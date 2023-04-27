That's true. But what a shame you didn't fight.



Man City Oilers can be beaten but not with the attitude that your team and their fans had last night.



Not sure it's as simple as that.It was men and boys. Abu Dhabi have been down this track continuously since Pep "Pepped" the squad. They are serial league winners whether we like it or not. I remember Liverpool, Chelsea, Utd (And Arsenal) being similar but in this modern era nobody has done it like they have. Arsenal ran into full throttle Abu Dhabi and at a time when personnel-wise, confidence wise and (crucially) energy-wise they are on the wane. There is no shame in the result or the performance last night. I imagine they came to give it their all and did as well as they could. They will learn from the game and from this season, no doubt about it.So a tough one to take and very disappointing in the light of being so far in front (tell us about it). It's likely, because it's out of Arsenal's hands now, that the League is gone. That will sting. 2013-14 and "Michael Thomas" will always hold a special place in my personal crown of thorns.But so be it. I've enjoyed TNB, Scotsgooner, Ashburton and Bullet (?) all through the season. You are reasonable, funny and fanatical and I hope none of you get any personal stuff thrown at you (I'm not looking back at last night's messages). Enjoy the rest of the season. You have re-claimed Champion's League, your club, your ground and your support. Not badNow as for TNB and skiing .....