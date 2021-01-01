« previous next »
The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 05:31:54 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 02:21:50 pm
If FSG had the stomach to take on reasonable and manageable debt - not Man Utd levels, but Arsenal levels - to fund player acquisitions, I think we would be much stronger. Then again, we cant underestimate the psychological aspect, after having gone so close to immortality.

Arsenal are young, hungry, and talented. I would rather they win the league than Man City.

Assuming they are there, I will be interested to see how Arsenal navigate the Champions League over the next few years, if they are also expected to challenge for the Prem title. Right now they have a clear focus on the league, and they are on a mission. I could see they were on the up for a while, but this season they have exceeded my expectation.

Mind you, its only half way. While Arsenal definitely have more steel about them, lets see where they are after playing Man City twice.

And as for Arteta, hes getting under my skin a bit. He is outside his box, getting in the way of opposition players trying to take a throw, all the time. He gesticulates ferociously, and almost seems like he wants to still be playing. Its like watching a younger Guardiola in terms of histrionics. Maybe after Guardiola City will go for Arteta, and cherry pick Arsenals team to boot?

I do agree about Arteta, obviously I love him, backed him when many didnt and always thought he was working to a plan that he didnt have the players for and now he does. But he does look like he wants to be playing at times. Get some boots on mate and get on the pitch. Yesterday he went berserk for a nothing push by Shaw , he needs to trust his players a little bit more, they really look like they know what theyre doing, and its all down to him, hes created an amazing team and an amazing atmosphere at the club, he should sit back and enjoy it more instead of going mental All the time.
tubby

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 05:36:24 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 05:31:54 pm
Yesterday he went berserk for a nothing push by Shaw

He needs to calm down and stop leaping about everywhere, but to be fair to him, he was clearly pissed off because that was the third foul in a row by Shaw without any card, he was waving three fingers at the ref.


The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 05:42:12 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:36:24 pm
He needs to calm down and stop leaping about everywhere, but to be fair to him, he was clearly pissed off because that was the third foul in a row by Shaw without any card, he was waving three fingers at the ref.

4 actually, but there were far worse things to be pissed of about, like Brunos Nasty little kick out at Gabriel, or bruno diving trying to win a penalty, or bruno pretending to have a head injury
tubby

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 05:56:17 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 05:42:12 pm
4 actually, but there were far worse things to be pissed of about, like Brunos Nasty little kick out at Gabriel, or bruno diving trying to win a penalty, or bruno pretending to have a head injury

Or his stupid little rat face.


The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 07:59:37 pm
Great stuff there by carra on Monday night football, calling us the best coached team in Europe, a hybrid between citys controlled possession and Liverpools fast passing. Even el Che the rat said we reminded of old wenger sides.
Bullet500

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 08:08:21 pm
"Jakub Kiwior: Arsenal sign Poland defender from Spezia in deal worth £20m as Mikel Arteta bolsters squad" - https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11670/12793099/jakub-kiwior-arsenal-sign-spezia-and-poland-defender-in-20m-deal-as-mikel-arteta-bolsters-squad
The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 09:57:34 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:59:37 pm
Great stuff there by carra on Monday night football, calling us the best coached team in Europe, a hybrid between citys controlled possession and Liverpools fast passing.
Jeez did he ;D
Coolie High

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Today at 01:07:03 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 08:08:21 pm
"Jakub Kiwior: Arsenal sign Poland defender from Spezia in deal worth £20m as Mikel Arteta bolsters squad" - https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11670/12793099/jakub-kiwior-arsenal-sign-spezia-and-poland-defender-in-20m-deal-as-mikel-arteta-bolsters-squad

Another signing. Where do you get the money from?
