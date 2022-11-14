« previous next »
Quote from: El Lobo on November 14, 2022, 04:39:38 pm
This is true. North Bank Vs Primativ Vs Cantona Vs Paully (the Newcastle guy who got upset that we didn't agree with his 'we deserve this cos we had Mike Ashley' nonsense). A veritable who's who of opposition posters, the goats.
Need to add you to the mix too for home representation.
Quote from: The North Bank on November 14, 2022, 11:17:04 pm
Ill be checking the post every day for my well earned medal . Nope, its the gas Bill , maybe tomorrow.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November 14, 2022, 01:37:02 pm
16,634 posts on a rival teams forum would take some beating though.
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on November 14, 2022, 10:57:27 pm
More than some of their players too
I can think of one of their players that definitely doesnt deserve a partey if Arsenal win it.
Another week gone, still top of the league, can anyone stop us, mad week on week domination this!


WSL game today, Man utd at home, 40k tickets sold. Arsenal women doing even better than the men, played 6 won 6 conceded 1.
This WC is probably wirst thing that happened to Arsenal this season. I have a feeling this 6 weeks will stop their momentum.
Quote from: elsewhere on November 19, 2022, 01:15:08 pm
This WC is probably wirst thing that happened to Arsenal this season. I have a feeling this 6 weeks will stop their momentum.

Teams sitting at home with not a much to do will be analyzing the hell out of what they're doing, along with Newcastle.
Quote from: redhokie8 on November 19, 2022, 03:05:35 pm
Teams sitting at home with not a much to do will be analyzing the hell out of what they're doing, along with Newcastle.

Its one thing analyzing, its another thing stopping.
Quote from: The North Bank on November 19, 2022, 05:50:05 pm
Its one thing analyzing, its another thing stopping.

You have a decent chance of playing CL football next season. Don't blow it up again. I'd hate to see Newcastle finishing in the top 4 this season, alongside LFC, Man City and Tottenham ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on November 19, 2022, 06:52:16 pm
You have a decent chance of playing CL football next season. Don't blow it up again. I'd hate to see Newcastle finishing in the top 4 this season, alongside LFC, Man City and Tottenham ...

All I want is a chance
Man city will no longer sell players to Arsenal, a source inside the club has said
Why City would sell to a rival is a question that is being asked at the club but it now seems Pep Guardiola will reject any further offers from Arsenal for players who would 'go straight into their team

The pressure is getting to them
TNB have a rest lad kinell. No football for weeks and I dont fancy seeing this thread being at the top all the time full of shite quotes and we are top again for another week posts by you.

Go outside.
Quote from: AndyMuller on November 20, 2022, 08:11:44 am
TNB have a rest lad kinell. No football for weeks and I dont fancy seeing this thread being at the top all the time full of shite quotes and we are top again for another week posts by you.

Go outside.

Too much anger, have you ever thought about seeking help.
Any chance of locking this thread until the PL starts again?
"if you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen"

Proverb Meaning : "if you can't deal with the pressures and difficulties of a situation, you should leave others to deal with it rather than complaining."
Quote from: The North Bank on November 20, 2022, 08:09:25 am
Man city will no longer sell players to Arsenal, a source inside the club has said
Why City would sell to a rival is a question that is being asked at the club but it now seems Pep Guardiola will reject any further offers from Arsenal for players who would 'go straight into their team

The pressure is getting to them

Hes probably happy to keep selling to you if it means you strengthen again and block one of their rivals from a Champions League slot. Im sure theyve thought it through.
Quote from: The North Bank on November 19, 2022, 05:50:05 pm
Its one thing analyzing, its another thing stopping.

First step of stopping is analysing. Look at how we have been figured out.
Quote from: killer-heels on November 20, 2022, 10:24:26 am
First step of stopping is analysing. Look at how we have been figured out.

You havent been figured out, you're just getting older, and had an intense 4 years thats taken a lot out of those old legs. Teams had no answer to you for 4 years, thats a long time to figure you out, and they didnt just get enlightened all of a sudden, you went back into the pack for a variety of reasons.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November 20, 2022, 10:18:26 am
Hes probably happy to keep selling to you if it means you strengthen again and block one of their rivals from a Champions League slot. Im sure theyve thought it through.

The problem is if they get blocked from 1st place.
Quote from: The North Bank on November 20, 2022, 08:37:45 am
"if you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen"

Proverb Meaning : "if you can't deal with the pressures and difficulties of a situation, you should leave others to deal with it rather than complaining."

It doesnt seem like youre dealing with it particularly well :D
Quote from: El Lobo on November 20, 2022, 11:03:01 am
It doesnt seem like youre dealing with it particularly well :D

Walked out of the kitchen, found myself in Qatar, walked back in.
Quote from: The North Bank on November 20, 2022, 10:28:09 am
You havent been figured out, you're just getting older, and had an intense 4 years thats taken a lot out of those old legs. Teams had no answer to you for 4 years, thats a long time to figure you out, and they didnt just get enlightened all of a sudden, you went back into the pack for a variety of reasons.

But an opposition team has seen a weakness (legs gone) and managed to exploit it. You guys look strong defensively but not sure about your ability to get goals and I think that will be targetted.
I'd rather listen to TNB or even most oppo fans than discuss what's happening in Qatar. Obviously there's one big elephant in the arsenal room , but we are all tiptoeing around that. Partey because we need to make sure we don't land rawk in hot legal water.
Quote from: killer-heels on November 20, 2022, 11:38:13 am
But an opposition team has seen a weakness (legs gone) and managed to exploit it. You guys look strong defensively but not sure about your ability to get goals and I think that will be targetted.

That is a possibility yes, I feel we also need to invest in the attacking third in the january window, games will come thick and fast after this enforced pointless break.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November 20, 2022, 10:18:26 am
Hes probably happy to keep selling to you if it means you strengthen again and block one of their rivals from a Champions League slot. Im sure theyve thought it through.
Thought that when they sold two of their players to them. Definitely a method there.
Quote from: PaulF on November 20, 2022, 12:04:48 pm
I'd rather listen to TNB or even most oppo fans than discuss what's happening in Qatar. Obviously there's one big elephant in the arsenal room , but we are all tiptoeing around that. Partey because we need to make sure we don't land rawk in hot legal water.

But what is there to listen to from TNB when there aren't any Arsenal games going on for weeks? Do you want to just listen to "Arteta is the best, Odegaard is amazing, Saliba Van Dijk hehehe, top of the league again this week lolz" for the next month?
Quote from: The North Bank on November 20, 2022, 08:09:25 am
Man city will no longer sell players to Arsenal, a source inside the club has said
Why City would sell to a rival is a question that is being asked at the club but it now seems Pep Guardiola will reject any further offers from Arsenal for players who would 'go straight into their team

The pressure is getting to them

I suspect Ped sold the players because he got bored of them & has a bottomless bag of money from which he can buy new toys. I doubt he could ever operate on a limited budget. Hopefully it will backfire on him, but I doubt it. I expect them to win the league handily after spending another £100m in January.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November 22, 2022, 02:41:16 pm
Thought that when they sold two of their players to them. Definitely a method there.

One of them only had 12 months left on his deal and wanted to leave, much like their other forward they sold to Chelsea.

The other was s player they had agreed  a deal with Wolves for 12 months earlier for nearly half the price.

Don't think there's a big conspiracy here.
Looking at the fixtures, after a unprecented mid season world cup, I reckon we will know who's going to win the league by the start of Feb. Best of luck to you lot. Not sure I want you to do it, but it's better than City, United, Chelsea, or Everton (LOL). On Par with Spurs for me.

I'd probably take an Arsenal title win. I wouldn't see you challenging again directly next year, but it would definitely springboard you back to the top table with the right moves made.

Good luck for the second half. I think you're going to need it. Everyone does against City (or Liverpool at their best).
Quote from: deano2727 on November 24, 2022, 06:04:53 am
Looking at the fixtures, after a unprecented mid season world cup, I reckon we will know who's going to win the league by the start of Feb. Best of luck to you lot. Not sure I want you to do it, but it's better than City, United, Chelsea, or Everton (LOL). On Par with Spurs for me.

I'd probably take an Arsenal title win. I wouldn't see you challenging again directly next year, but it would definitely springboard you back to the top table with the right moves made.

Good luck for the second half. I think you're going to need it. Everyone does against City (or Liverpool at their best).

At the moment only Saka and Tomiyasu (Turner too but he needs games)  have had any action , today is a big day for arsenal players, with Brazil Ghana and Switzerland playing. Looks like the likes of Saliba Rammsdale and White will have a month off in the sun so its not too bad, meanwhile De Bruyne was running ragged yesterday. It all adds up. Need Portugal to go far, theyre full of city players.
Quote from: deano2727 on November 24, 2022, 06:04:53 am
Looking at the fixtures, after a unprecented mid season world cup, I reckon we will know who's going to win the league by the start of Feb. Best of luck to you lot. Not sure I want you to do it, but it's better than City, United, Chelsea, or Everton (LOL). On Par with Spurs for me.

I'd probably take an Arsenal title win. I wouldn't see you challenging again directly next year, but it would definitely springboard you back to the top table with the right moves made.

Good luck for the second half. I think you're going to need it. Everyone does against City (or Liverpool at their best).

I think you are right to an extent, if by that you are saying that these fixtures could rule Arsenal out the race. Think it's been said on here before, but after the World Cup we play a run of games like West Ham, Brighton, Newcastle, Spurs, Utd and Everton. We might even have the cancelled City game thrown in there.

If we come out of those games still top somehow then I might start to believe we have some sort of chance, as the rest of February and March games are decent on paper before we go into a tough April.

And how we might fare in all these games will hinge greatly on fitness, injuries and if we add to the squad in January of course.

Quote from: The North Bank on November 24, 2022, 06:53:55 am
Need Portugal to go far, theyre full of city players.

Plus the fact I have them in the family sweepstake.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on November 24, 2022, 07:04:53 am
I think you are right to an extent, if by that you are saying that these fixtures could rule Arsenal out the race. Think it's been said on here before, but after the World Cup we play a run of games like West Ham, Brighton, Newcastle, Spurs, Utd and Everton. We might even have the cancelled City game thrown in there.




It's more the tough run City have after what should be a long world cup for a few of their squad. I think if they drop some points there, and you keep the pre-world cup momentum going, you've got every chance.

Still, a big ask. I still have nightmares of going up against City for the league. Not a worse team to be going head to head with.
Quote from: deano2727 on November 24, 2022, 07:13:45 am
It's more the tough run City have after what should be a long world cup for a few of their squad. I think if they drop some points there, and you keep the pre-world cup momentum going, you've got every chance.

Still, a big ask. I still have nightmares of going up against City for the league. Not a worse team to be going head to head with.

It's for that reason I think you could only tell who is winning the league by February if we drop out the race.

What I mean by that is that even into February if we are 5 points ahead, 8 points ahead, even as much as 10+ points ahead, I still wouldn't be convinced that City are out the race, because we all know they are capable of putting 10/12 game winning runs together, and we haven't proven that we are strong enough both as a squad quality wise or mentally yet to do that at the business end of a season.

So I think Arsenal could be out a race by February, but I would never discount City out a race unless they have a major collapse. I've said a few times in here I'm not sure I'd trust us even with an 8 point lead with 3 games to go lol.
When can we go back to real football. The World Cup should only be a week long.
Seems Jesus 3 weeks out could now be 3 months of he needs surgery. Big blow that.

Given our record would be a surprise if we see him this season!  :o
I dont think its an absolute disaster, not like he scores any goals. He makes runs and closes down players but Nketiah can do that. I think Saka, Martinelli and the young Ukrainian lad can do the business in front of goal if he joins.
Och. That's bad for you guys. What happened to him? (I'm pretty much boycotting the WC for what good it'll do)
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:41:30 am
Seems Jesus 3 weeks out could now be 3 months of he needs surgery. Big blow that.

Given our record would be a surprise if we see him this season!  :o


At least theres something to hang the inevitable collapse on now.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:45:52 am
I dont think its an absolute disaster, not like he scores any goals. He makes runs and closes down players but Nketiah can do that. I think Saka, Martinelli and the young Ukrainian lad can do the business in front of goal if he joins.

He's involved in a lot of our build up as well, I compare him to Frimino of a couple of seasons ago. He's not a goalscorer to get you 20+ goals every season, but the attack just functions better around him.

Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:46:19 am
Och. That's bad for you guys. What happened to him? (I'm pretty much boycotting the WC for what good it'll do)

Started the last group game, got subbed which seemed just tactical as he wasn't playing great, but apparently had pain in his right knee that's been there odd and on for a wee while. Needs to be assessed by Arsenal but if they decide he needs surgery he will be out for 3 months.
