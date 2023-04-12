« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1696 1697 1698 1699 1700 [1701]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5227553 times)

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68000 on: April 12, 2023, 05:59:49 pm »
How does 15-16 rank for missed opportunities for Arsenal fans. I know Spurs get stick for 'blowing it' but Arsenal were 2? Points behind after beating Leicester then 5 wins out of 12 and some bad results in there.
Logged

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,663
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68001 on: April 12, 2023, 07:26:00 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on April 12, 2023, 05:59:49 pm
How does 15-16 rank for missed opportunities for Arsenal fans. I know Spurs get stick for 'blowing it' but Arsenal were 2? Points behind after beating Leicester then 5 wins out of 12 and some bad results in there.
Welbeck scored a the last minute winner against Leicester and sure that gave some optimism. But Arsenal never led the league after that win. I think we lost the next two games and Giroud's goalless streak by the end of the season was 15 games! Ozil created chances after chances in every game and Giroud fluffed everything. If it were to "XG" or "XPoints" that people hype about, I am sure Arsenal would have easily won the league season.

So, what was the real problem that season? Only signing an ageing Petr Cech in the summer of 2015. He was decent that season (only), mind. Everybody except Wenger knew that we also needed another striker and another midfielder. Wenger got us only a goalkeeper, which we needed.

To me, the season itself doesn't hurt at all. That season was more about me finally accepting that Arsenal needs a managerial or ownership change. Wenger bought Xhaka and Mustafi the summer afterwards. We know how Mustafi turned out and how Xhaka* has been for most of his career whatsoever the reasons.

Just a bit about Xhaka: On match days, Odegaard is Arsenal's captain. On all other days, it's actually Granit Xhaka. Fans of other clubs don't know about this, however.
« Last Edit: April 12, 2023, 07:28:55 pm by Bullet500 »
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,555
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68002 on: April 14, 2023, 06:45:55 pm »
The only reason rival supporters get behind City is because anything they win (like Chelsea) counts for nothing.

I was even defending Arsenal on YT the other day, when some gobshite Chelsea fan was claiming they're the biggest club in London. Givin it large "London is blue" and all that shite. Arsenal are London's big dogs - all connoisseurs and traditionalists of the game know this.

So I don't really care about this years title race. But I can't deny that Arsenal is a club I respect, and whatever happens they are the big story for the season.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68003 on: April 14, 2023, 07:13:31 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on April 12, 2023, 05:59:49 pm
How does 15-16 rank for missed opportunities for Arsenal fans. I know Spurs get stick for 'blowing it' but Arsenal were 2? Points behind after beating Leicester then 5 wins out of 12 and some bad results in there.
It was a very good chance for them and they had a good team. Cazorla's injury really affected them.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68004 on: April 14, 2023, 07:29:45 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on April 14, 2023, 06:45:55 pm
The only reason rival supporters get behind City is because anything they win (like Chelsea) counts for nothing.

I was even defending Arsenal on YT the other day, when some gobshite Chelsea fan was claiming they're the biggest club in London. Givin it large "London is blue" and all that shite. Arsenal are London's big dogs - all connoisseurs and traditionalists of the game know this.

So I don't really care about this years title race. But I can't deny that Arsenal is a club I respect, and whatever happens they are the big story for the season.

Thanks brother !
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,159
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68005 on: April 14, 2023, 08:52:43 pm »
Quote from: a little break on April 12, 2023, 12:13:16 am
Bingo. It's literally killed my all out love for the sport. Something died in me last May sitting in Anfield. I can't get it back. Someone else should feel that too.

Interesting debate and I can see both sides. I understand Billys brilliantly written post and the above sums up a it of my feelings too, especially with Paris thrown in on top of it. Easy to say when weve been poor this season but I have completely lost a lot of interest for whatever reason. And it is mainly down to City I think.

Ultimately though, I respect Arsenal as a club. One of my best mates is a ST holder and Id be pleased for him. I want Arsenal to win it. And at the same time, Id they dont I know the next time I have a few pints with him hell really know how I felt when I was moaning to him about all this!
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68006 on: April 14, 2023, 11:55:36 pm »
It was probably the most respectful minute of silence I have ever witnessed. There was absolutely no noise apart from a little baby. That you could hear the baby showed how silent it was. Klopp said

Thanks Jurgen . Top man .
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68007 on: Today at 04:16:38 am »
@Arsenal
We stand with
@LFC
 in remembering the 97 victims of the Hillsborough tragedy, 34 years ago today.

You'll Never Walk Alone.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1696 1697 1698 1699 1700 [1701]   Go Up
« previous next »
 