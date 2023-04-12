How does 15-16 rank for missed opportunities for Arsenal fans. I know Spurs get stick for 'blowing it' but Arsenal were 2? Points behind after beating Leicester then 5 wins out of 12 and some bad results in there.



Welbeck scored a the last minute winner against Leicester and sure that gave some optimism. But Arsenal never led the league after that win. I think we lost the next two games and Giroud's goalless streak by the end of the season was 15 games! Ozil created chances after chances in every game and Giroud fluffed everything. If it were to "XG" or "XPoints" that people hype about, I am sure Arsenal would have easily won the league season.So, what was the real problem that season? Only signing an ageing Petr Cech in the summer of 2015. He was decent that season (only), mind. Everybody except Wenger knew that we also needed another striker and another midfielder. Wenger got us only a goalkeeper, which we needed.To me, the season itself doesn't hurt at all. That season was more about me finally accepting that Arsenal needs a managerial or ownership change. Wenger bought Xhaka and Mustafi the summer afterwards. We know how Mustafi turned out and how Xhaka* has been for most of his career whatsoever the reasons.Just a bit about Xhaka: On match days, Odegaard is Arsenal's captain. On all other days, it's actually Granit Xhaka. Fans of other clubs don't know about this, however.