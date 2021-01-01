If FSG had the stomach to take on reasonable and manageable debt - not Man Utd levels, but Arsenal levels - to fund player acquisitions, I think we would be much stronger. Then again, we cant underestimate the psychological aspect, after having gone so close to immortality.



Arsenal are young, hungry, and talented. I would rather they win the league than Man City.



Assuming they are there, I will be interested to see how Arsenal navigate the Champions League over the next few years, if they are also expected to challenge for the Prem title. Right now they have a clear focus on the league, and they are on a mission. I could see they were on the up for a while, but this season they have exceeded my expectation.



Mind you, its only half way. While Arsenal definitely have more steel about them, lets see where they are after playing Man City twice.



And as for Arteta, hes getting under my skin a bit. He is outside his box, getting in the way of opposition players trying to take a throw, all the time. He gesticulates ferociously, and almost seems like he wants to still be playing. Its like watching a younger Guardiola in terms of histrionics. Maybe after Guardiola City will go for Arteta, and cherry pick Arsenals team to boot?



I do agree about Arteta, obviously I love him, backed him when many didnt and always thought he was working to a plan that he didnt have the players for and now he does. But he does look like he wants to be playing at times. Get some boots on mate and get on the pitch. Yesterday he went berserk for a nothing push by Shaw , he needs to trust his players a little bit more, they really look like they know what theyre doing, and its all down to him, hes created an amazing team and an amazing atmosphere at the club, he should sit back and enjoy it more instead of going mental All the time.