Quote from: The North Bank on July 10, 2023, 05:10:54 am
It was 3 in 4 years, 2014 15 17, back then the cup was overrated and not what it used to be (same when Arteta won it in 2020). It became big again when liverpool won it 2  seasons ago, and was a big part of the treble last season, its importance with the media does depend on who wins it. With the league and CL, there are no doubts. With the carabao it doesnt matter who wins it, its very low down the priorities.


Yes, I'd agree, ever since United ducked out for the World Club event it has been devalued, the league cup has always been at least until a european place came with it at which point the sinking FA cup met the rising League cup somewhere down the bottom.


Playing the FA semis at Wembley sort of removed the charm of the FA cup, 'We're on our way to Wembley' means little as you  visit on the way anyway. I don't know why people bother attending the Wembley SF from the north other than solidarity, lose and it's grim, win and you just go back again.


City thrashing Watford was a real low point, I'd also agree that if you get a big final, say Arsenal v City or Liverpool v United, it becomes big again but the increasing stranglehold of the big clubs has ruined the romance.10-12 years ago Wigan beating City and Birmingham winning the LC seemed the last kick of the romantic side of cup football.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on July 11, 2023, 02:05:40 pm

Yes, I'd agree, ever since United ducked out for the World Club event it has been devalued, the league cup has always been at least until a european place came with it at which point the sinking FA cup met the rising League cup somewhere down the bottom.


Playing the FA semis at Wembley sort of removed the charm of the FA cup, 'We're on our way to Wembley' means little as you  visit on the way anyway. I don't know why people bother attending the Wembley SF from the north other than solidarity, lose and it's grim, win and you just go back again.


City thrashing Watford was a real low point, I'd also agree that if you get a big final, say Arsenal v City or Liverpool v United, it becomes big again but the increasing stranglehold of the big clubs has ruined the romance.10-12 years ago Wigan beating City and Birmingham winning the LC seemed the last kick of the romantic side of cup football.

Even the smaller clubs are resting players in the cups to fight relegation or push to win the championship. Still love the fa cup, but I wouldnt sacrifice a single league point for it, even if catching city is a pipe dream, id rather we throw all our eggs into the big 2 trophies and then see if our second string can get far in the domestic cups, I think most big club will do the same.
Quote from: The North Bank on July 11, 2023, 02:16:15 pm
Even the smaller clubs are resting players in the cups to fight relegation or push to win the championship. Still love the fa cup, but I wouldnt sacrifice a single league point for it, even if catching city is a pipe dream, id rather we throw all our eggs into the big 2 trophies and then see if our second string can get far in the domestic cups, I think most big club will do the same.

You're letting the cynical business side of the modern game dictate your own feeling on the matter. Your opinion is music to the ears of the suits that own football clubs. Days out at final and winning silver things trumps anything else in the game, simple as that.
I guess a trip to Wembley means even less if your home ground is a few tube stops away?
Quote from: PaulF on July 11, 2023, 02:33:35 pm
I guess a trip to Wembley means even less if your home ground is a few tube stops away?

It has nothing to do with geography. Some clubs exist to win trophies, and some don't ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on July 11, 2023, 09:09:46 pm
It has nothing to do with geography. Some clubs exist to win trophies, and some don't ...


I dont get this post? Arsenal have won plenty trophies.
Quote from: Coolie High on July 11, 2023, 10:05:45 pm
I dont get this post? Arsenal have won plenty trophies.

Yet for some reason, their modern day fans don't appreciate these trophies. It is weird, I admitt ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on July 11, 2023, 10:10:32 pm
Yet for some reason, their modern day fans don't appreciate these trophies. It is weird, I admitt ...

You dont get much credit for winning domestic cups these days and thats across the board, from players to rival fans.
Quote from: Coolie High on July 11, 2023, 10:12:58 pm
You dont get much credit for winning domestic cups these days and thats across the board, from players to rival fans.

Which in my opinion is very stupid. I understand that the CL money is attractive, but ultimately only the trophies and medals remain ...
Quote from: Coolie High on July 11, 2023, 10:12:58 pm
You dont get much credit for winning domestic cups these days and thats across the board, from players to rival fans.
Everton would be happy with an egg cup.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July 11, 2023, 10:19:16 pm
Everton would be happy with an egg cup.
It'd be an oeuf for them
Quote from: Ghost Town on July 12, 2023, 12:06:42 am
It'd be an oeuf for them

Bien fait... ;)
Quote from: Ghost Town on July 12, 2023, 12:06:42 am
It'd be an oeuf for them

They have one already in Drunken Ferguson
BBC saying rice to finally get over the line tomorrow. However in the same page they also claim

The Gunners begin their Premier League campaign against Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium on 12 July (12:30 BST).
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:40:10 pm
BBC saying rice to finally get over the line tomorrow. However in the same page they also claim

The Gunners begin their Premier League campaign against Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium on 12 July (12:30 BST).

No wonder TNB claims Arsenal is on top of the league. They have already got 3 points I presume.
Rice upgrades their midfield but I'm less sure about the impact or position Havertz will have. Can see him playing numerous positions throughout the season and not sure how he'll deliver in them all. If Saka is out he will surely play RW, and if Jesus is out he will surely play CF ahead of Nketiah.
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:40:10 pm
BBC saying rice to finally get over the line tomorrow. However in the same page they also claim

The Gunners begin their Premier League campaign against Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium on 12 July (12:30 BST).

Fuck sake i missed it.
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 10:55:49 pm
Rice upgrades their midfield but I'm less sure about the impact or position Havertz will have. Can see him playing numerous positions throughout the season and not sure how he'll deliver in them all. If Saka is out he will surely play RW, and if Jesus is out he will surely play CF ahead of Nketiah.

Agree with that. For me our best team right now would include Partey and Rice. Havertz could develop into something special like Odegaard did, but will need a whole new injection of urgency, until then, impact sub for me.
