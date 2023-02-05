All eyes on the emirates in the big show down. An absolute must win for City, and a somewhat of a must win for Arsenal to take complete control. Don't think City come back from defeat.
Really need Arsenal to win both games. Anything else brings Man Utd into the title race.
Utd looking at a quadruple. Sickening really.
Big let off for Arsenal there. City dont look at it at all. Theyve been on the decline for twelve months now really. But Arsenal need to focus. Being outplayed by Everton yesterday was a massive surprise to me.
The pressure really wouldve been on had city won today, now we got two home games, brentford and city, win both, win the league. Yes we need to bounce back quick from yesterday. Im sure it was just an off day, early kick off, new manager, away at a dodgy ground. No harm done in the end
Yeah, bad timing to get Everton in that situation. Everything working against you in that respect. But youre no worse off at the end of the weekend so its happy days really.
Arsenal are marginally better off now I'd say than the start of the weekend.One more less game for City to catch them.--edit- One fewer game for City to catch them.
Oooh, city to get docked points and Arsenal to win the title with an asterisk
Arsenal have lost their last two matches.Arteta needs to make sure their confidence doesn't start slipping away.
City docked 10 points, Arsenal win the league by 9.Does it count?
