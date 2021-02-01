Hij.Always start by looking at the underlying instrument. The Etfs, stocks, bonds, derivatives are ultimately, a tool for you to take a direction / position on the underlying. (well with derivatives you can also take a market neutral position, or a view on the volatility or aim for the time decay, but to start with, go with the solid, time worn path).Don't get taken in by the lingo. As with football, quality management, decision making is gold for a company to gain market share, rise in valuation, for you to profit. Most of the technical indicators are backward looking, based on historical info, you'll do just fine without knowing them as long you understand management is everything and you do your work on who's who for any field. You have to learn the fundamentals to a competent level.The return is a representation of the quality of the instrument, the risk you take on. Say you see a bond (basically you lend money to an organisation) with a coupon (annual payment to you from said company) of 2%, that's information that that company is rated well, the chances of you losing your capital are low, so your return is also low. If you see some no name company's bonds at 8%, then you should know there's an issue here, dig, research.Even using your crypto example, what is the quality of the underlying? How well do you know it, what are your reasons for taking that direction? If your answers to these things are crap, then you haven't done the work, don't commit the money.The field works best when you bring something to the table, when there's a clear structure. For one, at the start of Covid, when global markets dived, we had the info that the virus kills, but it wouldn't wipe out the human race. That was the point for you to commit. You could have picked any major index, any ETF tracking those indices, almost any major stock, and you would be very profitable now. Clear reasons.At this point, the recovery from Covid is already priced in into a lot of markets, so just saying invest in ETFs doesn't mean anything. What are the reasons for the next rise?To start with, get an income stream going with that money. Pick well rated bonds from well established companies, purchase dividend yielding stocks from established companies. All the while, learn, research, in time you can start taking a position where you can target growth, but it must come from clear analysis of the company relative to its field.This is the investment angle of course, the safest path, the one where you have the most time to react. The arcane cool stuff can wait