rossipersempre

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65200 on: Yesterday at 08:21:16 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:28:24 pm
Odegaard is the best player in the premier league
Did you forget to type the word 'Norwegian'?
ScottishGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65201 on: Yesterday at 08:54:44 pm
I just find it amusing that in our barren years when we've been shite we've won x5 FA Cups and made the final in both European competitions, whereas Spurs glory years has left them potless bar a League Cup win 15 years ago and a trip to Madrid to barely lay a glove on you guys.
rushy the snowman is a fairytale they say

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65202 on: Yesterday at 09:08:26 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:28:24 pm


Odegaard is the best player in the premier league


Im off to get hammered

Probably not a good idea to mix it with the crack youve already had
rossipersempre

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65203 on: Yesterday at 09:15:08 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 08:54:44 pm
I just find it amusing that in our barren years when we've been shite we've won x5 FA Cups and made the final in both European competitions, whereas Spurs glory years has left them potless bar a League Cup win 15 years ago and a trip to Madrid to barely lay a glove on you guys.
Is 17 league games sufficient to state, definitively, that Arsenal are out of their barren years? Hmmm.
Pradan

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65204 on: Yesterday at 09:23:12 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:15:08 pm
Is 17 league games sufficient to state, definitively, that Arsenal are out of their barren years? Hmmm.

17 games into the 18/19 season, did you get the sense Liverpool were out of their barren years?
ScottishGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65205 on: Yesterday at 09:31:29 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:15:08 pm
Is 17 league games sufficient to state, definitively, that Arsenal are out of their barren years? Hmmm.

I didn't say we were out of it yet though.  ;)
bornandbRED

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65206 on: Yesterday at 09:36:17 pm
Theyre going to win the league and its going to be extremely, extremely fucking annoying after City have been to the depths of earth and back to stop us in 18/19 and last year.
Illmatic

  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65207 on: Yesterday at 09:38:37 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:19:22 pm
This, right here. I don't begrudge them their run, glad someone is giving City a fight after we've done it the last 5 years

But exactly like last season's 4th place capitulation, whilst it's hard to see them choke from this strong poisition, this is Arsenal remember so you wouldn't really bet your mortgage against it happening.

Would it be a complete choke if they did not win it from here? 22 games to go still need to play City twice other tough aways, still in two other competitions etc
The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65208 on: Yesterday at 09:44:13 pm
Quote from: Illmatic on Yesterday at 09:38:37 pm
Would it be a complete choke if they did not win it from here? 22 games to go still need to play City twice other tough aways, still in two other competitions etc

It wouldnt be the ultimate choke, thatll always stay with Newcastle, but itd be right up there.
mikeb58

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65209 on: Yesterday at 09:48:55 pm
Love Liverpool, fuck the rest, they don't matter. I'm not kidding, if we don't win a comp I don't give a shit who does, I'm finished with the Trophy in question.

What we have done over the last few years has been utterly incredible, Arsenal wining the Title this year doesn't devalue our achievements one bit.

We have won the lot, nothing else to win or to prove. Even all those near misses under Klopp made an amazing experience. I'm not envious of Arsenal if they win the Prem, nor am I arsed if the cheats do.

I am purely focused on the mighty Reds, finishing as high as possible in the table and doing well in The CL and FA Cup.

keano7

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65210 on: Yesterday at 10:16:42 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 09:48:55 pm
Love Liverpool, fuck the rest, they don't matter. I'm not kidding, if we don't win a comp I don't give a shit who does, I'm finished with the Trophy in question.

What we have done over the last few years has been utterly incredible, Arsenal wining the Title this year doesn't devalue our achievements one bit.

We have won the lot, nothing else to win or to prove. Even all those near misses under Klopp made an amazing experience. I'm not envious of Arsenal if they win the Prem, nor am I arsed if the cheats do.

I am purely focused on the mighty Reds, finishing as high as possible in the table and doing well in The CL and FA Cup.


This is my take too. Still a long way to go and we have to keep winning as were one defeat away from losing any million to one chance of winning the league. Teams above us are going to take pts off each other so as long as we remain in the mix then theres every chance.
Ma Vie en Rouge

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65211 on: Yesterday at 10:45:46 pm
I'd rather Arsenal win the title any day, over the cheats of the league.

Of course they'll be cock-a-hoop if they do it. So they should be. We know.

G Richards

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65212 on: Yesterday at 10:58:05 pm
Arsenal benefitted from a Brighton side missing its two best players. Caicedo and MacAllister, and it might have been closer. Still, Arsenal are massively preferable as league winners over Man City, or any other artificially inflated club.

Arsenal have spent a lot of money over the past ten years. Double what we have, but less than both Manchester clubs. I dont know what sort of debt they are carrying to do it, but it seems like money well spent. They have an exciting young team and look hungry.

I didnt like what they did to us when we played them. They were not content to let their football do the talking. They also kicked us off the park a bit, which should be the last time we let that happen. The worst of it was Partey putting Diaz out for most of the season.

So Im under no illusions about Arsenals great football. They are fouling bastards too.

Still, at least they arent a cheating nation state.

Odegaard is a good player too. A very long way short of the Prems best, but he is a tidy attacking midfielder.
rushy the snowman is a fairytale they say

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65213 on: Yesterday at 11:08:43 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:19:22 pm
This, right here. I don't begrudge them their run, glad someone is giving City a fight after we've done it the last 5 years

But exactly like last season's 4th place capitulation, whilst it's hard to see them choke from this strong poisition, this is Arsenal remember so you wouldn't really bet your mortgage against it happening.

Really?

Did you see the state of them when they conceded to make it just 3-1? V Brighton..in the 16th game

Arteta was acting like there were 3 games left begging them to stay calm

Far too early in the season for that behaviour. Kelly dalglish saying no ones been 7pts clear New Years Day and lost title

Theres also usually 25 games gone. We are essentially in mid November still

Spurs have been top in mid November, us multiple times under Benitez/Evans/Houllier

I think thats what is getting people ahead of themselves, quite literally
macmanamanaman

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65214 on: Yesterday at 11:15:28 pm
I m going to stick my neck out and say: Arsenal will come 4th.
(After having a mini collapse sometime in Feb, and almost dropping out of the top 4, and only being saved, in the end, by Spurs being Spurs )
G Richards

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65215 on: Yesterday at 11:17:27 pm
I think Man City will beat them twice. It remains to be seen how much of a wobble that will give them, but Im far from ready to crown them champions just yet.
Redsnappa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65216 on: Yesterday at 11:33:37 pm
Not even halfway yet. 22 games to go. This weird season will get even weirder I reckon.

They've had a great start the Arsenal, but anything can still happen - still fancy our chances if we go on a run.
HardworkDedication

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #65217 on: Today at 07:27:20 am
Quote from: rushy the snowman is a fairytale they say on Yesterday at 11:08:43 pm
Really?

Did you see the state of them when they conceded to make it just 3-1? V Brighton..in the 16th game

Arteta was acting like there were 3 games left begging them to stay calm

Far too early in the season for that behaviour. Kelly dalglish saying no ones been 7pts clear New Years Day and lost title

Theres also usually 25 games gone. We are essentially in mid November still

Spurs have been top in mid November, us multiple times under Benitez/Evans/Houllier

I think thats what is getting people ahead of themselves, quite literally

I get what you're saying but you're wrong stating that they're usually 25 games gone by news years day. By that stage we have usually played 19 games (which is the halfway stage of the league season) or at most 20 league games.
