It's more the tough run City have after what should be a long world cup for a few of their squad. I think if they drop some points there, and you keep the pre-world cup momentum going, you've got every chance.



Still, a big ask. I still have nightmares of going up against City for the league. Not a worse team to be going head to head with.



It's for that reason I think you could only tell who is winning the league by February if we drop out the race.What I mean by that is that even into February if we are 5 points ahead, 8 points ahead, even as much as 10+ points ahead, I still wouldn't be convinced that City are out the race, because we all know they are capable of putting 10/12 game winning runs together, and we haven't proven that we are strong enough both as a squad quality wise or mentally yet to do that at the business end of a season.So I think Arsenal could be out a race by February, but I would never discount City out a race unless they have a major collapse. I've said a few times in here I'm not sure I'd trust us even with an 8 point lead with 3 games to go lol.