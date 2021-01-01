If FSG had the stomach to take on reasonable and manageable debt - not Man Utd levels, but Arsenal levels - to fund player acquisitions, I think we would be much stronger. Then again, we cant underestimate the psychological aspect, after having gone so close to immortality. Arsenal are young, hungry, and talented. I would rather they win the league than Man City. Assuming they are there, I will be interested to see how Arsenal navigate the Champions League over the next few years, if they are also expected to challenge for the Prem title. Right now they have a clear focus on the league, and they are on a mission. I could see they were on the up for a while, but this season they have exceeded my expectation. Mind you, its only half way. While Arsenal definitely have more steel about them, lets see where they are after playing Man City twice. And as for Arteta, hes getting under my skin a bit. He is outside his box, getting in the way of opposition players trying to take a throw, all the time. He gesticulates ferociously, and almost seems like he wants to still be playing. Its like watching a younger Guardiola in terms of histrionics. Maybe after Guardiola City will go for Arteta, and cherry pick Arsenals team to boot?
Yesterday he went berserk for a nothing push by Shaw
He needs to calm down and stop leaping about everywhere, but to be fair to him, he was clearly pissed off because that was the third foul in a row by Shaw without any card, he was waving three fingers at the ref.
4 actually, but there were far worse things to be pissed of about, like Brunos Nasty little kick out at Gabriel, or bruno diving trying to win a penalty, or bruno pretending to have a head injury
Great stuff there by carra on Monday night football, calling us the best coached team in Europe, a hybrid between citys controlled possession and Liverpools fast passing.
"Jakub Kiwior: Arsenal sign Poland defender from Spezia in deal worth £20m as Mikel Arteta bolsters squad" - https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11670/12793099/jakub-kiwior-arsenal-sign-spezia-and-poland-defender-in-20m-deal-as-mikel-arteta-bolsters-squad
Page created in 0.061 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.47]