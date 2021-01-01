« previous next »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:17:27 pm
You think the tell is that you're not calling Arsenal 'shite' 'lucky' or whatever else? Riiight.

Incidentally I haven't called Arsenal 'shite', 'lucky' or whatever else either...

Whatever it is, i'm certainly sticking out like a sore thumb. If that is for overly praising a neutral team, then sure that is what i am doing.

The fact that you term me as a 'supposed Liverpool fan' just for doing that is downright odd.
Quote from: Andar on Today at 02:32:24 pm
Whatever it is, i'm certainly sticking out like a sore thumb. If that is for overly praising a neutral team, then sure that is what i am doing.

The fact that you term me as a 'supposed Liverpool fan' just for doing that is downright odd.

When you say the past doesnt exist and that we are envious of Arsenal, it makes you sound odd.
Or when you said:

Quote
We really pulled off a masterstroke appointing an elite coach like Arteta. It was a risky move appointing an assistant but it has absolutely changed the fortunes of our club, and we are now widely known as one of the best teams in Europe.

Okay you didn't exactly say that, but I changed only three pronouns, just to emphasise how it looks so much like something an Arsenal fan would say and a Liverpool fan probably wouldn't on a Liverpool forum.

But maybe, as you say, you just have sore thumbs. Or something. ;)
There are some knowledgeable Liverpool fans that post on here, none more so than Andar.

If Ive learnt 2 things this season, its that Arteta is an elite coach, and Andar, is an elite poster.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 01:36:38 pm
Some of the decisions these are getting are something to behold :lmao

Make your own luck and all that but it did look like their centre back did just run into the Wolves player yesterday and knocked him over. Felt a penalty but have only seen it once or twice.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:55:39 pm
Make your own luck and all that but it did look like their centre back did just run into the Wolves player yesterday and knocked him over. Felt a penalty but have only seen it once or twice.

Wasn't that given as offside? Agree it was an obvious penalty though and that some of the decisions they've been getting this season have been farcical though. I'm not bitter.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:53:28 pm
There are some knowledgeable Liverpool fans that post on here, none more so than Andar.

If Ive learnt 2 things this season, its that Arteta is an elite coach, and Andar, is an elite poster.
;D

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:33:30 pm
When you say the past doesnt exist and that we are envious of Arsenal, it makes you sound odd.

Unfortunately the past is nothing but an illusion.

Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:53:28 pm
There are some knowledgeable Liverpool fans that post on here, none more so than Andar.

If Ive learnt 2 things this season, its that Arteta is an elite coach, and Andar, is an elite poster.

That means a lot coming from an elite poster. It is sad how one can't praise an elite team and an elite coach, when they spot their elite abilities.

I will continue to stay strong amongst this witch-hunt, and continue to recognise elite when i see elite.
Quote from: Andar on Today at 03:08:10 pm


That means a lot coming from an elite poster. It is sad how one can't praise an elite team and an elite coach, when they spot their elite abilities.

I will continue to stay strong amongst this witch-hunt, and continue to recognise elite when i see elite.

Say no more ..... fam.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:33:30 pm
When you say the past doesnt exist and that we are envious of Arsenal, it makes you sound odd.

'The past doesn't exist' ....one of the strangest shouts I've ever heard on here, basically dismissing everything we've ever won. 

Not a chance we should be envious of Arsenal, simply no reason at all, they've had a great start to the season, we haven't, that's footy. If Arsenal suffer a massive dip in form and Man Utd go on an amazing run (haha as unlikely that may be!) and leave us in their wake, should we be envious of them too?

Football doesn't work like that, concentrate on your own team and fuck the rest, that's my philosophy,

As for his 'Arsenal are now widely regarded as one of the best teams in Europe' statement, really, after 15 games?

Stuff like that doesn't piss me off or anything, it just baffles me.
Quote from: Andar on Today at 03:08:10 pm
Unfortunately the past is nothing but an illusion.

That means a lot coming from an elite poster. It is sad how one can't praise an elite team and an elite coach, when they spot their elite abilities.

I will continue to stay strong amongst this witch-hunt, and continue to recognise elite when i see elite.


If the past is an illusion and not real, then why did you say we took up the position that Arsenal took up? In your head it didn't happen.
Quote from: Andar on Today at 03:08:10 pm
Unfortunately the past is nothing but an illusion.

That means a lot coming from an elite poster. It is sad how one can't praise an elite team and an elite coach, when they spot their elite abilities.

I will continue to stay strong amongst this witch-hunt, and continue to recognise elite when i see elite.

Heh heh no idea which hunt you are referring to. Only Hunt round here is Roger. Just ask NarutoReds!
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 03:11:59 pm
'The past doesn't exist' ....one of the strangest shouts I've ever heard on here, basically dismissing everything we've ever won. 

Not a chance we should be envious of Arsenal, simply no reason at all, they've had a great start to the season, we haven't, that's footy. If Arsenal suffer a massive dip in form and Man Utd go on an amazing run (haha as unlikely that may be!) and leave us in their wake, should we be envious of them too?

Football doesn't work like that, concentrate on your own team and fuck the rest, that's my philosophy,

As for his 'Arsenal are now widely regarded as one of the best teams in Europe' statement, really, after 15 games?

Stuff like that doesn't piss me off or anything, it just baffles me.


Not even in the CL, but one of the best teams in Europe and widely known as well. Mad statement from him.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:11:52 pm
Say no more ..... fam.
No blud was spilled during the witch-hunt ;)
Quote from: Andar on Today at 03:08:10 pm
Unfortunately the past is nothing but an illusion.

So if Arsenal win the Title this season and break every record in the process, next season that achievement 'won't exist' it will just be labelled as 'an illusion'

I'm confused!

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:12:15 pm
If the past is an illusion and not real, then why did you say we took up the position that Arsenal took up? In your head it didn't happen.

Ah bloody hell you've got me there. I've tied myself in a knot.

The future is nothing but an illusion.
Quote from: Andar on Today at 03:08:10 pm
Unfortunately the past is nothing but an illusion.




Nonsense. It's past success that big clubs are built on. Liverpool wouldn't be the club they are today, they wouldn't be considered football giants, European royalty without the glorious past they've had. The past is important when it comes to football.
Quote from: Andar on Today at 03:20:31 pm
Ah bloody hell you've got me there. I've tied myself in a knot.

The future is nothing but an illusion.

You're about to choke on that glue
