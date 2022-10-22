« previous next »
I dont really mind Arsenal or their fanbase. Theyre generally a bit cringey, but there are many worse fanbases in the league - City, United, Everton, Leicester. I dont recall Arsenal fans coming to Anfield and signing about Hillsborough in recent years, but I might be wrong. Agree that their players are not likeable.

Having said that, I dont want to them to win the league, and thats purely bitterness from me. Over the last five years, weve been the only club challenging Abu Dhabi and have one hard-earned title to show for it, including two other 90+ points seasons where we missed out by a point. Arsenal swanning in and winning it after being shit for years would annoy me, especially if they won it with 80-something points.
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 09:29:35 am
Yep. never forget

https://www.sportbible.com/football/news-troopz-and-barstool-sports-are-selling-arteta-out-t-shirts-20201207

Never forget one of the AFTV arseholes wanted Arteta out a couple of years back! Yep, that's us told!  :-[
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:39:47 am
Never forget one of the AFTV arseholes wanted Arteta out a couple of years back! Yep, that's us told!  :-[

Very ironic, when for the last couple of years I get told on here that fans like me are holding the club back, accepting mediocrity by not wanting Arteta sacked. This thread is a goldmine of hilarious posts. I dont see the plan , no one sees the plan, apart from TNB so sad to see, these lot used to be a serious club who would hire an apprentice, hes not even a club legend Brendan Rodgers shouldve gone for Ancelotti what they need is Rafa to stabilize the ship, otherwise relegation Arteta is the biggest fraud and keeps getting away with it, because of fans like TNB .

Love it !!!!!
I think for many years North Bank, and even now, youre making the mistake of thinking anyone on RAWK is particularly arsed what your club does or who your manager is. Much like many thinking Brendan Rodgers should have been sacked many moons agono one is actually bothered if he stays at Leicester or not. In the same way no one was vociferously saying Arteta out!! just you knowhes been doing a lousy job until your current Kaiserslauten run.
Quote from: JackWard33 on October 26, 2020, 11:05:39 am
Think Arteta might be the most over rated managerial appointment I've ever seen - certainly in recent years.
Annointed by the press without question .. cup run aside which helps a lot I guess - he's made them worse. Their underlying numbers have been consistently mid table or worse since he's been in charge
Aubameyang has recorded less xG than Van Dijk ...
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:58:44 am
We got this, time to return some favours.

I think Newcastle will be the toughest game, theyve been the second best team this season.

What a tinpot league its become. :D
