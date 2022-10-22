I dont really mind Arsenal or their fanbase. Theyre generally a bit cringey, but there are many worse fanbases in the league - City, United, Everton, Leicester. I dont recall Arsenal fans coming to Anfield and signing about Hillsborough in recent years, but I might be wrong. Agree that their players are not likeable.



Having said that, I dont want to them to win the league, and thats purely bitterness from me. Over the last five years, weve been the only club challenging Abu Dhabi and have one hard-earned title to show for it, including two other 90+ points seasons where we missed out by a point. Arsenal swanning in and winning it after being shit for years would annoy me, especially if they won it with 80-something points.