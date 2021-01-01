« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1705 1706 1707 1708 1709 [1710]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5235689 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,336
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68360 on: Yesterday at 04:15:34 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 03:08:57 pm
LFC
MUFC
AFC
AVFC
B&HAFC
THFC

There's 6 that should be very pissed off - and I suspect will be more and more as they get close to cups and leagues - but just can't quite compete.
Thing is though, every club and fanbase in the PL should be screaming from the rooftops over Abu Dhabi and now Saudicastle. Without their cheating they wouldn't be bothering the top end of the league. Chances are neither would even still be in the PL. Just their very presence pushes other clubs down the league by two places. Clubs have routinely lost out on titles or European places due to the presence above them of sportswashing vehicles.

Newcastle were nailed on to go down before becoming Saudicastle. Other clubs have gone down in their place instead. They should be raging. Problem is, too many fanbases don't actually give a shit about the game itself. They're happy to be screwed over themselves just so long as they can lift the schadenfreude cup at the end of the season.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,261
  • A manc
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68361 on: Yesterday at 04:16:16 pm »
Think they lost it yesterday, but God willing they will somehow pull it off at the Etihad.
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,901
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68362 on: Yesterday at 04:23:56 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:15:34 pm
Thing is though, every club and fanbase in the PL should be screaming from the rooftops over Abu Dhabi and now Saudicastle. Without their cheating they wouldn't be bothering the top end of the league. Chances are neither would even still be in the PL. Just their very presence pushes other clubs down the league by two places. Clubs have routinely lost out on titles or European places due to the presence above them of sportswashing vehicles.

Newcastle were nailed on to go down before becoming Saudicastle. Other clubs have gone down in their place instead. They should be raging. Problem is, too many fanbases don't actually give a shit about the game itself. They're happy to be screwed over themselves just so long as they can lift the schadenfreude cup at the end of the season.

Oh, I agree. Every other club should be on this.

But those six I listed should be the more obvious ones (for now).

Here in France, the fans of the likes of Troyes and Angers (small fanbases) - HATE PSG - but when you talk to them, they just dismiss PSG's 'achievements' - it's like they don't exist.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68363 on: Yesterday at 04:28:38 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 03:05:48 pm
Who are all these fan bases you keep going on about? The ones whose clubs who have no chance of challenging for a title? Please explain why they should now be sorry for the bigger clubs who have shown no worry for their clubs? This is why there is so much indifference about it.
I very much agree with that.  The Leicester season was a massive outlier in so many ways but apart from that nobody outside of the "big six" has had a sniff of the league title since Keegan's Newcastle in the late 90s.  Ironically Newcastle are the most likely to gate-crash the party again now they have the financial clout to leapfrog the "big six".

It's not unreasonable to think the fans of every other club could not give a toss who wins the title or how it's won.  When we were miles off the pace under Hodgson and Man City were usurping Man Utd I'm quite sure many of our fans were quite happy with that (I confess that I was).

Also, the concept of the "big six" is artificial as Chelsea and Man City could be substituted for any one of a dozen Premier League clubs had Abramovich/Abu Dhabi taken them over instead.  I expect many fans are hoping and waiting for the day when their clubs get a benefactor that will let them leapfrog or at least compete with the current top clubs.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,575
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68364 on: Yesterday at 04:44:49 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:15:34 pm
Thing is though, every club and fanbase in the PL should be screaming from the rooftops over Abu Dhabi and now Saudicastle. Without their cheating they wouldn't be bothering the top end of the league. Chances are neither would even still be in the PL. Just their very presence pushes other clubs down the league by two places. Clubs have routinely lost out on titles or European places due to the presence above them of sportswashing vehicles.

Newcastle were nailed on to go down before becoming Saudicastle. Other clubs have gone down in their place instead. They should be raging. Problem is, too many fanbases don't actually give a shit about the game itself. They're happy to be screwed over themselves just so long as they can lift the schadenfreude cup at the end of the season.

I think that is harsh, if we followed a lower team why it make us feel any different. Those teams have been pretty much left behind by the top six, it's why football needs a reset, reset football gives fans a sense that there is more to the season for them, than surviving in the Premier League, maybe we could get more support. But there are too many people in the game looking after their own self interest for that.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68365 on: Yesterday at 05:36:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:04:59 pm
It already is a complete bore.

Abu Dhabi 'fans' themselves don't even seem to enjoy their death march to the titles they've purchased.

Liverpool fans haven't enjoyed being cheated out of titles. Arsenal fans won't enjoy being cheated out of it this season either, if their efforts ultimately fail. Virtually no other clubs apart from us and Arsenal have even had a sniff of the title for years now, and all our rivals fans have to enjoy is their own clubs being pushed further down the pecking order whilst indulging in some ultimately hollow schadenfreude once the sportswash rob us all.

Abu Dhabi's 'march' to titles offers no excitement. It's a slow funeral march that suffocates the game we love(d). The only ones really lauding it are idiot pundits, spineless media and those filling their pockets with oil/blood money.

It's a tragic, crushing bore of epic proportions.

I remember the 70s and 80s when many in the media banged on about how they thought Liverpool's domination was bad for the game. Liverpool, with teams in that period built by legends. Successive teams playing attractive football. Teams built through good scouting, great coaching and relentless hard graft. Yet we were "bad for the game."  ::)

Now, we have an artificial product that would be completely dead as any meaningful competition if it wasn't for the extraordinary efforts of Klopp's Liverpool and this seasons Arsenal. The irony is, Liverpool and now Arsenal to an extent have been the life support keeping the PL alive in the face of Abu Dhabi's funeral march, yet when we failed we were laughed at. When we succeeded we had the feat derided and undervalued. Arsenal will be laughed at too if they fall at the final fences. Yes, the life supports keeping competitive football alive in this country have been and will be laughed at by imbecilic turkeys who seem to love embracing Christmas.

But anyway, I certainly see your angle on this and I understand it, but Abu Dhabi thieving titles became extremely boring some time ago. Only those leeching a living off the back of the game and the oil / blood money finding its way into their pockets are pretending otherwise. Well, them and the fans of other water-treading clubs who are hoping to lift the schadenfreude trophy.


Yes. Unfortunately all this is true .
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,374
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68366 on: Yesterday at 06:10:47 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:04:59 pm
It already is a complete bore.

Abu Dhabi 'fans' themselves don't even seem to enjoy their death march to the titles they've purchased.

Liverpool fans haven't enjoyed being cheated out of titles. Arsenal fans won't enjoy being cheated out of it this season either, if their efforts ultimately fail. Virtually no other clubs apart from us and Arsenal have even had a sniff of the title for years now, and all our rivals fans have to enjoy is their own clubs being pushed further down the pecking order whilst indulging in some ultimately hollow schadenfreude once the sportswash rob us all.

Abu Dhabi's 'march' to titles offers no excitement. It's a slow funeral march that suffocates the game we love(d). The only ones really lauding it are idiot pundits, spineless media and those filling their pockets with oil/blood money.

It's a tragic, crushing bore of epic proportions.

I remember the 70s and 80s when many in the media banged on about how they thought Liverpool's domination was bad for the game. Liverpool, with teams in that period built by legends. Successive teams playing attractive football. Teams built through good scouting, great coaching and relentless hard graft. Yet we were "bad for the game."  ::)

Now, we have an artificial product that would be completely dead as any meaningful competition if it wasn't for the extraordinary efforts of Klopp's Liverpool and this seasons Arsenal. The irony is, Liverpool and now Arsenal to an extent have been the life support keeping the PL alive in the face of Abu Dhabi's funeral march, yet when we failed we were laughed at. When we succeeded we had the feat derided and undervalued. Arsenal will be laughed at too if they fall at the final fences. Yes, the life supports keeping competitive football alive in this country have been and will be laughed at by imbecilic turkeys who seem to love embracing Christmas.

But anyway, I certainly see your angle on this and I understand it, but Abu Dhabi thieving titles became extremely boring some time ago. Only those leeching a living off the back of the game and the oil / blood money finding its way into their pockets are pretending otherwise. Well, them and the fans of other water-treading clubs who are hoping to lift the schadenfreude trophy.
A brilliant and yet utterly depressing post.
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,073
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68367 on: Yesterday at 06:21:06 pm »
On City, I think the one thing that we don't talk about much is that their owners are essentially the perfect owners of a sports team. We don't talk about it because it sounds like praise where it isn't due. They couldn't have done it without the money obviously but they've been unbelievably good at hiring the right people in the right places, they've not chased stars for the most part in the way their city rivals have done but instead have built a succession of great teams and squads that work well together. Haaland is an exception there but you can put him in the freak category where any club in the world signs him if they can because he's guaranteed goals.

Of course, for the most part you can't do any of that without the money. But to a large degree they've done their spending already and it's now all about adding the right players at the right times without needing to blow 100 million every summer. They've planned their windows spectacularly well, they've resisted the urge to go toe to toe with United for star names that don't fit and they've trusted proper football people to make proper footballing decisions.

I can't stand him but Guardiola is obviously right up there with the greatest of all time. Other than the first season he was here they've had one off season really, where we'd won 21 out of our first 22 games and blown everyone out of the water anyway. He is a special coach, pretending otherwise is not accepting an obvious reality.

Fully aware there'll be one or two chomping at the bit to have a pop here for being some kind of apologist. Far from it, my point is that when there are arguments about whether they stop being so dominant once Guardiola goes it ignores that off the pitch they're getting everything right and there's no reason they wouldn't stop doing so once he's gone. There will be a drop off, there'll be a better chance of other teams nipping in and winning a couple of titles at around the high 80s again, but they aren't going to ever drop off that much because they are now years into a project that is built for near perfection.

They are so hard to compete against because they have virtually no weaknesses. They've spent fucking billions to get to a point where they only need a couple of bodies here and there to top up the squad. They pay the wages. They have scouts who pick the next stars or the players who best fit the system rather than chasing shirt sales in Asia. They have a generational coach who is given the full backing and full trust of the owners.

It's not impossible for the big clubs to compete with them but they need to be perfect in the same way. United, for example, for everything City have done well they have done the same stuff wrong. Short term signings, quick fixes, panic buying, poor footballing decisions made by non-footballing people. They've got the funds to beat them if they were run better. We competed for a few seasons because we were nigh on perfect too. Dropped the ball for a couple of transfer windows and now we look as far behind as we ever have done.

It is on the other hand absolutely impossible for the next group down from us, United, Chelsea and Arsenal to win unless they can bring in their very own sportswashing owners willing to throw billions at it, and be perfect with their decision making in the process. That group of clubs they so imaginatively label "the cartel" certainly aren't clean in all this- we all played a part in creating a closed shop with the Premiership and the Super League plots. What City have done is take it to the next level and while they see themselves as some kind of saviour sent to topple the "big four" as we were then they are essentially the nail in the coffin for any notion of a level playing field. I'd rather they kept winning the league (unless we get back in the race again, obviously ;D ) if only so that football gets the kick up the arse it obviously needs. And if it doesn't I'm more and more content with the thought of fucking it all off and watching a non-league club every Saturday instead.

As someone else pointed out, it's hard to blame neutrals for being "thick" at wanting City to win it over us or Arsenal every week. That's just what supporting a football club is all about, isn't it? With our success we're both one of the most loved teams in the country and one of the most hated as well. People grew up loving us or hating us and not giving an absolute shit about Manchester City. Seeing them win a title and never having to bump into one of their fans unless they're at an actual Man City game is clearly going to be preferable than seeing us win it and having their Liverpool supporting mates going on one at them. And as I said, as a club we will always push for whatever financial advantages we can get over the rest and that's not lost on football supporters either. I was fucking buzzing when Aguero scored that winner against QPR because we were lightyears away from being a title challenging team at that point whereas I grew up despising United.

As for Arsenal, I like them as a club and I like their group of posters that come here. The forced respect thing you see on Twitter nowadays makes me feel slightly ill but I do overall completely get behind the idea of them being a proper club, I liked them for rubbing Fergie up the wrong way and Wenger was always a total class act. They've been far better as a fanbase than any of the other "big" clubs when it's come to certain chants and minutes silences and if they win it I'll be happy for the genuine fans among them.

Fuck me, I go on a bit don't I?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:25:59 pm by alonsoisared »
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68368 on: Yesterday at 06:27:56 pm »
I disagree with the above, Haaland was the most sought after player in world football in the summer and they are paying him and his dad nearly a million a week so dont be fooled by any notion that theyre not spending 100m on players, theyre spending a lot more than that.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,065
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68369 on: Yesterday at 06:29:18 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:27:56 pm
I disagree with the above, Haaland was the most sought after player in world football in the summer and they are paying him and his dad nearly a million a week so dont be fooled by any notion that theyre not spending 100m on players, theyre spending a lot more than that.
He only cost £51m WINK
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,299
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68370 on: Yesterday at 06:38:56 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:04:59 pm
It already is a complete bore.

Abu Dhabi 'fans' themselves don't even seem to enjoy their death march to the titles they've purchased.

Liverpool fans haven't enjoyed being cheated out of titles. Arsenal fans won't enjoy being cheated out of it this season either, if their efforts ultimately fail. Virtually no other clubs apart from us and Arsenal have even had a sniff of the title for years now, and all our rivals fans have to enjoy is their own clubs being pushed further down the pecking order whilst indulging in some ultimately hollow schadenfreude once the sportswash rob us all.

Abu Dhabi's 'march' to titles offers no excitement. It's a slow funeral march that suffocates the game we love(d). The only ones really lauding it are idiot pundits, spineless media and those filling their pockets with oil/blood money.

It's a tragic, crushing bore of epic proportions.

I remember the 70s and 80s when many in the media banged on about how they thought Liverpool's domination was bad for the game. Liverpool, with teams in that period built by legends. Successive teams playing attractive football. Teams built through good scouting, great coaching and relentless hard graft. Yet we were "bad for the game."  ::)

Now, we have an artificial product that would be completely dead as any meaningful competition if it wasn't for the extraordinary efforts of Klopp's Liverpool and this seasons Arsenal. The irony is, Liverpool and now Arsenal to an extent have been the life support keeping the PL alive in the face of Abu Dhabi's funeral march, yet when we failed we were laughed at. When we succeeded we had the feat derided and undervalued. Arsenal will be laughed at too if they fall at the final fences. Yes, the life supports keeping competitive football alive in this country have been and will be laughed at by imbecilic turkeys who seem to love embracing Christmas.

But anyway, I certainly see your angle on this and I understand it, but Abu Dhabi thieving titles became extremely boring some time ago. Only those leeching a living off the back of the game and the oil / blood money finding its way into their pockets are pretending otherwise. Well, them and the fans of other water-treading clubs who are hoping to lift the schadenfreude trophy.

Perfect
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,974
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68371 on: Yesterday at 06:45:51 pm »
Arsenal are going to win the League.

Haaland is going to break down and City will drop points.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68372 on: Yesterday at 06:58:35 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:10:29 pm
Not sure how you'll handle us challenging for the title and being in CL next season. You might need to toughen up over the summer.

Of course you're not sure,it's been over a decade hasn't it ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Theoldkopite

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,625
  • Survived The Boy's Pen in the 60's.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68373 on: Yesterday at 07:02:51 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:45:51 pm
Arsenal are going to win the League.

Haaland is going to break down and City will drop points.

Dont drink anymore today 4pool, youll end up falling asleep and miss our game ;D
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68374 on: Yesterday at 07:03:39 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 02:37:50 pm
I concur. :)

Let's hope he f*cks off soon.

And when he does Arteta will fuck off to ManCity.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,901
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68375 on: Yesterday at 07:06:04 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:03:39 pm
And when he does Arteta will fuck off to ManCity.

Probably.

Just when you think you couldn't hate them more.  ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,901
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68376 on: Yesterday at 07:12:24 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:10:29 pm
Not sure how you'll handle us challenging for the title and being in CL next season. You might need to toughen up over the summer.

S'OK   :thumbup


Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,974
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68377 on: Yesterday at 07:15:44 pm »
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Yesterday at 07:02:51 pm
Dont drink anymore today 4pool, youll end up falling asleep and miss our game ;D

Don't drink anyway..lol

Just PG tips tea so far...  :P
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,976
  • Ground Control
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68378 on: Yesterday at 07:17:56 pm »
Maybe seeing it from Miguel Delaney will help people understand the thought process some of us have tried to express here:

Quote
It would arguably be a bad thing for Arsenal to win the league because it perpetuates the illusion that the Premier League is still as competitive as ever, and doesnt have a huge problem. All of this is without even discussing the fact City have been charged with multiple alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play rules.

Instead, if City win yet another title  to make it five in six, a historic third in a row, to potentially go with a treble in a grand display of power  it might wake more people to the reality.


I know the response to the italicized has been, "What people?", "Who doesn't already know City is corrupt?", and "Why would people with no chance of winning anyway care at all?" So what's the answer? Have teams run themselves into the ground just to try and be competitive while we wait for the PL to do something with these 100+ charges? I don't know how many trophies City need to win in order for people to wake up. Maybe they never will. But he's right- there's no denying we (and Arsenal) have done the league a tremendous favour by making it look like it is competitive. In effect, we've made it easier for people to avoid the reality.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,575
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68379 on: Yesterday at 07:20:16 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 07:17:56 pm
Maybe seeing it from Miguel Delaney will help people understand the thought process some of us have tried to express here:


I know the response to the italicized has been, "What people?", "Who doesn't already know City is corrupt?", and "Why would people with no chance of winning anyway care at all?" So what's the answer? Have teams run themselves into the ground just to try and be competitive while we wait for the PL to do something with these 100+ charges? I don't know how many trophies City need to win in order for people to wake up. Maybe they never will. But he's right- there's no denying we (and Arsenal) have done the league a tremendous favour by making it look like it is competitive. In effect, we've made it easier for people to avoid the reality.

It's not that I can't understand, I just can't make myself do it. Everyone can only make their own minds up on it.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,901
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68380 on: Yesterday at 07:21:26 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 07:17:56 pm
Maybe seeing it from Miguel Delaney will help people understand the thought process some of us have tried to express here:


I know the response to the italicized has been, "What people?", "Who doesn't already know City is corrupt?", and "Why would people with no chance of winning anyway care at all?" So what's the answer? Have teams run themselves into the ground just to try and be competitive while we wait for the PL to do something with these 100+ charges? I don't know how many trophies City need to win in order for people to wake up. Maybe they never will. But he's right- there's no denying we (and Arsenal) have done the league a tremendous favour by making it look like it is competitive. In effect, we've made it easier for people to avoid the reality.

 :thumbup
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,261
  • A manc
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68381 on: Yesterday at 07:22:30 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:03:39 pm
And when he does Arteta will fuck off to ManCity.
I would bet money he never does that. He could fuck off to Spain somewhere though but I don't see him leaving for another English club.
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68382 on: Yesterday at 07:35:24 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 07:17:56 pm
Maybe seeing it from Miguel Delaney will help people understand the thought process some of us have tried to express here:


I know the response to the italicized has been, "What people?", "Who doesn't already know City is corrupt?", and "Why would people with no chance of winning anyway care at all?" So what's the answer? Have teams run themselves into the ground just to try and be competitive while we wait for the PL to do something with these 100+ charges? I don't know how many trophies City need to win in order for people to wake up. Maybe they never will. But he's right- there's no denying we (and Arsenal) have done the league a tremendous favour by making it look like it is competitive. In effect, we've made it easier for people to avoid the reality.

. The only thing bad for football is the oil cheats not the teams trying to compete with them.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,765
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68383 on: Yesterday at 07:35:41 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 07:22:30 pm
I would bet money he never does that. He could fuck off to Spain somewhere though but I don't see him leaving for another English club.

Everton. After the Arse drive him out next season.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,693
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68384 on: Yesterday at 07:38:02 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 02:59:43 pm
There's a hint of irony with all this talk of sportswashing practices and being on the payroll for these clubs considering where Arteta was before going back to Arsenal

Where is the line considered now for this stuff? There's no end of criticism for the players at these clubs and managers like Pep and Howe (rightly fucking so for all of them) but does it all vanish if you move?
Arteta never celebrated any goal scored against Arsenal and Man City scored loads of them. Even Guardiola talked about this publicly.

Never going to blame a young coach or even a young player for grabbing the best opportunity they get for learning. Even when Arteta retired at Arsenal, he said that he will be back one day.

In fact, barely 1.5 years into his tenure at City, he and Unai Emery were front runners for replacing Wenger. Ultimately, we went for the safe choice in Unai.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,901
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68385 on: Yesterday at 07:42:12 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 07:38:02 pm


Never going to blame a young coach or even a young player for grabbing the best opportunity they get for learning.


Yeah, but... blood money.

F*ck him!
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,693
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68386 on: Yesterday at 07:45:34 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 07:42:12 pm
Yeah, but... blood money.

F*ck him!
Next what? Selling Kolo Toure or Raheem Sterling to Man City is taking blood money?

Many say that laissez-faire capitalism itself is blood money.
Logged

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,138
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68387 on: Yesterday at 07:48:06 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:10:29 pm
Not sure how you'll handle us challenging for the title and being in CL next season. You might need to toughen up over the summer.

When you're juggling both competitions with a very decent first eleven and only a reasonable back up squad next season you'll soon wonder how come you're back in 5th/6th place and City are still ploughing away with their bloated squad of 20+ full internationals bought at £50M a pop - How do they do it, you'll think, as they rotate week after week and robotically cast all-comers aside!
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,976
  • Ground Control
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68388 on: Yesterday at 07:51:45 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:35:24 pm
. The only thing bad for football is the oil cheats not the teams trying to compete with them.

Oh, I'm in full agreement on that- the root of the problem is the oil cheats. But we (and you) have been added to the recipe now, and have become part of it whether we like it or not. (Not, of course.) The question is, do we continue to supply the 'ingredients' (competing, playing on the knife's edge where every mistake is fatal) or do we step back and let the soufflé collapse?

(I'm sorry, I'm really hungry and I'm in the middle of baking cupcakes.)
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,901
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68389 on: Yesterday at 07:55:43 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 07:45:34 pm
Next what? Selling Kolo Toure or Raheem Sterling to Man City is taking blood money?



No, that's on the players.  ;D  ;D ;D ;D



Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 07:45:34 pm
Many say that laissez-faire capitalism itself is blood money.

That's a whole other discussion.  ;D

Just for the record (in case you might care what I think  :D ) - I'm not a fan of billionaire capitalists of any flavour to be honest. It appears these days it's a 'necessary evil' - long gone are the days of a 'local businessman' owner. But I still don't like it. A plague on all their houses as far as I'm concerned. :)




















Yes, including FSG and Kroenke.  ;D

Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,329
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68390 on: Today at 04:49:43 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:14:10 am
No, as has been pointed out, that was just your perception at the time. As a fan, you more notice the negative things rival fans say, and they type of people tend to be the loudest as well.

Someone posted an article a few weeks back, that actually showed the majority of the country wanted Liverpool to win the league over Man City. You don't really notice any support though, as proper football fans don't tend to be those that constantly spout off regular on Twitter and the like, and even if they do they are drowned out by the noisy negative ones. They want to shock and be confrontational as that's what 'sells' on social media for shares etc.
Excellent post, though few, if any, will pay attention. We live in a world now where too many people are ruled by their 'feelings' and 'reactions'. And who will react exactly as they are expected to, to the delight of those pulling at their strings
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D
Pages: 1 ... 1705 1706 1707 1708 1709 [1710]   Go Up
« previous next »
 