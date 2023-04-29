It's been 4 days now since the City game, and we've had a couple of thread locks in that time.

Maybe we should get back to discussing Arsenal themselves, plenty to discuss, plenty to even have a go at.



Good season or failure, or a mix of both? I've gave my opinion on what I think we need, what as oppo fans do you guys looking from the outside think we need?



Good season, of course. I know the joke now is, all Arsenal fans are backpedalling on the title talk and saying top 4 was the goal all along, but it's true, isn't it? About top 4 being the goal, I mean. At the start of the season, beyond the usual title talk every team has, wasn't your goal to get top 4 and build on that? So mission accomplished. Mission accomplished and more. Taking City out of the equation and would you be asking what players you need? Probably no more than the usual talk of bolstering the squad, particularly now that you have the CL run. But teams are always organically changing. You would've won the league with the team you have had it not been for City.But we can't ignore City. So what do you need to do? Well, that's the problem for every team that wants to challenge them. As you've seen with Liverpool, it takes a lot of moments where the planets align. Health, stamina, confidence and luck all have to come together at the same time, for an extended time, in order to have a chance. Some things just have to be, no matter how much you try to plan. I will say, knowing this might not sit well with Arsenal fans, but I don't think Arteta is the manager to give your team the teeth they need in those 2-0 moments at Anfield or even Olympic Stadium. And I'm not going to compare him to Pep or Klopp, because those managers are generational. (If we can call a player a 'generational player', I think we can do the same for managers.) So I don't know who would be a better manager for your team, but you need someone with bite.The other thing that needs to change? The fans. (Some, not all, of course.) You left the stadium with your club down 3-0, despite the team giving you everything the entire season. Entitiled, spoiled fans who have no reason to feel either of those things, giving up on your own team when they needed you the most.Other than that, how can an Arsenal fan look back on this season and think it was a failure? A disappointment, perhaps, but you will end the season in the top 2. And may still win it.