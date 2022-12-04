Spend yet more money? Spending like a state owned club



You cant compete with them without spending. If we dont spend we ll end up back in midtable. Where we were when Arteta took over. Back then people were asking where is our ambition. Now we show it people want an investigation, how are we allowed to be top of the league, it shouldnt be happening, and now we want to spend more. Surely cant someone stop it.The irony is people have become desensitized to plastic sport washing clubs spending, they can spend 10 times what we do and no one complains, but how dare a proper club try to compete, even at a fraction of their spending.The rebuilding is not complete, nothing to do with the Jesus injury, the final step was always to improve the squad after the first team gets rebuilt. I think people are more upset that we are making the right decisions than by our spending, especially when they already celebrated our demise as a competitor, but thats not Arsenals problem, we have to keep going down this right path.