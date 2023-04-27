« previous next »
Re: Arsenal
April 27, 2023, 11:07:46 am
Quote from: jillc on April 27, 2023, 11:00:25 am
That maybe true but should City get the treble we cannot assume that we will still be able compete with them. That would be seriously unfair to expect that of the manager especially considering our latest situation.

Looking at Utd's defence, and their recent European form where they looked silky smooth and took apart a top side - it does make me think this City side looks like different gravy at the business end of the competition and are in for a good chance of the treble.  Fighting on three fronts and turning in consummate performances speaks to a squad of top, top players which are clearly incredibly well drilled by Pep, who for all the banter about being a bald fraud who needs to drop a couple of hundred mil to succeed in a role.. is obviously a world class coach.  We do need to see more of a challenge at the top but few clubs can compete with the behemoth they've become.  I can't see Klopp's Liverpool bridging the current gap next season without a massive overhaul - which necessitates a transition period, and for all Chelsea's purchases they still have yet to hit the ground running.  Perhaps United might be the nearest rival to take that step up, however man for man the United side seems to have more glaring weaknesses by a distance.
Re: Arsenal
April 27, 2023, 11:20:36 am
Well, that escalated quickly.

There's a way to make a point and there's a way not to.

I see a colleague has locked this thread - doubtless a few posts will be deleted and there might some other stuff that happens in the background.

FFS, it's a thread about another team and some of youse can't help yourselves?

This is what turns decent places into cesspits. Pack it in.
Re: Arsenal
April 27, 2023, 12:12:33 pm
And opened. Behave or it'll be locked again.
Re: Arsenal
April 27, 2023, 01:03:25 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 27, 2023, 10:15:06 am
That's true. But what a shame you didn't fight.

Man City Oilers can be beaten but not with the attitude that your team and their fans had last night.

Not sure it's as simple as that.

It was men and boys. Abu Dhabi have been down this track continuously since Pep "Pepped" the squad. They are serial league winners whether we like it or not. I remember Liverpool, Chelsea, Utd (And Arsenal) being similar but in this modern era nobody has done it like they have. Arsenal ran into full throttle Abu Dhabi and at a time when personnel-wise, confidence wise and (crucially) energy-wise they are on the wane. There is no shame in the result or the performance last night. I imagine they came to give it their all and did as well as they could. They will learn from the game and from this season, no doubt about it.

So a tough one to take and very disappointing in the light of being so far in front (tell us about it). It's likely, because it's out of Arsenal's hands now, that the League is gone. That will sting. 2013-14 and "Michael Thomas" will always hold a special place in my personal crown of thorns.

But so be it. I've enjoyed TNB, Scotsgooner, Ashburton and Bullet (????) all through the season. You are reasonable, funny and fanatical and I hope none of you get any personal stuff thrown at you (I'm not looking back at last night's messages). Enjoy the rest of the season. You have re-claimed Champion's League, your club, your ground and your support. Not bad

Now as for TNB and skiing .....
Re: Arsenal
April 27, 2023, 01:03:51 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on April 27, 2023, 04:27:08 am
No one will be there next season, or the one after, but that means your special because only you (and Leicester) beat the mighty pep to the title.

We will be.
Re: Arsenal
April 27, 2023, 01:15:52 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on April 27, 2023, 10:56:52 am
Arteta has done very well to be honest, tactics, fight (barring the recent few games), his management of the young talents and some of the written off older ones Xhaka in particular. Credit where its due, not being a Klopp or Guardiola (as yet) isnt really something to criticise him for.

I think hes a knob but I can respect what hes done this season, credit to him

For me he's such a massive knob i'm finding it hard to give credit to or respect him.

I'll say he looks a capable young manager who's learned a lot from working with Guardiola.
Re: Arsenal
April 27, 2023, 01:38:38 pm
At least Arsenal kept the title going till April, without us pressuring them they would win it by 20 points every season


19, 12, 15, 26 and 19 points


That's the closest any team has got to City in the last 5 seasons other than us. Let's see how far Arsenal end up behind them now but credit if they can get under 10 points because no-one else has except us (over a 4 year period we equalled their total points)
Re: Arsenal
April 27, 2023, 01:45:17 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on April 27, 2023, 01:38:38 pm
At least Arsenal kept the title going till April, without us pressuring them they would win it by 20 points every season


19, 12, 15, 26 and 19 points


That's the closest any team has got to City in the last 5 seasons other than us. Let's see how far Arsenal end up behind them now but credit if they can get under 10 points because no-one else has except us (over a 4 year period we equalled their total points)

They should be well within ten points.

They could still win all five.
Re: Arsenal
April 27, 2023, 01:49:50 pm
Quote from: Dougle on April 27, 2023, 01:03:25 pm
Not sure it's as simple as that.

It was men and boys. Abu Dhabi have been down this track continuously since Pep "Pepped" the squad. They are serial league winners whether we like it or not. I remember Liverpool, Chelsea, Utd (And Arsenal) being similar but in this modern era nobody has done it like they have. Arsenal ran into full throttle Abu Dhabi and at a time when personnel-wise, confidence wise and (crucially) energy-wise they are on the wane. There is no shame in the result or the performance last night. I imagine they came to give it their all and did as well as they could. They will learn from the game and from this season, no doubt about it.

So a tough one to take and very disappointing in the light of being so far in front (tell us about it). It's likely, because it's out of Arsenal's hands now, that the League is gone. That will sting. 2013-14 and "Michael Thomas" will always hold a special place in my personal crown of thorns.

But so be it. I've enjoyed TNB, Scotsgooner, Ashburton and Bullet (????) all through the season. You are reasonable, funny and fanatical and I hope none of you get any personal stuff thrown at you (I'm not looking back at last night's messages). Enjoy the rest of the season. You have re-claimed Champion's League, your club, your ground and your support. Not bad

Now as for TNB and skiing .....

Fair post. :)
April 27, 2023, 02:01:44 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on April 27, 2023, 01:45:17 pm
They should be well within ten points.

They could still win all five.


No wins in the last 4, 3 points from 12 including 2 easy games. Newcastle, Away to Forest, Brighton, Wolves. Only Chelsea is a banker.


Who knows what the psychological effect of last night is, especially once City beat Fulham and go ahead. Safe in 2nd, it's a test of character but then last night and the last 3 games were also.


Mentally, as we have seen, it's tough, Arsenal have done well in the world of financial doping to keep faith in Arteta and put in a challenge. Let's see what those players are made of, especially when they know the financially doped robots will be there again next year, with a couple extra big buys under the belt.
Yesterday at 09:35:09 pm
They might still choke it somehow. I would love to see Arsenal somehow win this
Yesterday at 10:01:57 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 09:35:09 pm
They might still choke it somehow. I would love to see Arsenal somehow win this

Sure.
Today at 12:18:01 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 09:35:09 pm
They might still choke it somehow. I would love to see Arsenal somehow win this
Nah, if anything, I think Arsenal will drop more points.
I think they will not win their Chelsea and Newcastle matches.
