when the republicans were in power, but since the inception of the S&P 500 the democrats have edged it.
Interesting. Thanks .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Up
« previous next »
 