I think Arsenal are in a good place honestly. The fixtures are in their favor. I reckon if they beat Palace and we can take something off City it's as good as theirs. City will lose interest in the league if that happens. Of course, they're still good enough to win games without being fully at it, but at that point, if Arsenal don't go on to lift the title, it would be a complete capitulation on their behalf. All things considered, it wouldn't be that unlikely given their lack of experience, but you'd have to back them at that point.I reckon I'm about two matchweeks from declaring Arsenal Champions. Can't say I'll be that chuffed, but if they pull it off, fair play. Entertaining team with talented, young players. I can't really say they are unlikeable. I'm just bitter that a team that is a couple of levels off peak Liverpool will have the same amount of titles as we managed with that side.Whether they do go on and win it or not, what interests me most is how they do next year. My money is on a decent season (top 4, QF of the CL , cup win), but don't see them being the standout team two seasons in a row. Could easily be proved wrong, mind.