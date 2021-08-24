« previous next »
Right so I want about 17 euros of safemoon but cant transfer USDT from the exchange its on because its 100 minumum plus a 20 fee lol.
I can change it to nano which will have a .1 of a nano fee...to send it to trustwallet.
But dont know if i can swap it on TW back to USDT or BNB to be able to buy safemoon?
Anyone with trust wallet know?
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on January 25, 2015, 02:45:32 pm
Freedom of Speech unless you get shouted down and abused by the in-crowd.

Quote from: G1 Jockey 4(betfair) on August 23, 2021, 05:03:45 pm
Non uk funds...

I still have no idea what you mean! You say your pension is in world funds which is lucky because of what is coming up shortly for the UK.

What is coming up shortly for the UK?
Quote from: .adam on August 24, 2021, 08:53:50 am
I still have no idea what you mean! You say your pension is in world funds which is lucky because of what is coming up shortly for the UK.

What is coming up shortly for the UK?

I suspect they are talking about Brexit - the full effects of which have been masked a bit by the pandemic and furlough etc.
Quote from: .adam on August 24, 2021, 08:53:50 am
I still have no idea what you mean! You say your pension is in world funds which is lucky because of what is coming up shortly for the UK.

What is coming up shortly for the UK?

Furlough ends....the brexit shitshow cant be hidden.
Gotcha. Well the FTSE has been largely flat since 2015 so let's see if it'll fall to pre-Brexit vote levels. This is why I elected for the FTSE Global All Cap fund - it doesn't suffer as much home bias as Vanguard's LifeStrategy funds seem to.
Quote from: G1 Jockey 4(betfair) on August 24, 2021, 08:30:22 am
Right so I want about 17 euros of safemoon but cant transfer USDT from the exchange its on because its 100 minumum plus a 20 fee lol.
I can change it to nano which will have a .1 of a nano fee...to send it to trustwallet.
But dont know if i can swap it on TW back to USDT or BNB to be able to buy safemoon?
Anyone with trust wallet know?

I can't see nano on Trustwallet
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 24, 2021, 12:01:56 pm
I can't see nano on Trustwallet

It's on there.
Use the receive option then back out after selecting it. How shows up
Interesting 2 weeks for crypto world....
Quote from: G1 Jockey 4(betfair) on September  3, 2021, 10:00:39 am
Interesting 2 weeks for crypto world....

How  come?
Quote from: LiamG on September  3, 2021, 05:22:07 pm
How  come?

Look at the useful coins.
They are rising.
eCash (XEC) up 300% this week!!!!
Can somebody give a complete beginner advice on what to invest in etc? Im looking to buy some shares/stocks, nothing too heavy to start with but would like to do it long term.
It's a massive subject mate. Happy to help if I can but will need a bit more info.

How much and for how long? Are you saving for anything in particular, or are you investing to grow capital? How do you feel about risk. You wont notice much if you are saving £50 per month and markets drop by 40% after a year, but if you had £10,000 saved and markets dropped by 40% how would you feel? If 1 is I want no risk at alland 10 is Bitcoin is a bit too low risk for me, what number would you be?

This is very high level, but feel free to pm with any specific questions.
When i started investing...bitcoin was 8 cents.

A tenner on then would have you 5.5 million today....
Whats the Shiba inu rise al about?
Ah just seen why....its on coinbase.
Quote from: G1 Jockey 4(betfair) on Yesterday at 07:06:50 pm
When i started investing...bitcoin was 8 cents.

A tenner on then would have you 5.5 million today....

I remember when I first heard of bitcoin it was something like $0.05 per bitcoin - I was at Uni and was in on my own having a few beers and reading shite on the internet. I tried to buy around £200 worth, but back then was a complete hassle to do. Spent most the night trying to work it out, hitting roadblocks, trying something else, etc. In the end I gave up and forgot all about it.

£200 back then would have been around $300, so I'd have been able to buy roughly 6000 bitcoin. At the current price that would have been worth about £207m, and at it's peak over £275m.

100% true story  :-\ :-\
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 07:20:54 pm
I remember when I first heard of bitcoin it was something like $0.05 per bitcoin - I was at Uni and was in on my own having a few beers and reading shite on the internet. I tried to buy around £200 worth, but back then was a complete hassle to do. Spent most the night trying to work it out, hitting roadblocks, trying something else, etc. In the end I gave up and forgot all about it.

£200 back then would have been around $300, so I'd have been able to buy roughly 6000 bitcoin. At the current price that would have been worth about £207m, and at it's peak over £275m.

100% true story  :-\ :-\

You'd have lost it all, or died in a heroin accident. Be thankful
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 07:20:54 pm
I remember when I first heard of bitcoin it was something like $0.05 per bitcoin - I was at Uni and was in on my own having a few beers and reading shite on the internet. I tried to buy around £200 worth, but back then was a complete hassle to do. Spent most the night trying to work it out, hitting roadblocks, trying something else, etc. In the end I gave up and forgot all about it.

£200 back then would have been around $300, so I'd have been able to buy roughly 6000 bitcoin. At the current price that would have been worth about £207m, and at it's peak over £275m.

100% true story  :-\ :-\

Not as bad as the bloke who used a load of them to buy a pizza, or the bloke who had a fuck tonne of them on a portable hard drive with the most complicated password ever to access it.....and then lost the password.
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:26:53 am
Not as bad as the bloke who used a load of them to buy a pizza, or the bloke who had a fuck tonne of them on a portable hard drive with the most complicated password ever to access it.....and then lost the password.

Or the one that fucked his hard drive in the bin years ago, and the local council won't allow him to dig it up

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-55658942

Quote
A man who threw away a laptop hard drive containing bitcoin he believes is now worth about £210m wants his council to let him search for it in landfill.

James Howells had 7,500 bitcoins, a virtual currency, on the hard drive, which he mistakenly threw away in 2013.

He said he was willing to donate 25% of the value of the bitcoins to his home city of Newport in south Wales - about £52.5m - if he found the hard drive.

Newport council said excavation was not possible under its licensing permit.

Mr Howells said if he was to recover the hard drive, he would want the money to be put into a "Covid relief fund" for people in Newport to use "no questions asked".

"Imagine how great it would be to say 'I've given everyone in the city a few hundred pounds'," he told the BBC.

Mr Howells bought the bitcoins for almost nothing in 2009, but the hard drive ended up in a drawer after he spilled a drink on his laptop.

He kept the hard drive in his office drawer and "totally forgot about bitcoin all together" - so when he had a clear out, he believed everything had been taken off it.

When he threw the hard drive away in 2013, the value of the bitcoins was about $7.5m (£4.6m).

But now they are worth almost 50 times more, with the cost of a single bitcoin currently just over £28,000 after a surge in value.

He said he has asked Newport council if he could search the landfill several times, but had not been granted permission.

"I offered the local authority 10% of the recovered funds in order to give me permission to search on their property and unfortunately they said no at the time," Mr Howells told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"What actually happened after that was the value of bitcoin skyrocketed even further. In 2017 the value of my hard drive was approximately £125m, at which point I made them another offer of 10% and unfortunately that offer was refused as well.

"I haven't actually made an offer to them today, but I'm willing to increase my offer to them to 25%. On today's valuation that would be £52.5m and I'd like to put that into a Covid relief fund for the citizens of Newport."

Mr Howells said searching for the discarded hard drive would "not be as hard as you might think" as he would employ a professional team - and knows when he threw it away so could use that to find a grid reference of where the hard drive is buried.

He added investors had offered to cover the cost of excavating the landfill, in exchange for a large proportion of the recovered bitcoin.

Mr Howells said he wants to meet with the council to discuss what he said would be a "win-win-win" situation for him, the council and the city.

But a spokeswoman for the council said: "Newport City Council has been contacted a number of times since 2013 about the possibility of retrieving a piece of IT hardware said to contain bitcoins.

"The first time was several months after Mr Howells first realised the hardware was missing.

"The council has told Mr Howells on a number of occasions that excavation is not possible under our licencing permit and excavation itself would have a huge environmental impact on the surrounding area.

"The cost of digging up the landfill, storing and treating the waste could run into millions of pounds - without any guarantee of either finding it or it still being in working order."
