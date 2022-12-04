« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1618 1619 1620 1621 1622 [1623]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5049958 times)

Offline The G in Get Hard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,053
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64880 on: December 4, 2022, 09:50:58 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on December  4, 2022, 08:41:30 am
Seems Jesus 3 weeks out could now be 3 months of he needs surgery. Big blow that.

Given our record would be a surprise if we see him this season!  :o

Unfortunate that. Said for a while you need a goalscorer though.
Logged

Offline LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,713
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64881 on: December 4, 2022, 06:35:20 pm »
He'll be back by Easter
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,308
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64882 on: December 4, 2022, 07:10:14 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December  4, 2022, 08:45:52 am
I dont think its an absolute disaster, not like he scores any goals. He makes runs and closes down players but Nketiah can do that. I think Saka, Martinelli and the young Ukrainian lad can do the business in front of goal if he joins.
He wins most 50-50s in the final third. Nketiah doesn't have the same drive.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,094
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64883 on: December 6, 2022, 07:50:15 pm »
First really significant injury they've had. We've been dealing with this shit since day 1 of preseason to several players. Let's see what they're made of now. If they just spend in January, then I'll start to wonder where the money is coming from, cos they've already thrown the cash around the past couple of years.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64884 on: December 6, 2022, 08:53:14 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on December  6, 2022, 07:50:15 pm
First really significant injury they've had. We've been dealing with this shit since day 1 of preseason to several players. Let's see what they're made of now. If they just spend in January, then I'll start to wonder where the money is coming from, cos they've already thrown the cash around the past couple of years.

I dont think you wondering where the money is coming from Will affect our spending
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,685
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64885 on: December 6, 2022, 09:08:17 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on December  4, 2022, 06:35:20 pm
He'll be back by Easter

Just in time to help them wrap up a distant second or third place.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64886 on: December 6, 2022, 09:16:21 pm »
Thatll give his little cry arsing face something to cry about.

Jesus cross by Easter?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,957
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64887 on: December 6, 2022, 09:51:06 pm »
Their squad depth is not impressive. They will miss him ...
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,264
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64888 on: December 6, 2022, 10:18:47 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on December  6, 2022, 09:16:21 pm
Thatll give his little cry arsing face something to cry about.

Jesus cross by Easter?

Only for three days, then he'll be out and about again.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64889 on: Yesterday at 05:57:09 am »
Had the operation yesterday and if it is 3 months then if he comes back in March its 12 league games out.
We definitely need to buy as we cant play the next 20 games or so in all competitions with just Nketiah upfront, ideally wed get someone that can play across the front 3/4 positions so when Jesus is back he wouldnt be 3rd choice striker. Gakpo fits that Bill. Still want us to get Mudryk though I think hes going to be a superstar .
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,787
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64890 on: Yesterday at 09:10:11 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 05:57:09 am
Had the operation yesterday and if it is 3 months then if he comes back in March its 12 league games out.
We definitely need to buy as we cant play the next 20 games or so in all competitions with just Nketiah upfront, ideally wed get someone that can play across the front 3/4 positions so when Jesus is back he wouldnt be 3rd choice striker. Gakpo fits that Bill. Still want us to get Mudryk though I think hes going to be a superstar .

Pulisic is your man.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,727
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64891 on: Yesterday at 09:12:34 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 05:57:09 am
Had the operation yesterday and if it is 3 months then if he comes back in March its 12 league games out.
We definitely need to buy as we cant play the next 20 games or so in all competitions with just Nketiah upfront, ideally wed get someone that can play across the front 3/4 positions so when Jesus is back he wouldnt be 3rd choice striker. Gakpo fits that Bill. Still want us to get Mudryk though I think hes going to be a superstar .
Spend yet more money? Spending like a state owned club
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,094
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64892 on: Yesterday at 09:51:27 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:12:34 pm
Spend yet more money? Spending like a state owned club

Yep already four times our net spend since 2019, currently in their sixth straight season out of the Champions League, and at the first sign of a 3 month injury there are demands to spend big again.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64893 on: Today at 01:08:08 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:12:34 pm
Spend yet more money? Spending like a state owned club

You cant compete with them without spending. If we dont spend we ll end up back in midtable. Where we were when Arteta took over. Back then people were asking where is our ambition. Now we show it people want an investigation, how are we allowed to be top of the league, it shouldnt be happening, and now we want to spend more. Surely cant someone stop it.
The irony is people have become desensitized to plastic sport washing clubs spending, they can spend 10 times what we do and no one complains, but how dare a proper club try to compete, even at a fraction of their spending.
The rebuilding is not complete, nothing to do with the Jesus injury, the final step was always to improve the squad after the first team gets rebuilt. I think people are more upset that we are making the right decisions than by our spending, especially when they already celebrated our demise as a competitor, but thats not Arsenals problem, we have to keep going down this right path.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:13:17 am by The North Bank »
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,571
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64894 on: Today at 02:45:35 am »
What is this I smell? Hmm, seems like a nice whiff of Karma to me.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1618 1619 1620 1621 1622 [1623]   Go Up
« previous next »
 