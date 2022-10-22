We we were getting to Champions League finals, one of us winning one, while doing it. That vindicated us no matter how shite ye were. We'll see how ye fare in that competition next year.
But I could turn round and say perhaps the Champions League wasnt strong for those years. My point is that it's a silly argument that you can't quantify.
I dont expect you to agree mate but with the upmost respect, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Xhaka, Partey, Nketiah et al havent suddenly become top class players. No one can deny how immense Huth, Morgan, Schmeichel and the like were in their freak season too but it was an outlier of their career. It is what it is, the history books will show a league title and in 40 years no one will say the league was pretty poor that season
.but it has been.
And with respect, if you asked rival fans pre 2017 or whatever if they could see Robertson, Henderson, Ox, Matip, Joe Gomez, Milner, Origi, Lovren and Lallana win a league and Champions League they wouldn't believe you either.
Surely as a Liverpool fan especially you should realise that a good manager and top coach can get his players playing better than the sum of their parts?