« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1626 1627 1628 1629 1630 [1631]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5073373 times)

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,397
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65200 on: Today at 08:21:16 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:28:24 pm
Odegaard is the best player in the premier league
Did you forget to type the word 'Norwegian'?
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65201 on: Today at 08:54:44 pm »
I just find it amusing that in our barren years when we've been shite we've won x5 FA Cups and made the final in both European competitions, whereas Spurs glory years has left them potless bar a League Cup win 15 years ago and a trip to Madrid to barely lay a glove on you guys.
Logged

Offline rushy the snowman is a fairytale they say

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,347
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65202 on: Today at 09:08:26 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:28:24 pm


Odegaard is the best player in the premier league


Im off to get hammered

Probably not a good idea to mix it with the crack youve already had
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,397
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65203 on: Today at 09:15:08 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:54:44 pm
I just find it amusing that in our barren years when we've been shite we've won x5 FA Cups and made the final in both European competitions, whereas Spurs glory years has left them potless bar a League Cup win 15 years ago and a trip to Madrid to barely lay a glove on you guys.
Is 17 league games sufficient to state, definitively, that Arsenal are out of their barren years? Hmmm.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Pradan

  • Makes RAWK a grim place. Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65204 on: Today at 09:23:12 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:15:08 pm
Is 17 league games sufficient to state, definitively, that Arsenal are out of their barren years? Hmmm.

17 games into the 18/19 season, did you get the sense Liverpool were out of their barren years?
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65205 on: Today at 09:31:29 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:15:08 pm
Is 17 league games sufficient to state, definitively, that Arsenal are out of their barren years? Hmmm.

I didn't say we were out of it yet though.  ;)
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65206 on: Today at 09:36:17 pm »
Theyre going to win the league and its going to be extremely, extremely fucking annoying after City have been to the depths of earth and back to stop us in 18/19 and last year.
Logged

Offline Illmatic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,014
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65207 on: Today at 09:38:37 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:19:22 pm
This, right here. I don't begrudge them their run, glad someone is giving City a fight after we've done it the last 5 years

But exactly like last season's 4th place capitulation, whilst it's hard to see them choke from this strong poisition, this is Arsenal remember so you wouldn't really bet your mortgage against it happening.

Would it be a complete choke if they did not win it from here? 22 games to go still need to play City twice other tough aways, still in two other competitions etc
Logged
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin

Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,658
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65208 on: Today at 09:44:13 pm »
Quote from: Illmatic on Today at 09:38:37 pm
Would it be a complete choke if they did not win it from here? 22 games to go still need to play City twice other tough aways, still in two other competitions etc

It wouldnt be the ultimate choke, thatll always stay with Newcastle, but itd be right up there.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,520
  • kopite
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65209 on: Today at 09:48:55 pm »
Love Liverpool, fuck the rest, they don't matter. I'm not kidding, if we don't win a comp I don't give a shit who does, I'm finished with the Trophy in question.

What we have done over the last few years has been utterly incredible, Arsenal wining the Title this year doesn't devalue our achievements one bit.

We have won the lot, nothing else to win or to prove. Even all those near misses under Klopp made an amazing experience. I'm not envious of Arsenal if they win the Prem, nor am I arsed if the cheats do.

I am purely focused on the mighty Reds, finishing as high as possible in the table and doing well in The CL and FA Cup.

Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,727
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #65210 on: Today at 10:16:42 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 09:48:55 pm
Love Liverpool, fuck the rest, they don't matter. I'm not kidding, if we don't win a comp I don't give a shit who does, I'm finished with the Trophy in question.

What we have done over the last few years has been utterly incredible, Arsenal wining the Title this year doesn't devalue our achievements one bit.

We have won the lot, nothing else to win or to prove. Even all those near misses under Klopp made an amazing experience. I'm not envious of Arsenal if they win the Prem, nor am I arsed if the cheats do.

I am purely focused on the mighty Reds, finishing as high as possible in the table and doing well in The CL and FA Cup.


This is my take too. Still a long way to go and we have to keep winning as were one defeat away from losing any million to one chance of winning the league. Teams above us are going to take pts off each other so as long as we remain in the mix then theres every chance.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"
Pages: 1 ... 1626 1627 1628 1629 1630 [1631]   Go Up
« previous next »
 