Offline deano2727

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67440 on: April 1, 2023, 08:51:37 pm »
They're doing well and looking like deserved title winners to-be. I think if they beat us next weekend they are going to do it. If we don't beat Chelsea midweek we will have nothing to play for. Everything has fallen nicely into Arsenal's hands - which is what is needed in most title winning seasons.

Definitely not going to be happy to see them win it, but best of luck to them - if they do win it it will be deserved.

Offline tonysleft

  • A manc
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67441 on: April 1, 2023, 08:56:57 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on April  1, 2023, 08:43:31 pm
Given up on the title already? A bit defeatist. Youre only 22 points behind us.
Surely you're gonna be conflicted next Sunday? Half and half scarf out time I'd say
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online The North Bank

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67442 on: April 1, 2023, 09:04:47 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on April  1, 2023, 08:56:57 pm
Surely you're gonna be conflicted next Sunday? Half and half scarf out time I'd say

Whatever happens , at the end of the match we ll shake hands and have a 7 up.
Offline Kalito

  • ***JFT97***
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67443 on: April 1, 2023, 10:05:47 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on April  1, 2023, 09:04:47 pm
Whatever happens , at the end of the match we ll shake hands and have a 7 up.
:D
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67444 on: April 1, 2023, 10:39:25 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on April  1, 2023, 09:04:47 pm
Whatever happens , at the end of the match we ll shake hands and have a 7 up.

 ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67445 on: April 2, 2023, 01:03:17 am »
Weve won 7 in a row and its not made a difference in the race. City are relentless and look unstoppable. Its incredible the job we are doing to be where we are. Crunch game next weekend, mega exciting times.

Love being in the title race, normally by now Im checking 8 teams scores to see what permutations keep us in the top 4 hunt.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67446 on: April 2, 2023, 02:08:01 pm »
Huge game in the WSL , Arsenal- Man City . We were 1-0 down and just gone 2-1 up, a cracking strike into the top corner by.. McCabe.

Good game this . 4 teams going for the title in the womens league. Unlike in the mens league where we are running away with it.
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67447 on: April 2, 2023, 02:17:43 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on April  2, 2023, 02:08:01 pm
Huge game in the WSL , Arsenal- Man City . We were 1-0 down and just gone 2-1 up, a cracking strike into the top corner by.. McCabe.

Good game this . 4 teams going for the title in the womens league. Unlike in the mens league where we are running away with it.

Thats great mate. Really pleased for you. Thank you for the update.

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67448 on: April 2, 2023, 02:22:03 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April  2, 2023, 02:17:43 pm
Thats great mate. Really pleased for you. Thank you for the update.



Even the Man City women are diving . Im livid.
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67449 on: April 2, 2023, 02:36:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April  2, 2023, 02:17:43 pm
Thats great mate. Really pleased for you. Thank you for the update.



 ;D
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

  • YNWA
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67450 on: April 2, 2023, 02:40:02 pm »
I think we'll beat them next weekend, then City will beat them.
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67451 on: April 2, 2023, 02:40:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April  2, 2023, 02:17:43 pm
Thats great mate. Really pleased for you. Thank you for the update.


:lmao :lmao :lmao :wellin
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67452 on: April 2, 2023, 03:08:22 pm »
Quote from: RMG on April  2, 2023, 02:40:02 pm
I think we'll beat them next weekend, then City will beat them.

Massive game . If we can win at anfield we ll be unstoppable with the confidence itll give us.
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67453 on: April 2, 2023, 03:12:45 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on April  2, 2023, 03:08:22 pm
Massive game . If we can win at anfield we ll be unstoppable with the confidence itll give us.

Youre scoring multiple goals every game and were coughing up a lot of chances. The only way you dont win is if your manager or one of your key players have a brain freeze.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67454 on: April 2, 2023, 03:15:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April  2, 2023, 03:12:45 pm
Youre scoring multiple goals every game and were coughing up a lot of chances. The only way you dont win is if your manager or one of your key players have a brain freeze.

At anfield youre a totally different team. What were your last 2 results . 2-0 and 7-0 ? In the league.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67455 on: April 2, 2023, 03:16:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April  2, 2023, 03:12:45 pm
Youre scoring multiple goals every game and were coughing up a lot of chances. The only way you dont win is if your manager or one of your key players have a brain freeze.

If (big if) we beat Chelsea on Tuesday, I think there is every chance we take something off them next week infront of a home crowd with something still to play for.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67456 on: April 2, 2023, 03:18:09 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on April  2, 2023, 03:15:44 pm
At anfield youre a totally different team. What were your last 2 results . 2-0 and 7-0 ? In the league.

In terms of giving up chances we aren't but it should help us in terms of our attacking threat, it's been pretty good overall this season. Although what happens if you take the lead would also be a concern.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67457 on: April 2, 2023, 03:26:43 pm »
If we beat Arsenal next Sunday or even draw I think the title goes to city

They'll win every game now

Someone up there has got a fucked sense of humour
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67458 on: April 2, 2023, 03:39:59 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on April  2, 2023, 03:26:43 pm
If we beat Arsenal next Sunday or even draw I think the title goes to city

They'll win every game now

Someone up there has got a fucked sense of humour

Fuck it, were just going to have to beat them to win it.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67459 on: April 2, 2023, 03:42:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April  2, 2023, 03:12:45 pm
Youre scoring multiple goals every game and were coughing up a lot of chances. The only way you dont win is if your manager or one of your key players have a brain freeze.
Mind games ;D

What's their record at Anfield like? Will Arteta be playing YNWA in training to get used to the atmosphere?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67460 on: April 2, 2023, 03:44:09 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April  2, 2023, 03:42:05 pm
Mind games ;D

What's their record at Anfield like? Will Arteta be playing YNWA in training to get used to the atmosphere?

Don't think their recent record is that good to be fair. Maybe they might bust out Julio Baptista for this one?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67461 on: April 2, 2023, 03:49:26 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on April  2, 2023, 03:44:09 pm
Don't think their recent record is that good to be fair. Maybe they might bust out Julio Baptista for this one?
Or Peak Arshavin.

We should start Bobby against these lot. He does well against them. Scored one of my favourite goals (in general) against this lot (his second when we beat them 5-1).
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67462 on: April 2, 2023, 04:28:30 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on April  2, 2023, 02:08:01 pm
Huge game in the WSL , Arsenal- Man City . We were 1-0 down and just gone 2-1 up, a cracking strike into the top corner by.. McCabe.

Good game this . 4 teams going for the title in the womens league. Unlike in the mens league where we are running away with it.

https://twitter.com/CardyFreddie/status/1642504247009845248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67463 on: April 2, 2023, 04:32:01 pm »
  • Posts: 72,252
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67464 on: April 2, 2023, 04:32:33 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April  2, 2023, 03:49:26 pm
Or Peak Arshavin.

We should start Bobby against these lot. He does well against them. Scored one of my favourite goals (in general) against this lot (his second when we beat them 5-1).

There's not many games I'm still annoyed by but the Arshavin one is definitely one of them. So thanks for bringing up that memory. I think they had about 4 shots in that didn't they?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67465 on: April 2, 2023, 04:35:08 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on April  2, 2023, 04:32:33 pm
There's not many games I'm still annoyed by but the Arshavin one is definitely one of them. So thanks for bringing up that memory. I think they had about 4 shots in that didn't they?

I think Arshavin only touched it four times. Like Haaland but his tap ins were all 25 yard screamers.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67466 on: April 2, 2023, 07:11:14 pm »
The 5-5 game was quite fun to watch as well although it was league cup teams.
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67467 on: April 2, 2023, 08:38:03 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on April  2, 2023, 07:11:14 pm
The 5-5 game was quite fun to watch as well although it was league cup teams.

Well, ours was.
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67468 on: April 2, 2023, 08:52:25 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on April  1, 2023, 08:56:57 pm
Surely you're gonna be conflicted next Sunday? Half and half scarf out time I'd say

At the end of the day, we all think you're c*nts. No offence.
Poor.

  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67469 on: April 2, 2023, 08:54:13 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on April  2, 2023, 01:03:17 am
Weve won 7 in a row and its not made a difference in the race. City are relentless and look unstoppable. Its incredible the job we are doing to be where we are. Crunch game next weekend, mega exciting times.

Love being in the title race, normally by now Im checking 8 teams scores to see what permutations keep us in the top 4 hunt.

I have to be honest. I like Arsenal. Great club. Great players and normally great fans.

Your fans turned into absolute fucking shithouses when you won stuff. I was quite surprised. You seem a sound lad and hopefully the norm. But not the norm I've met working in London and going to the game.

Hope you beat these cheating twats though.
Poor.

  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67470 on: April 2, 2023, 08:56:07 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on April  1, 2023, 08:56:57 pm
Surely you're gonna be conflicted next Sunday? Half and half scarf out time I'd say

No chance. We beat Arsenal and its still in their hands. Plus its only City theyre up against. No need for our captain to put one on a plate for them and deny you a title. Were still some years away from having to worry about that again.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67471 on: April 2, 2023, 09:35:21 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on April  2, 2023, 08:54:13 pm
I have to be honest. I like Arsenal. Great club. Great players and normally great fans.

Your fans turned into absolute fucking shithouses when you won stuff. I was quite surprised. You seem a sound lad and hopefully the norm. But not the norm I've met working in London and going to the game.

Hope you beat these cheating twats though.

Plenty of delusion in our fan base, they did want Arteta out , after driving Wenger out. But Id like to think they keep it about football and never get nasty and vile, though you never know in this social media generation.
City dont even have fans, just paid actors and bots.
Also , youre not so bad yourself, a bit of a legend actually, especially when youre on a rant, which is most of the time !
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67472 on: April 2, 2023, 09:58:22 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April  2, 2023, 08:38:03 pm
Well, ours was.

We made 11 changes for the game. It wasn't full of kids or an inexperienced team but it wasn't Emery's first choice team, that's for sure.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67473 on: April 3, 2023, 12:16:45 am »
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67474 on: Today at 01:23:57 am »
Ref's for our match Sunday:

Referee: Paul Tierney.
Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Scott Ledger.
Fourth official: Craig Pawson.
VAR: Chris Kavanagh.
Assistant VAR: Adam Nunn.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
