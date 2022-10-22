« previous next »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Today at 12:09:12 am


It was such a brainfart I'm going to leave it there in all it's glory.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Yesterday at 09:44:55 am
The poor little lamb, but he got away with it hasn't got a cloud now has he?
Do they just have to address it in every single post they make at the end? Would that be enough for you?
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

First time in many many years I forgot we were actually playing. I got something in my inbox about Arsenal Lyon and thought it was the womens champions league.
Anyway saw the highlights and we looked really good,won 3-0 created lots and the last goal by Vieira was a reminder that club football is still a few levels higher than the international game, players who play with each other all the time developing far better understanding in patterns of play.
For some reason this silly Dubai cup ends every match in a penalty shoot out regardless of the result, probably the 10 worst penalties youll ever see. Ended 2-1 , some awful attempts including two panenkas straight into the keepers arms.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:13:05 am
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/ben-white-england-bustup-worldcup-28689778

I hope its just that, it sounded a lot more serious with all the messages of support by the club etc.
its the daily star though so not really a news paper.
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 11:37:52 pm
We finished top 4 with Nat Phillips and Rhys Davies playing centre back for half a season ffs  ;D

I've no problem with ye going out spending money, just don't make it sound like ye'd be starting games a man down if ye had to move Martinelli centrally in some games  ;D He'll probably end up as a central striker down the line anyway it'll be good practice for him.

If we really want to do a pecker measuring contest, I can give you a list of Arsenal players who career was basically ruined by injury the past 10-12 years lol.  ;)

Anyway, we weren't the one that was moaning about the topic, TNB and I were only replying to posts asking why we felt we had to go out and spend in January, when that was always the plan anyway even before Jesus injury. I don't think we'll buy a direct replacement for Jesus to cover the injury, I think they'll probably stick with the original plan of someone like Mudryk and move players around if needed.

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:13:05 am
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/ben-white-england-bustup-worldcup-28689778

I can't this being the sole reason, I don't really understand the messages from his team mates and Arsenal, including the players if that was the case. Also not sure why he wouldn't just join up the squad and head out Dubai with the rest of the team.

Im wondering if it might be linked to mental health reasons if it is linked to an incident like this, he seems a bit of a complex character. Pure speculation on my part though, which I probably shouldn't do.
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 02:07:54 am
Do they just have to address it in every single post they make at the end? Would that be enough for you?

Thatd be great or you know, just dont mention it and make out like Partey is the one thats had a hard time of it and how impressive it is that hes having a good season and that HES the one that had something hanging over him :thumbup
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:02:10 pm
But the unused depth for that position is Nketiah. If he can't play 90+ minutes twice a week for the next 12 weeks then the next choice is likely to move Martinelli from left wing to striker.
Ok? You're out the league cup, Oxford in the Fa Cup,, skipping the added stage of the Europa League, at the moment it's 12 games in the next 12 weeks.

Again, just think that's the kind of run where you should be trusting your investments in the squad and that's fine
