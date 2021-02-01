« previous next »
Quote from: LiamG on January 31, 2021, 03:02:50 am
Anyone in this thread that can advise me with some queries about shares/dividends?
PM me if you like and I'll see if I can help.
Quote from: bradders1011 on January 30, 2021, 07:17:48 pm
Experts: thoughts on the predicted commodities supercycle?

I came in here to see if this was being discussed this too. This Reddit co-ordination has now produced a 300% rise in Gamestop and 50% in the price of Silver in a matter of days.

If it's possible to glean from that particular thread (apparently there's a shit load of bots spamming it now) what the next target(s) are, it's starting to seem like a worthwhile gamble.
I'm into blockchain technologies right now , it seems to be profitable in the next few years. I use bitcoin advertising for publishers to get target crypto audience. it worked for me, I think it's a perfect tool for crypto business, luckily they have affordable prices.
Quote from: wige on February  1, 2021, 10:22:52 am
I came in here to see if this was being discussed this too. This Reddit co-ordination has now produced a 300% rise in Gamestop and 50% in the price of Silver in a matter of days.

If it's possible to glean from that particular thread (apparently there's a shit load of bots spamming it now) what the next target(s) are, it's starting to seem like a worthwhile gamble.

That Reddt Gamestop thing seems amazing. Listened to a great podcast from NYT today on it. Gamestop reported a 3% down turn on revenue when the game selling market was way up with people playing games at home. Went from $20 to up to $400 per share. Some of the Reddit investors that came on late are bound to lose some real money on that. Loads of stories of people who seem to have made loads on it and well played to them. You never hear from the people who really lose though.
Anyone on the crypto? Seems a fairly profitable train at the minute but I think the bubble will eventually burst.
Quote from: XabiArt on February 12, 2021, 01:11:46 pm
Anyone on the crypto? Seems a fairly profitable train at the minute but I think the bubble will eventually burst.

Crypto gone nuts today!!

Volatile as fuck though. Will be down again as quick as it came up.

I've dabbled in a few hundred quid's worth of Monero (XMR) recently.  Big time privacy coin.
Opened an eToro account this weekend. A complete novice but Ive been watching Billions so Im certain Ill make a mint.  ;D  :-\
I have some cash sat in a normal bank account, though it does pay interest, that I'll be using to buy a property abroad as a holiday let when the world opens up again.

Would I be better putting it somewhere else even though it might only be for a few months?

Alright everyone. Was wondering if anyone had any advice on investments really. Not actual suggestions on particular investments for me to choose if that makes sense, but more general advice on building a portfolio that I can look to maintain for a number of years?

I've got £6k sitting earning fuck all interest in the bank at the moment. I would like to start doing something with it longer term where it may do better than where it is (I understand investment comes with risk and it can go down), but not really sure where to start at all. It usually gets overbearing thinking about it and then I do nothing and leave it where it is. I've had that amount for 2-3 years now. It's safe and accessible in the bank of course, but it may have been better off invested I think- that may be the case for the next 3-7 years as well. I've got other smaller savings accounts for various other things - stuff for the kids in the future, car savings, holiday savings and I'm finally contributing a decent amount above the minimum each month to my pension from my pay packet as I only started it for the first time last year (I'm 33) - so other bases are covered.

So in that sense, it's money that is safe to invest, and I would survive if it all disappeared, I'm not throwing every penny I have into anything and have money to call upon in the short term. Obviously that's a total worst case scenario, and hopefully over 3-5 years whatever I invest would see some moderate returns (but I understand it can go down as well as up).

Other than sticking 5-10% into Crypto and just leaving it for a few years, I have no idea where to start with the rest and everything feels a bit overbearing when you start looking as there is reems of reems of information. VanGuard Trackers? ETFs? Stocks and Shares ISA's?

If anyone has any general advice (or any helpful links) I would really appreciate it. Obviously I understand in advance that it's my own money at risk and I would need to do any due diligence myself.
 Hij.

Always start by looking at the underlying instrument. The Etfs,  stocks,  bonds,  derivatives are ultimately,  a tool for you to take a direction / position on the underlying.  (well with derivatives you can also take a market neutral  position,  or a view on the volatility or aim for the time decay,  but to start with,  go with the solid,  time worn path).

Don't get taken in by the lingo.  As with football,  quality management,  decision making is gold for a company to gain market share,  rise in valuation,  for you to profit.  Most of the technical indicators are backward looking,  based on historical info,  you'll do just fine without knowing them as long you understand management is everything and you do your work on who's who for any field. You have to learn the fundamentals to a competent level.

The return is a representation of the quality of the instrument,  the risk you take on.  Say you see a bond (basically you lend money to an organisation)  with a coupon (annual payment to you from said company)  of 2%, that's information that that company is rated well,  the chances of you losing your capital are low,  so your return is also low.  If you see some no name company's bonds at 8%, then you should know there's an issue here,  dig,  research.

Even using your crypto example,  what is the quality of the underlying?  How well do you know it,  what are your reasons for taking that direction?  If your answers to these things are crap,  then you haven't done the work,  don't commit the money.

The field works best when you bring something to the table,  when there's a clear structure.  For one,  at the start of Covid,  when global markets dived,  we had the info that the virus kills,  but it wouldn't wipe out the human race.  That was the point for you to commit.  You could have picked any major index,  any ETF tracking those indices,  almost any major stock,  and you would be very profitable now.  Clear reasons.

At this point,  the recovery from Covid is already priced in into a lot of markets,  so just saying invest in ETFs doesn't mean anything.  What are the reasons for the next rise?

To start with,  get an income stream going with that money.  Pick well rated bonds from well established companies,  purchase dividend yielding stocks from established companies.  All the while,  learn,  research,  in time you can start taking a position where you can target growth,  but it must  come from clear analysis of the company relative to its field.

This is the investment angle of course,  the safest path,  the one where you have the most time to react. The arcane cool stuff can wait  ;D
Quote from: Hij on February 18, 2021, 01:38:43 am
If anyone has any general advice (or any helpful links) I would really appreciate it. Obviously I understand in advance that it's my own money at risk and I would need to do any due diligence myself.

I'm far from an expert in such things, but if buying a house/flat is on your radar at any point over a year from now, putting £4k into a Lifetime ISA is probably something to consider. You'll get an extra £1k from the government each year (or a 25% bonus on whatever you put in up to £4k). It's a good way to boost your deposit for a home if that's something realistic for your future. But you can ONLY use this money for a house or retirement so it is a lot more restricted than a normal ISA.
Quote from: Rhi on February 18, 2021, 02:20:49 pm
I'm far from an expert in such things, but if buying a house/flat is on your radar at any point over a year from now, putting £4k into a Lifetime ISA is probably something to consider. You'll get an extra £1k from the government each year (or a 25% bonus on whatever you put in up to £4k). It's a good way to boost your deposit for a home if that's something realistic for your future. But you can ONLY use this money for a house or retirement so it is a lot more restricted than a normal ISA.

Yes, I think potentially that will be the case. If I'm entirely honest, I'll likely be combining any savings with a future inheritance at an unknown point in the future. Goes without saying that the longer the wait for the inheritance the better to be honest, but I think I should be factoring it in to my workings - mainly in regards to sorting a property out before I retire. Does that make sense?

Good idea re: the Lifetime ISA. I opened one up a while ago, but it's just got £1 in it and the 25% from the Government. I always wondered if the Lifetime ISA was better as an investment when you're within 5 years of being able to own a place/get a mortgage? The 25% bonus is brilliant short term in the run up to buying to boost what you have, but the interest thereafter is paltry and other investments could perform better over a longer period? I don't know precisely when I will be able to buy a property, as it's unlikely I'll be able to do it without the inheritance or some frankly unexpected increase in my earning power.

Fortunately we're on the housing association for now so rental costs are relatively low for the area and I can at least save some money now. I realise that a large part of insulating myself for retirement would be the wiping out of a cost such as rent which is why property becomes important alongside my pension saving.

I guess the idea is to invest a lump amount now, which is topped up monthly with my earnings, in many cases similar to my pension, but from which  I can access funds before retirement, should the opportunity present itself to cash in investments, add to my future inheritance and put a fairly sizeable deposit down on a house and at which point another family take our flat with the housing association?
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on February 18, 2021, 06:23:54 am
Hij.

Always start by looking at the underlying instrument. The Etfs,  stocks,  bonds,  derivatives are ultimately,  a tool for you to take a direction / position on the underlying.  (well with derivatives you can also take a market neutral  position,  or a view on the volatility or aim for the time decay,  but to start with,  go with the solid,  time worn path).

Don't get taken in by the lingo.  As with football,  quality management,  decision making is gold for a company to gain market share,  rise in valuation,  for you to profit.  Most of the technical indicators are backward looking,  based on historical info,  you'll do just fine without knowing them as long you understand management is everything and you do your work on who's who for any field. You have to learn the fundamentals to a competent level.

The return is a representation of the quality of the instrument,  the risk you take on.  Say you see a bond (basically you lend money to an organisation)  with a coupon (annual payment to you from said company)  of 2%, that's information that that company is rated well,  the chances of you losing your capital are low,  so your return is also low.  If you see some no name company's bonds at 8%, then you should know there's an issue here,  dig,  research.

Even using your crypto example,  what is the quality of the underlying?  How well do you know it,  what are your reasons for taking that direction?  If your answers to these things are crap,  then you haven't done the work,  don't commit the money.

The field works best when you bring something to the table,  when there's a clear structure.  For one,  at the start of Covid,  when global markets dived,  we had the info that the virus kills,  but it wouldn't wipe out the human race.  That was the point for you to commit.  You could have picked any major index,  any ETF tracking those indices,  almost any major stock,  and you would be very profitable now.  Clear reasons.

At this point,  the recovery from Covid is already priced in into a lot of markets,  so just saying invest in ETFs doesn't mean anything.  What are the reasons for the next rise?

To start with,  get an income stream going with that money.  Pick well rated bonds from well established companies,  purchase dividend yielding stocks from established companies.  All the while,  learn,  research,  in time you can start taking a position where you can target growth,  but it must  come from clear analysis of the company relative to its field.

This is the investment angle of course,  the safest path,  the one where you have the most time to react. The arcane cool stuff can wait  ;D

An informative post and I thank you for it, even if it confirms to me why thinking about this stuff is a little overbearing in that it feels there is so much to know and learn and it could be impossible to overcome really! ;D

I guess any main priority would be to aim to beat inflation first and foremost. I don't particularly envision striking it rich or even aiming for that, but that the money I have now, may well be worth a similar amount in the future and any gains on top of that over a period of time would be welcomed also.

I think I will be looking at how I can invest, and add to that monthly. I would quite like to be in a situation where I have money going into my workplace pension, money going into medium term investments that I won't touch and money going into my bank savings account still for any emergencies. Basically long/medium/short.

I've got the pension started, so that's on it's way as I've increased my contributions to at least make some dent in the missing years. It's just that I'm sure having all of my capital stuck in a bank savings account earning 0.1% is probably hugely ineffective.

Quote from: Hij on February 18, 2021, 04:00:22 pm
Yes, I think potentially that will be the case. If I'm entirely honest, I'll likely be combining any savings with a future inheritance at an unknown point in the future. Goes without saying that the longer the wait for the inheritance the better to be honest, but I think I should be factoring it in to my workings - mainly in regards to sorting a property out before I retire. Does that make sense?

Good idea re: the Lifetime ISA. I opened one up a while ago, but it's just got £1 in it and the 25% from the Government. I always wondered if the Lifetime ISA was better as an investment when you're within 5 years of being able to own a place/get a mortgage? The 25% bonus is brilliant short term in the run up to buying to boost what you have, but the interest thereafter is paltry and other investments could perform better over a longer period? I don't know precisely when I will be able to buy a property, as it's unlikely I'll be able to do it without the inheritance or some frankly unexpected increase in my earning power.

Fortunately we're on the housing association for now so rental costs are relatively low for the area and I can at least save some money now. I realise that a large part of insulating myself for retirement would be the wiping out of a cost such as rent which is why property becomes important alongside my pension saving.

I guess the idea is to invest a lump amount now, which is topped up monthly with my earnings, in many cases similar to my pension, but from which  I can access funds before retirement, should the opportunity present itself to cash in investments, add to my future inheritance and put a fairly sizeable deposit down on a house and at which point another family take our flat with the housing association?

There are also Lifetime Stocks and Shares ISAs as well for longer term investment
Started my first foray into investing earlier this month. Opened a HL Stocks & Shares ISA and put in £600. I've got £400 divided into two funds: Fidelity World Index and L&G US Index.

I initially invested a bit into VUAG and IITU but didn't realise ETFs have a trading charge (which on HL is £11.85) - so pretty much made a loss on those instantly as it was only £200 divided between the two.
Thinking of putting in £200 a month into the S&S ISA, divided between the two non-ETF funds above.

When it comes to ETF and stock trading, which is the cheapest platform re charges? I'm thinking of continuing the HL S&S ISA for the index funds but using a separate platform for my stock trades as I'll likely only ever put in a max of a couple of hundred at a time on stocks, but that isn't feasible with H&L's charges of £11.85. They charge £1 per trade if it's via regular investing but that's for FTSE 350 companies only.
I've recently got into investing after realising that my cash ISA was essentially losing value with rates where they are compared to inflation.

Vanguard is my long term investment platform. I've consolidated all my old workplace pensions (with fees around 0.45% - 0.7%) into a SIPP which is invested in the FTSE Global All Cap index fund. It's weighted across the entire market (something like 7,000 equities in total) and has low ongoing charge funds (around 0.45% all in).

https://www.vanguardinvestor.co.uk/investments/vanguard-ftse-global-all-cap-index-fund-gbp-acc/overview

I've got some cash in a robo-S&S ISA at the moment which I'm planning on transferring to a S&S ISA with Vanguard. I might go FTSE Global All Cap on this one too or if not, some sort of Developed/Emerging Market split.

I use Freetrade for a bit of dabbling.

Freetrade is excellent as it's commission free. There is a 0.45% FX charge for any non-GBP trades but other than that there are no other charges. Buying and selling is amazingly quick and easy and they have ETFs. The values you're looking at for now mean you're unlikely to need to worry about Capital Gains Tax so you could always set up a General Investment Account with Freetrade, separate from your S&S ISA. They do offer a S&S ISA option for £3 a month.

Don't forget that most ETFs don't allow fractional trading. Index funds are basically the same except that the can only be traded at the end rather than throughout the day. Index funds do allow fractional trading though.

Would advise reading into John Bogle and his investment theory. The numbers show that something like 80% of fund managers will underperform against an index tracker. Average returns have been in the region of 8.5% over the past century. When you invest regularly, reinvest your dividends and allows your returns to compound, it will quickly add up.
Crypto staking.
Kava 20%...Polkadot 12%...thank you very much , i will have some of that.
Nano my biggest earning coin this month...
Quote from: .adam on August 16, 2021, 09:56:34 pm
I've recently got into investing after realising that my cash ISA was essentially losing value with rates where they are compared to inflation.

Vanguard is my long term investment platform. I've consolidated all my old workplace pensions (with fees around 0.45% - 0.7%) into a SIPP which is invested in the FTSE Global All Cap index fund. It's weighted across the entire market (something like 7,000 equities in total) and has low ongoing charge funds (around 0.45% all in).

https://www.vanguardinvestor.co.uk/investments/vanguard-ftse-global-all-cap-index-fund-gbp-acc/overview

I've got some cash in a robo-S&S ISA at the moment which I'm planning on transferring to a S&S ISA with Vanguard. I might go FTSE Global All Cap on this one too or if not, some sort of Developed/Emerging Market split.

I use Freetrade for a bit of dabbling.

Freetrade is excellent as it's commission free. There is a 0.45% FX charge for any non-GBP trades but other than that there are no other charges. Buying and selling is amazingly quick and easy and they have ETFs. The values you're looking at for now mean you're unlikely to need to worry about Capital Gains Tax so you could always set up a General Investment Account with Freetrade, separate from your S&S ISA. They do offer a S&S ISA option for £3 a month.

Don't forget that most ETFs don't allow fractional trading. Index funds are basically the same except that the can only be traded at the end rather than throughout the day. Index funds do allow fractional trading though.

Would advise reading into John Bogle and his investment theory. The numbers show that something like 80% of fund managers will underperform against an index tracker. Average returns have been in the region of 8.5% over the past century. When you invest regularly, reinvest your dividends and allows your returns to compound, it will quickly add up.

I'm assuming the Fidelity World Index is very similar in portfolio make-up to the Global All Cap, although I think it's only made up of 1600 equities in total. Would it be worth shifting to Global All Cap to minimise risk in that case?

Thanks for the tip re Freetade - looks exactly like what I was looking for. I'll keep the S&S ISA within Hargreaves Lansdown for now and go with the General Investment Account with FreeTrade for the trading. However, the companies I do want to buy shares in are more of a long-term play rather than something I'll be actively trading on a day-to-day or even month-to-month basis. If my stocks pay off as much as I hope in a couple of years, then I'm guessing CGT will apply to me - but not if done through their S&S option? In that case maybe it's better to move everything to FreeTrade and use their S&S...?
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on August 17, 2021, 01:42:02 pm
I'm assuming the Fidelity World Index is very similar in portfolio make-up to the Global All Cap, although I think it's only made up of 1600 equities in total. Would it be worth shifting to Global All Cap to minimise risk in that case?

Thanks for the tip re Freetade - looks exactly like what I was looking for. I'll keep the S&S ISA within Hargreaves Lansdown for now and go with the General Investment Account with FreeTrade for the trading. However, the companies I do want to buy shares in are more of a long-term play rather than something I'll be actively trading on a day-to-day or even month-to-month basis. If my stocks pay off as much as I hope in a couple of years, then I'm guessing CGT will apply to me - but not if done through their S&S option? In that case maybe it's better to move everything to FreeTrade and use their S&S...?

Looking at the Fidelity World Index, it's 99.63% weighted towards developed markets. So, in short, if companies in the US, Eurozone, Japan and the UK do well, you do well.

https://www.fidelity.co.uk/factsheet-data/factsheet/GB00BJS8SJ34-fidelity-index-world-fund-p-acc/portfolio

It has very little exposure to emerging markets so if companies in China, India, Brazil, South Korea start to do well, you'll see no benefit unless the fund re-indexes itself towards emerging markets.

The reason I went for the Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap is because it has a bit more allocated towards emerging markets. For example, if Bytedance (TikTok) gets listed, I'd get a bigger slice of that as it's Chinese.

https://www.fidelity.co.uk/factsheet-data/factsheet/GB00BD3RZ582-vanguard-ftse-glbl-all-cap-idx-gbp-acc/portfolio

As a long-term investment, with rising populations and rising middle-class demographics in countries like India and China, I could see those being the big growth area in the future. But saying that, the US stock market has been king for some time now. I'm not sure if any other index fund has beat the growth of the S&P 500 for the past ten years.

You could move everything towards Freetrade and their S&S ISA if you're happy holding it all in one place.

The CGT threshold is £12.3k profit in a tax year so you'd be doing well to breach that in a general investment account.

I'm sure you've done your reading on this but the key thing with whatever you do is playing the long game. Don't get down-hearted and think about selling if your investment in Fidelity has a bad year. The markets have shown that even after catastrophes like the Great Depression and the World Wars, over a 20 year period you're almost guaranteed to make money. Hold it out and, if anything, buy more equities/funds if there's a dip.

My biggest regret is that I had a good chunk of money sat in a Cash ISA for ages and if I'd have put it in an this FTSE Global All Cap index fund in March 2020, it'd have doubled by now.
Quote from: .adam on August 17, 2021, 03:13:36 pm
Looking at the Fidelity World Index, it's 99.63% weighted towards developed markets. So, in short, if companies in the US, Eurozone, Japan and the UK do well, you do well.

https://www.fidelity.co.uk/factsheet-data/factsheet/GB00BJS8SJ34-fidelity-index-world-fund-p-acc/portfolio

It has very little exposure to emerging markets so if companies in China, India, Brazil, South Korea start to do well, you'll see no benefit unless the fund re-indexes itself towards emerging markets.

The reason I went for the Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap is because it has a bit more allocated towards emerging markets. For example, if Bytedance (TikTok) gets listed, I'd get a bigger slice of that as it's Chinese.

https://www.fidelity.co.uk/factsheet-data/factsheet/GB00BD3RZ582-vanguard-ftse-glbl-all-cap-idx-gbp-acc/portfolio

As a long-term investment, with rising populations and rising middle-class demographics in countries like India and China, I could see those being the big growth area in the future. But saying that, the US stock market has been king for some time now. I'm not sure if any other index fund has beat the growth of the S&P 500 for the past ten years.

You could move everything towards Freetrade and their S&S ISA if you're happy holding it all in one place.

The CGT threshold is £12.3k profit in a tax year so you'd be doing well to breach that in a general investment account.

I'm sure you've done your reading on this but the key thing with whatever you do is playing the long game. Don't get down-hearted and think about selling if your investment in Fidelity has a bad year. The markets have shown that even after catastrophes like the Great Depression and the World Wars, over a 20 year period you're almost guaranteed to make money. Hold it out and, if anything, buy more equities/funds if there's a dip.

My biggest regret is that I had a good chunk of money sat in a Cash ISA for ages and if I'd have put it in an this FTSE Global All Cap index fund in March 2020, it'd have doubled by now.

This. Every time there is a dump , they jump back up within the next year.
Subprime. My pension pot halved but the following year it regained all losses....im in non UK emerging markets.
First few months of Covid...at least a 30% drop ...now nearly back to pre covid levels.

Trying to figure out how to move the pot to a crypto friendly fund.
They have them In Australia. Germany has allowed hedgefunds to allocate max 20% in crypto.

Gonna have to be patient i guess.
Got about 50k left on my mortgage. Maybe 5 or 6 years left, paying around 2.75%

Have about 35k in savings... do I pay off and have a year or so left to pay, or, well what the fuck do I do?
I think I can overpay as much as I want with no fees as well
Quote from: Joff on August 20, 2021, 09:50:56 am
Got about 50k left on my mortgage. Maybe 5 or 6 years left, paying around 2.75%

Have about 35k in savings... do I pay off and have a year or so left to pay, or, well what the fuck do I do?

Depends on your risk appetite really. You should always keep an emergency fund in cash savings - usually recommneded to have 3-6 months expenses.

With anything left over, you would likely make better returns investing it in a S&S ISA than paying your mortgage off early - especiallly over 5 years or so. That said, 2.75% seems like quite a high rate considering you must have quite a low LTV.... I pay less than that and I only bought my house 2 years ago with 15% deposit. Also some people prefer the psychological benefit of paying down debt over the better (but slightly riskier) rewards of investing it.
Quote from: Just Elmo? on August 20, 2021, 09:55:50 am
Depends on your risk appetite really. You should always keep an emergency fund in cash savings - usually recommneded to have 3-6 months expenses.

With anything left over, you would likely make better returns investing it in a S&S ISA than paying your mortgage off early - especiallly over 5 years or so. That said, 2.75% seems like quite a high rate considering you must have quite a low LTV.... I pay less than that and I only bought my house 2 years ago with 15% deposit. Also some people prefer the psychological benefit of paying down debt over the better (but slightly riskier) rewards of investing it.

I have a mortgage with no fees and unlimited overpayments, so like that flexibility. It tracks at 2% above the base rate, so 2.75% is a guess as I don't know the base rate 😂

I have more than 35k, I wasn't including an emergency fund, I kind of meant money which I don't quite have a place for.

My understanding would be that the interest I would save from paying off a lump of my mortgage would beat any potential investment... certainly at the moment.
My wife and I also have some shares in the company we work for, which are tied up for a year or so, so I don't really count them.
Quote from: Just Elmo? on August 20, 2021, 09:55:50 am
Depends on your risk appetite really. You should always keep an emergency fund in cash savings - usually recommneded to have 3-6 months expenses.

With anything left over, you would likely make better returns investing it in a S&S ISA than paying your mortgage off early - especiallly over 5 years or so. That said, 2.75% seems like quite a high rate considering you must have quite a low LTV.... I pay less than that and I only bought my house 2 years ago with 15% deposit. Also some people prefer the psychological benefit of paying down debt over the better (but slightly riskier) rewards of investing it.

Here is a problem.
2.75% or 20% with kava staking?

Ok i am not gonna be shifting a load into kava but if i had 35K in savings right now , I know i would be having some of that even with a risk of losing it.
Paid twice weekly. Compounds beautiully.
Quote from: G1 Jockey 4(betfair) on Yesterday at 10:17:52 am
Here is a problem.
2.75% or 20% with kava staking?

Ok i am not gonna be shifting a load into kava but if i had 35K in savings right now , I know i would be having some of that even with a risk of losing it.
Paid twice weekly. Compounds beautiully.

I have no idea what Kava is but presuming it is some sort o of crypto investment, that is not the sort of investment I meant at all
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 11:24:35 pm
I have no idea what Kava is but presuming it is some sort o of crypto investment, that is not the sort of investment I meant at all
Nor me. Would feel more comfortable taking it to Ladbrokes
