I signed up on RAWK years ago, but only started posting again recently. Generally speaking, fans from other clubs on Liverpool sites are on a wind up, but that is definitely not what Ive seen with the likes of North Bank. They give a valuable perspective and it makes the forum better.
Arsenal are doing well right now. Im gutted that we have been having a bad season, but good luck to Arsenal. Theyve had some years on the edge of getting back to the top table and havent quite got there, but this current team has a bit more steel about them, as well as having a lot of good young players throughout. Yes, they have spent a lot of money, but it has been legitimate.
Im no Arsenal fan, and I still want someone to stop Michael Thomas making that run - how the heck could anyone beat us 2-0 at Anfield back then, but they did! - but be all that as it may, the fact is Arsenal are a good side and it is better to hear from some of their fans in here.