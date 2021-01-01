Mac Red came in here looking for an argument with the Gooners for some reason. It's incredible how much leeway he gets on RAWK just because he's basically a meme at this point. It's like Scholes being shit at tackling, everyone just laughs it off.



I don't know by this point if he is deliberately looking for an argument or he just has some really strange views. I've debated with lots on here but at least most of their points actually made sense.