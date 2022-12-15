« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64960 on: December 15, 2022, 01:08:41 pm »
Quote from: JRed on December 15, 2022, 11:16:45 am
Sorry, shouldve been one

Bit harsh on scottish goon to single him out like that.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64961 on: December 15, 2022, 01:19:39 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on December 15, 2022, 11:19:04 am
It was all down to that long haired tart Charlie George. That was the first FA Cup final I can definitely remember watching, on a colour tv too. Watched it with my future sister-in-law who was a blue. I was only nine and she was a couple of years older but when he scored the winner she started giving it loads. Dancing round the living room and shouting 'Arsenal Arsenal'.  That was also the day my dislike for Everton started funnily enough.
I remember a few years later when he played for Derby and Tommy Smith booted him into the old main stand paddock, and then lay on the ground after he did it.  ;D
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64962 on: December 15, 2022, 06:13:37 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on December 15, 2022, 01:19:39 pm
I remember a few years later when he played for Derby and Tommy Smith booted him into the old main stand paddock, and then lay on the ground after he did it.  ;D

Just when you think you can't love Tommy Smith even more ...   :)
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64963 on: December 15, 2022, 07:56:14 pm »
Fucker put my uncle out of action for about six months.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64964 on: December 19, 2022, 08:10:35 am »
Hope you all had your fun, and got to see the little fella finally get his hands on the gold, and the world cup.

Time to get back to the real business, top of the league, 5 points clear, can anyone stop Qatar buying the world cup Dubai buying the premier league.

One week to our next league game, went on Saturday to a friendly in the freeze against juve, we will have a big issue scoring goals I feel, Nketiah is just not good enough, when does the window open, how many days till it shuts again.... real football is back!
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64965 on: December 19, 2022, 09:32:47 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on December 19, 2022, 08:10:35 am
Hope you all had your fun, and got to see the little fella finally get his hands on the gold, and the world cup.

Time to get back to the real business, top of the league, 5 points clear, can anyone stop Qatar buying the world cup Dubai buying the premier league.

One week to our next league game, went on Saturday to a friendly in the freeze against juve, we will have a big issue scoring goals I feel, Nketiah is just not good enough, when does the window open, how many days till it shuts again.... real football is back!

Saka is an absolutely tremendous player, enjoyed watching him for England. As you say, with Jesus out, where is your number 9 coming from and will Saka and Martinelli make up the difference; compared to City where Haaland has been playing Fifa for 4 weeks and snoozing + Alvarez is a bit good too...
« Reply #64966 on: December 19, 2022, 04:04:56 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on December 19, 2022, 08:10:35 am
Hope you all had your fun, and got to see the little fella finally get his hands on the gold, and the world cup.

Time to get back to the real business, top of the league, 5 points clear, can anyone stop Qatar buying the world cup Dubai buying the premier league.

One week to our next league game, went on Saturday to a friendly in the freeze against juve, we will have a big issue scoring goals I feel, Nketiah is just not good enough, when does the window open, how many days till it shuts again.... real football is back!

Noises about Tielemans in January but for me the lack of lethality with Eddie is going to be costly.   Can't help but think he needs more dribbling and to be on the wing to be a regular starter at this level, as he's not a clinical forward and not having the physicality up front means you get bodied way too often if you dont have elite close control.

Mudryk coming in seems so unlikely given spend in this season already but would allow Gab up front to lead the line with far more energy than Eddie.  Can't help but think it's the best chance at the league since the Leicester season (which I still feel salty about when I think of Giroud but still) and CL qualification absolutely must happen
« Reply #64967 on: December 22, 2022, 10:08:45 pm »
Come on you cockney wankers. Cant have those City c*nts winning the league again.

The North Banks red and white army!
« Reply #64968 on: December 22, 2022, 11:03:50 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on December 13, 2022, 08:35:04 pm
Bitter much , we won the Dubai super cup fair and square

I found pics of the cup being bought back to The Emirates.
Guess blue and white is the Arsenal 3rd kit?
« Reply #64969 on: December 23, 2022, 12:42:11 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on December 22, 2022, 10:08:45 pm
Come on you cockney wankers. Cant have those City c*nts winning the league again.

The North Banks red and white army!

We got this, we play before them so could go 8 clear before they play again.
They Looked good tonight but defensively very suspect. Them going deep in the cups can only be good news for us.
« Reply #64970 on: December 23, 2022, 01:19:28 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on December 23, 2022, 12:42:11 am
We got this, we play before them so could go 8 clear before they play again.
They Looked good tonight but defensively very suspect. Them going deep in the cups can only be good news for us.
And the premier league, why at this rate ye might even keep the title race narrative going until February!
Quote from: tonysleft on December 23, 2022, 01:19:28 am
And the premier league, why at this rate ye might even keep the title race narrative going until February!

How are you getting on in the title race. Imagine if you were 5 points clear at the top, dont imagine too long because youll need to come back to reality.
11 points behind us and all the swag is back because Rashy scored against burnley. You got to love it.
« Reply #64972 on: December 23, 2022, 09:42:16 am »
Utd aren't getting anywhere near a title challenge. They're battling for a top 4 finish like us this season.
Quote from: Lycan on December 23, 2022, 09:42:16 am
Utd aren't getting anywhere near a title challenge. They're battling for a top 4 finish like us this season.

I dont think they care, as long as they get to celebrate another Man city title win. They wont get top 4 , but theyre not remotely bothered.
Here we go !

Chance to go 8 clear tonight!

Buzzing
« Reply #64975 on: Yesterday at 01:25:08 pm »
Arsenal fans keep making it hard for me to want them to win the league. And it really shouldn't be the case.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 01:36:52 pm
Arsenal fans keep making it hard for me to want them to win the league. And it really shouldn't be the case.

Much prefer Arsenal winning the league rather than City. 
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 03:49:02 pm
Much prefer Arsenal winning the league rather than City. 

I'm getting to a point where I really couldn't care any less mate.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:55:53 am
Here we go !

Chance to go 8 clear tonight!

Buzzing
Or leave the door open for them to put the title in their hands.

--edit-- you scored as I typed that. £50 next time please if you want me to use my jinx skills.
They press from the front like we used too.
Wow.  Going to be interesting to see if they can keep winning and stop City from yet another title. 
No trains so a long walk back to the car, just wanted you o say


We were fucking immense tonight.

Martin Odegaard , are you fucking kidding me.
Jesus might have been their Vardy, but Vardy stayed fit. They need to bring in a striker, whether it's Mudryk or anyone.

As Liverpool fans, we're better than everyone else. We understand that City's enemy is our enemy. I hope Arsenal win it if we don't go on a title-challenge run.
Brighton away is a real banana skin on NYE. They do seem to be passing every test with flying colours at the moment.
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 11:34:18 pm
Brighton away is a real banana skin on NYE. They do seem to be passing every test with flying colours at the moment.

They have won 13/15 which is amazing really not sure anyone saw this type of form coming, any team which starts the campaign like this has to be considered genuine contenders. They are still in the EL and the FA Cup, if they were to go out of both early then that would help their cause. So at this stage I would still bet on them falling away not massively but I think they will likely finish closer to third in terms of points than first the next 4 or 5 games will tell us more.         
I have a feeling that we'll come close to Arsenal and City, and my money are on us finishing 2nd (though 1st is not out of reach). I know that sounds like a lunacy now, but... But if we don't win the league, I hope Arsenal do.
Quote from: Illmatic on Today at 12:00:58 am
They have won 13/15 which is amazing really not sure anyone saw this type of form coming, any team which starts the campaign like this has to be considered genuine contenders. They are still in the EL and the FA Cup, if they were to go out of both early then that would help their cause. So at this stage I would still bet on them falling away not massively but I think they will likely finish closer to third in terms of points than first the next 4 or 5 games will tell us more.       

We were superb tonight, without Jesus and 1-0 down it could have easily gone wrong, but second half we absolutely battered them. Tough games ahead but the same goes for city.
They still have to go  to Leeds(for their game in hand)! and Ill tell you what , I would love it, luv it, if leeds beat them.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:07:03 am
We were superb tonight, without Jesus and 1-0 down it could have easily gone wrong, but second half we absolutely battered them. Tough games ahead but the same goes for city.
They still have to go  to Leeds(for their game in hand)! and Ill tell you what , I would love it, luv it, if leeds beat them.

Keegan is that you?
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:07:03 am
We were superb tonight, without Jesus and 1-0 down it could have easily gone wrong, but second half we absolutely battered them. Tough games ahead but the same goes for city.
They still have to go  to Leeds(for their game in hand)! and Ill tell you what , I would love it, luv it, if leeds beat them.

Said it before the break and I'll say it again, If City drop 3 points before Arsenal do, i.e Arsenal go 8 up, it's odds on Arsenal win it. Enjoy the Leeds game TNB.
