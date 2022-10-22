Love Liverpool, fuck the rest, they don't matter. I'm not kidding, if we don't win a comp I don't give a shit who does, I'm finished with the Trophy in question.



What we have done over the last few years has been utterly incredible, Arsenal wining the Title this year doesn't devalue our achievements one bit.



We have won the lot, nothing else to win or to prove. Even all those near misses under Klopp made an amazing experience. I'm not envious of Arsenal if they win the Prem, nor am I arsed if the cheats do.



I am purely focused on the mighty Reds, finishing as high as possible in the table and doing well in The CL and FA Cup.



