Arsenal have lost their last two matches.



Arteta needs to make sure their confidence doesn't start slipping away.



Yeah bit of a let off the last result, considering Spurs finally being useful and bailing Arteta and the boys out of the tepid performance at Goodison. More broadly though the last few seasons Arsenal did manage to put together some good mini runs and it was these moments where the team faltered. Every team drops the odd 3 points and gets booted from a cup by a top side, but not letting it harm the overall goal and keep the form rolling is where it has been difficult. It was Klopp's masterstroke to keep the team rolling week to week, particularly when City had the luxury of rotation to keep players fresh and engaged. Arteta hasn't yet had that experience and it'd be hard to not see the sub of Partey last game as one of those moments. A physical midfielder replaced by a silky regista in a physical game, at which point the team were at 0-0. Perhaps fitness wise Partey was still suffering from the last game but it did make me think of those frequent results which are entirely predictable, low block, putitinthemixer style games which so defined the last few years of frustrating performances. Important to steady the ship throughout the month and see if Jesus being back by Easter really does give the side some inspiration and confidence that it might just be this time they get it right.