Re: Arsenal
What about James Milner

Same shit!!! People like to use this shit as some sort of get out of jail free card to avoid admitting they're condoning something because someone they like or their club is associated with has been involved but it's no different, Milner should be ashamed he took paycheques from a club like that and was associated with them and sportswashing. He could become our next manager and I would still toe the same fucking line!! Quite hilarious to assume I would change tune or excuse it because Milner plays for us, fuck no, nothing changes and the sooner this shit is driven out of the game the better, I wont be brushing it under the carpet because 'Milner', just because you lot are happy to excuse Arteta and make excuses don't get too excited and start high 5'ing eachother like we got him there

It's essentially another example of moaning about sportswashing while being happy to benefit from it, again, where's the line? Your fans are happy to condemn it and slate the likes of City while willfully ignoring that's exactly where your manager came to you from... as long as he didn't celebrate goals against Arsenal though right :lmao It's this awful, terrible thing and it's cheating... unless you come to us at which point you're completely absolved and we'll find excuses for you specifically :lmao
Re: Arsenal
I concur.

And Milner is an intelligent bloke - he should know better.
Re: Arsenal
nah, this is not a problem with individuals. It's a systematic problem that starts at top. Individuals have the right to seek what is best for them as per what the current system provides. Footballers are definitely overpaid, but the amount of effort it takes to become one especially at top tier is immense.

If anything, the club takeovers should have been stopped. After the sportswashers were in, the consequences followed. Bet the administrators were happy about "more money in the league". "Financial doping" wasn't a topic discussed much back in the day anyway. It was mostly Wenger being termed as a whinger when he talked about it.
Re: Arsenal
Yep.

Wenger was spot on (about Chelsea) - he could see where it was all leading.
Re: Arsenal
Is this the same Wenger that now takes every blood soaked penny offered by the murderous bastards ?
Re: Arsenal
Bullshit and that is a great fucking display of how sportswashing is so easily workable in football, its always it should be dealt with at a higher level so its okay. It absolutely should but fuck all this acting like individuals are starved of opportunities elsewhere ffs, its nonsense and a poor excuse. Theres a hell of a lot of sides NOT involved in this shite, going to the sportswashing teams is a choice and its about so much more than just solely blaming the higher powers in the game.

Well done to the football players, becoming a footballer is extremely hard but theyre not in these torrid positions where the only option is lowly City and theyll go begging if they dont take blood money, again it is a CHOICE. people are all too quick to excuse this shit when it comes to reality and thats why it works!!!

Yes the powers in the sport should be in a position where they act and stop this stuff at the source, but them being corrupt doesnt excuse everyone else in the game, again this is exactly why this stuff works, principles and morals go out the window because someone higher up should have dealt with it im gonna reap the rewards :lmao it absolutely is an individual thing too. Look at the other things Uefa, The FA etc dont deal with correctly and see if you have the same opinion on if those things are okay because of that, bet its a no. Wrong is wrong
Re: Arsenal
Is this the same Wenger that now takes every blood soaked penny offered by the murderous bastards ?

Yeah. Same bloke.

Shame innit?  :(
Re: Arsenal
Is this the same Wenger that now takes every blood soaked penny offered by the murderous bastards ?
Which is something I've mentioned before too. Hate to see him with the Qataris.
Re: Arsenal
If you are not using the products of capitalism, more power to you. Makes little sense to blame lower rung individuals in the game.
Re: Arsenal
I cant recall anyone talking about sportswashing when Milner signed for City in 2010. He probably just thought it was an opportunity to earn a lot more money at a more ambitious club. Wont drag him over the coals for it.
Re: Arsenal
If you are not using the products of capitalism, more power to you. Makes little sense to blame lower rung individuals in the game.

Of course, not these players and managers fault they HAVE TO take the blood money, if only there were such things as morals and loadssss of other clubs they could play for. 100% of the blame lays with the footballing authorities. I'm sure you also agree with the rest of the wrong shite in football because you know... if it's not dealt with correctly at the top then it's okay
Re: Arsenal
Wonder how many people thundering about it would resist the temptation if they were offered big money to excercise their own expertise at the highest level with some of the best co-workers possible by such an outfit?

I don't really take anyone's declamations about this seriously. Most people have a price and are susceptible to favouring the opportunity to earn the best they can and work at the highest level they can. In the case of football, clubs owned by such outfits end up playing at the highest level with the best squads and best managers. They naturally become magnets for the best talent.

Most definitely the real issue is allowing states and infinitely rich owners to own football clubs. Partly because it distorts and ruins the game, partly because it creates the opportunity for cheating to take place and partly because if you do so then some, maybe most, of them WILL end up being baddies.
