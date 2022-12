I hope the narrative hasn’t changed from “these are the best two teams in history” to “the league is full of dross” just because you’ve had a bad 3 months.



Why would it? The best team in history has added a beast goal scorer to it, and you’re five points clear of that team halfway through the season. That says volumes about how good you are, and as I say with that sort of lead you absolutely must win the title. Anything less would be a monumental failing.