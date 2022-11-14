Looking at the fixtures, after a unprecented mid season world cup, I reckon we will know who's going to win the league by the start of Feb. Best of luck to you lot. Not sure I want you to do it, but it's better than City, United, Chelsea, or Everton (LOL). On Par with Spurs for me.
I'd probably take an Arsenal title win. I wouldn't see you challenging again directly next year, but it would definitely springboard you back to the top table with the right moves made.
Good luck for the second half. I think you're going to need it. Everyone does against City (or Liverpool at their best).