Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69360 on: May 5, 2023, 09:16:40 am »
I dont see why any of Arsenals top players would look to leave at this point. Theyre all young, and seem to have a good spirit and will feel like they can kick on. Would be surprised if any of them kicked up a fuss about leaving just yet. Probably needs another season or two of near misses before realising its an impossible ask for them to finish above City.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69361 on: May 5, 2023, 10:41:18 am »
So much talk of the players being young leeds me to feel all Leary
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69362 on: May 5, 2023, 11:08:19 am »
I don't think arsenal will lose any players, but city have form for taking top players away. Can it be some players are looking at more than money? Certainly hope so.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69363 on: May 5, 2023, 02:00:30 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on May  5, 2023, 11:08:19 am
I don't think arsenal will lose any players, but city have form for taking top players away. Can it be some players are looking at more than money? Certainly hope so.

Who would they be interested in though when you go through the squad? You'd be guessing at Tierney, Saliba, Odegaard, Martinelli & Saka?!
White, Gabriel cant see it. Partey & Xhaka are too old / not good enough. Jesus and Zinchenko they've let go. Can't see they'd be interested in any others.

Tierney we might decide to let leave anyway, Martinelli & Saka are tied down basically. So there's only really Saliba and Odegaard would probably have any risk.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69364 on: May 5, 2023, 02:45:09 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on May  5, 2023, 02:00:30 pm
Who would they be interested in though when you go through the squad? You'd be guessing at Tierney, Saliba, Odegaard, Martinelli & Saka?!
White, Gabriel cant see it. Partey & Xhaka are too old / not good enough. Jesus and Zinchenko they've let go. Can't see they'd be interested in any others.

Tierney we might decide to let leave anyway, Martinelli & Saka are tied down basically. So there's only really Saliba and Odegaard would probably have any risk.

Thought he played for Utd?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69365 on: May 5, 2023, 02:47:17 pm »
Every club in the world should want Saka.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69366 on: May 5, 2023, 02:48:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  5, 2023, 09:16:40 am
I dont see why any of Arsenals top players would look to leave at this point. Theyre all young, and seem to have a good spirit and will feel like they can kick on. Would be surprised if any of them kicked up a fuss about leaving just yet. Probably needs another season or two of near misses before realising its an impossible ask for them to finish above City.

But just think about what they could win, sitting on the bench for Man City. ;)
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69367 on: May 5, 2023, 02:51:59 pm »
Quote from: Knight on May  5, 2023, 02:47:17 pm
Every club in the world should want Saka.
Would rather have Martinelli or Odegaard to be honest.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69368 on: May 5, 2023, 02:59:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on May  5, 2023, 02:48:56 pm
But just think about what they could win, sitting on the bench for Man City. ;)

Thats the easy way out. I reckon theyll all fancy having another crack at it next season.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69369 on: Yesterday at 02:04:06 pm »
Have the bottlers wet the bed or the bed wetters bottled it.

It's all so confusing   :D
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69370 on: Yesterday at 08:40:57 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 02:04:06 pm
Have the bottlers wet the bed or the bed wetters bottled it.

It's all so confusing   :D

Well, hopefully they will trash you tomorrow, so you will have a better idea ...
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69371 on: Yesterday at 10:11:52 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:40:57 pm
Well, hopefully they will trash you tomorrow, so you will have a better idea ...
Paul doesn't support them these days since they turned into Saudicastle.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69372 on: Yesterday at 10:13:04 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:11:52 pm
Paul doesn't support them these days since they turned into Saudicastle.

Fair play to him. :)
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69373 on: Yesterday at 10:14:57 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:13:04 pm
Fair play to him. :)
I'd do the same if we were sportswashed.
I would rather follow Tranmere than follow a horrible regime.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69374 on: Yesterday at 10:24:19 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:14:57 pm
I'd do the same if we were sportswashed.
I would rather follow Tranmere than follow a horrible regime.

Me too.

Although, I'd probably follow a local French team now. :)
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69375 on: Yesterday at 10:29:02 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:24:19 pm
Me too.

Although, I'd probably follow a local French team now. :)

Whos your local team?

Arsenal need to win tomorrow to have any hope. Which can also do us a favour.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69376 on: Yesterday at 10:45:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:29:02 pm
Whos your local team?

Arsenal need to win tomorrow to have any hope. Which can also do us a favour.

My local team isn't that local - Bordeaux would be the closest. :)

Yeah, let's hope Arsenal find their form. ;)
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69377 on: Yesterday at 11:40:33 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:11:52 pm
Paul doesn't support them these days since they turned into Saudicastle.

In that case, my apologies to Paul ...
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69378 on: Yesterday at 11:44:45 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:40:33 pm
In that case, my apologies to Paul ...

 :)
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69379 on: Today at 12:00:34 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  5, 2023, 09:16:40 am
I dont see why any of Arsenals top players would look to leave at this point. Theyre all young, and seem to have a good spirit and will feel like they can kick on. Would be surprised if any of them kicked up a fuss about leaving just yet. Probably needs another season or two of near misses before realising its an impossible ask for them to finish above City.
I reckon they'll lose a top player next year. The frustration of coming so close and not challenging the year after that will make the player's mind up.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69380 on: Today at 12:03:40 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:00:34 am
I reckon they'll lose a top player next year. The frustration of coming so close and not challenging the year after that will make the player's mind up.

All depends how this season ends up (I know... but it's not officially over) and next season as well. Should they not win anything both seasons and big sides come in for them you could imagine heads turning when the chance of the big trophies presents itself. They've improved a lot though and if they can keep pushing, potentially it could become a situation like us, people were adamant Salah would leave us but he's still here, granted we won it all and i'm not saying Arsenal will do that but at the same time for some players you dont need that to stay at a club

It will be interesting to see. I do wish we got Martinelli a few years back, could see he was tailor made for us and our playstyle a long time ago. I remember watching them, seeing his pressing, touch, the way he carries the ball and his threat and saying on here how much I rate him
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69381 on: Today at 12:30:25 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:03:40 am
It will be interesting to see. I do wish we got Martinelli a few years back, could see he was tailor made for us and our playstyle a long time ago. I remember watching them, seeing his pressing, touch, the way he carries the ball and his threat and saying on here how much I rate him

Yeah, I am sure that he would have loved to rot on the bench behind the best left sided attacker in the World ...
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69382 on: Today at 05:47:11 am »
Smash the horse punching twats.
