On City, I think the one thing that we don't talk about much is that their owners are essentially the perfect owners of a sports team. We don't talk about it because it sounds like praise where it isn't due. They couldn't have done it without the money obviously but they've been unbelievably good at hiring the right people in the right places, they've not chased stars for the most part in the way their city rivals have done but instead have built a succession of great teams and squads that work well together. Haaland is an exception there but you can put him in the freak category where any club in the world signs him if they can because he's guaranteed goals.Of course, for the most part you can't do any of that without the money. But to a large degree they've done their spending already and it's now all about adding the right players at the right times without needing to blow 100 million every summer. They've planned their windows spectacularly well, they've resisted the urge to go toe to toe with United for star names that don't fit and they've trusted proper football people to make proper footballing decisions.I can't stand him but Guardiola is obviously right up there with the greatest of all time. Other than the first season he was here they've had one off season really, where we'd won 21 out of our first 22 games and blown everyone out of the water anyway. He is a special coach, pretending otherwise is not accepting an obvious reality.Fully aware there'll be one or two chomping at the bit to have a pop here for being some kind of apologist. Far from it, my point is that when there are arguments about whether they stop being so dominant once Guardiola goes it ignores that off the pitch they're getting everything right and there's no reason they wouldn't stop doing so once he's gone. There will be a drop off, there'll be a better chance of other teams nipping in and winning a couple of titles at around the high 80s again, but they aren't going to ever drop off that much because they are now years into a project that is built for near perfection.They are so hard to compete against because they have virtually no weaknesses. They've spent fucking billions to get to a point where they only need a couple of bodies here and there to top up the squad. They pay the wages. They have scouts who pick the next stars or the players who best fit the system rather than chasing shirt sales in Asia. They have a generational coach who is given the full backing and full trust of the owners.It's not impossible for the big clubs to compete with them but they need to be perfect in the same way. United, for example, for everything City have done well they have done the same stuff wrong. Short term signings, quick fixes, panic buying, poor footballing decisions made by non-footballing people. They've got the funds to beat them if they were run better. We competed for a few seasons because we were nigh on perfect too. Dropped the ball for a couple of transfer windows and now we look as far behind as we ever have done.It is on the other hand absolutely impossible for the next group down from us, United, Chelsea and Arsenal to win unless they can bring in their very own sportswashing owners willing to throw billions at it, and be perfect with their decision making in the process. That group of clubs they so imaginatively label "the cartel" certainly aren't clean in all this- we all played a part in creating a closed shop with the Premiership and the Super League plots. What City have done is take it to the next level and while they see themselves as some kind of saviour sent to topple the "big four" as we were then they are essentially the nail in the coffin for any notion of a level playing field. I'd rather they kept winning the league (unless we get back in the race again, obviously) if only so that football gets the kick up the arse it obviously needs. And if it doesn't I'm more and more content with the thought of fucking it all off and watching a non-league club every Saturday instead.As someone else pointed out, it's hard to blame neutrals for being "thick" at wanting City to win it over us or Arsenal every week. That's just what supporting a football club is all about, isn't it? With our success we're both one of the most loved teams in the country and one of the most hated as well. People grew up loving us or hating us and not giving an absolute shit about Manchester City. Seeing them win a title and never having to bump into one of their fans unless they're at an actual Man City game is clearly going to be preferable than seeing us win it and having their Liverpool supporting mates going on one at them. And as I said, as a club we will always push for whatever financial advantages we can get over the rest and that's not lost on football supporters either. I was fucking buzzing when Aguero scored that winner against QPR because we were lightyears away from being a title challenging team at that point whereas I grew up despising United.As for Arsenal, I like them as a club and I like their group of posters that come here. The forced respect thing you see on Twitter nowadays makes me feel slightly ill but I do overall completely get behind the idea of them being a proper club, I liked them for rubbing Fergie up the wrong way and Wenger was always a total class act. They've been far better as a fanbase than any of the other "big" clubs when it's come to certain chants and minutes silences and if they win it I'll be happy for the genuine fans among them.Fuck me, I go on a bit don't I?