Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66320 on: February 5, 2023, 07:23:11 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on February  5, 2023, 07:15:06 pm
All eyes on the emirates in the big show down. An absolute must win for City, and a somewhat of a must win for Arsenal to take complete control. Don't think City come back from defeat.

Which one is the Emirates? City or Arsenals?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66321 on: February 5, 2023, 07:25:32 pm »
Really need Arsenal to win both games. Anything else brings Man Utd into the title race.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66322 on: February 5, 2023, 07:26:04 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on February  5, 2023, 07:25:32 pm
Really need Arsenal to win both games. Anything else brings Man Utd into the title race.

Utd looking at a quadruple. Sickening really.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66323 on: February 5, 2023, 07:34:54 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on February  5, 2023, 07:26:04 pm
Utd looking at a quadruple. Sickening really.

Haha! Steady on.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66324 on: February 5, 2023, 07:40:31 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on February  5, 2023, 07:26:04 pm
Utd looking at a quadruple. Sickening really.

You plonker
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66325 on: February 5, 2023, 07:41:28 pm »
Big let off for Arsenal there. City dont look at it at all. Theyve been on the decline for twelve months now really. But Arsenal need to focus. Being outplayed by Everton yesterday was a massive surprise to me.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66326 on: February 5, 2023, 07:43:32 pm »
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66327 on: February 5, 2023, 07:46:00 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on February  5, 2023, 07:41:28 pm
Big let off for Arsenal there. City dont look at it at all. Theyve been on the decline for twelve months now really. But Arsenal need to focus. Being outplayed by Everton yesterday was a massive surprise to me.

The pressure really wouldve been on had city won today, now we got two home games, brentford and city, win both, win the league. Yes we need to bounce back quick from yesterday. Im sure it was just an off day, early kick off, new manager, away at a dodgy ground. No harm done in the end
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66328 on: February 5, 2023, 07:47:51 pm »
Go on, lose...

No, after you...

Really, no I insist...

But...no, honestly, you first...

Ok well I suppose in that case... *chokes*


Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66329 on: February 5, 2023, 10:18:14 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on February  5, 2023, 07:46:00 pm
The pressure really wouldve been on had city won today, now we got two home games, brentford and city, win both, win the league. Yes we need to bounce back quick from yesterday. Im sure it was just an off day, early kick off, new manager, away at a dodgy ground. No harm done in the end

Yeah, bad timing to get Everton in that situation. Everything working against you in that respect. But youre no worse off at the end of the weekend so its happy days really.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66330 on: February 5, 2023, 10:22:03 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on February  5, 2023, 10:18:14 pm
Yeah, bad timing to get Everton in that situation. Everything working against you in that respect. But youre no worse off at the end of the weekend so its happy days really.

Arsenal are marginally better off now I'd say than the start of the weekend.
One more less game for City to catch them.

--edit-  One fewer game for City to catch them.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66331 on: February 5, 2023, 11:19:02 pm »
Arsenal have lost their last two matches.

Arteta needs to make sure their confidence doesn't start slipping away.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66332 on: February 5, 2023, 11:36:45 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on February  5, 2023, 10:22:03 pm
Arsenal are marginally better off now I'd say than the start of the weekend.
One more less game for City to catch them.

--edit-  One fewer game for City to catch them.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66333 on: February 6, 2023, 08:40:38 am »
Quote from: PaulF on February  5, 2023, 10:22:03 pm
Arsenal are marginally better off now I'd say than the start of the weekend.
One more less game for City to catch them.

--edit-  One fewer game for City to catch them.

Good point actually.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66334 on: February 6, 2023, 09:07:52 am »
Ive only just noticed that TNB has more posts on here than my good self the sad bastard.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66335 on: February 6, 2023, 09:26:38 am »
Ha ha. He's almost got as many as me.
I'm sure you can come up with 4k crap posts to catch us.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66336 on: February 6, 2023, 10:04:38 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on February  6, 2023, 09:07:52 am
Ive only just noticed that TNB has more posts on here than my good self the sad bastard.

Youre only midtable premier league level, Im going after the 50k boys in CL, this is just the start.

It just takes good planning and patience, before you know it, its fortress TNB
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66337 on: February 6, 2023, 10:07:50 am »
Quote from: PaulF on February  6, 2023, 09:26:38 am
Ha ha. He's almost got as many as me.
I'm sure you can come up with 4k crap posts to catch us.

Nervous laughter if ever ive seen some. Lets see how you handle the pressure, of seeing your lead dwindle by the minute, have you been in that position before? will you bottle it? TNB is coming and I know who my money is on.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66338 on: February 6, 2023, 02:04:09 pm »
Oooh, city to get docked points and Arsenal to win the title with an asterisk :)
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66339 on: February 6, 2023, 02:04:53 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on February  6, 2023, 10:07:50 am
Nervous laughter if ever ive seen some. Lets see how you handle the pressure, of seeing your lead dwindle by the minute, have you been in that position before? will you bottle it? TNB is coming and I know who my money is on.

I'd be way ahead of you if I didn't avoid Rawk for a few days when we lose!
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66340 on: February 6, 2023, 02:23:24 pm »
I'd rather City won it than Arsenal.
Each title City wins shines a brighter light on what a charade the game has become.

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66341 on: February 6, 2023, 02:25:48 pm »
You look at some of the refereeing decisions this season and wonder how long this news has been out there in certain quarters. The optics of the likely champions getting this wouldn't be great. Its an asterisk and no mistake.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66342 on: February 6, 2023, 03:09:43 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on February  6, 2023, 02:04:09 pm
Oooh, city to get docked points and Arsenal to win the title with an asterisk :)

We're gona win the league, the asterisk, the lot !
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66343 on: February 6, 2023, 03:14:39 pm »
I'm still wearing my asterisk with pride
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66344 on: February 6, 2023, 03:21:05 pm »
Id love to win the league the season man city get relegated to league 2, itll make it so much sweeter, give them 1000 points deduction.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66345 on: February 7, 2023, 09:57:29 am »
Great boost for them, this should hurt City's results for the rest of the season at least a little. They are going to do it
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66346 on: February 7, 2023, 05:41:41 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on February  5, 2023, 11:19:02 pm
Arsenal have lost their last two matches.

Arteta needs to make sure their confidence doesn't start slipping away.

Yeah bit of a let off the last result, considering Spurs finally being useful and bailing Arteta and the boys out of the tepid performance at Goodison.   More broadly though the last few seasons Arsenal did manage to put together some good mini runs and it was these moments where the team faltered.  Every team drops the odd 3 points and gets booted from a cup by a top side, but not letting it harm the overall goal and keep the form rolling is where it has been difficult.  It was Klopp's masterstroke to keep the team rolling week to week, particularly when City had the luxury of rotation to keep players fresh and engaged.  Arteta hasn't yet had that experience and it'd be hard to not see the sub of Partey last game as one of those moments.  A physical midfielder replaced by a silky regista in a physical game, at which point the team were at 0-0.  Perhaps fitness wise Partey was still suffering from the last game but it did make me think of those frequent results which are entirely predictable, low block, putitinthemixer style games which so defined the last few years of frustrating performances.  Important to steady the ship throughout the month and see if Jesus being back by Easter really does give the side some inspiration and confidence that it might just be this time they get it right.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66347 on: February 7, 2023, 10:11:51 pm »
City docked 10 points, Arsenal win the league by 9.
Does it count?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66348 on: February 7, 2023, 10:38:33 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on February  7, 2023, 10:11:51 pm
City docked 10 points, Arsenal win the league by 9.
Does it count?

Well see in the coming years that city will make it take

I personally now think citys league title push will completely collapse

Whatever happens out if this, this is the beginning of the end of city as weve known them

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66349 on: February 7, 2023, 11:21:59 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on February  7, 2023, 10:11:51 pm
City docked 10 points, Arsenal win the league by 9.
Does it count?

If city got docked 20 points and we won it by 1 point it counts. They cheated , they got caught. Its nothing to do with us.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #66350 on: Today at 01:18:34 am »
Ødegaard: Not just me, my whole family, friends and everyone I follow! Its such an amazing, active fan base. Random people I know would show me how the comments on their posts were full of stuff like Tell Martin to sign for Arsenal.

