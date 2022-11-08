« previous next »
Offline AndyMuller

  RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,783
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64600 on: November 8, 2022, 04:39:59 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on November  8, 2022, 03:54:40 pm
See, the world is funny because the fans don't get trophies when their club wins one. For what it's worth, it just doesn't matter.

Arsenal aren't going to win the league, any reasonable person knows that. What's actually going to be funny is if they win.

Hang on, it doesnt matter if a club wins a trophy because their fans dont get one?

I know yous are starved but Jesus Christ.
Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,286
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64601 on: November 8, 2022, 04:56:38 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on November  8, 2022, 04:39:59 pm
Hang on, it doesnt matter if a club wins a trophy because their fans dont get one?

I know yous are starved but Jesus Christ.
The game is bigger than the trophies. Most fans aren't supporting a club because the fans are going to get a trophy or the club is likely to win one. If latter is the case for ya, it makes you no different from a nouveau Man City fan. ;)
Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,051
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64602 on: November 8, 2022, 05:42:21 pm
We exist to win trophies.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline AndyMuller

  RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,783
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64603 on: November 8, 2022, 05:46:51 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on November  8, 2022, 04:56:38 pm
The game is bigger than the trophies. Most fans aren't supporting a club because the fans are going to get a trophy or the club is likely to win one. If latter is the case for ya, it makes you no different from a nouveau Man City fan. ;)

Hahaha fucking hell. I thought TNB was bad!
Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,286
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64604 on: November 8, 2022, 05:53:12 pm
Quote from: PaulF on November  8, 2022, 05:42:21 pm
We exist to win trophies.
But you and I aren't winning anything.
Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,286
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64605 on: November 8, 2022, 05:54:17 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on November  8, 2022, 05:46:51 pm
Hahaha fucking hell. I thought TNB was bad!
Can't be any worse than you.
Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,051
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64606 on: November 8, 2022, 06:06:11 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on November  8, 2022, 05:53:12 pm
But you and I aren't winning anything.

In Istanbul WE won it five time.
WE're going to wembley twice.
The club + the supporters are more than the team.

You must tell your mates 'we played well at the weekend' ?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,286
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64607 on: November 8, 2022, 06:09:55 pm
Quote from: PaulF on November  8, 2022, 06:06:11 pm
In Istanbul WE won it five time.
WE're going to wembley twice.
The club + the supporters are more than the team.

You must tell your mates 'we played well at the weekend' ?
Well, the team where I play, we won something in summer and have an actual tinpot final to look forward to this weekend.  :D
Offline ScottishGoon

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64608 on: November 8, 2022, 06:32:55 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on November  8, 2022, 03:38:39 pm
Also it is going to be lovely in this thread when City win the league and Arsenal finish second.

You don't get any trophies for finishing second chaps, we know that all too well.

(Although I do think you are a couple of injuries away in the first team to a collapse as usual).

I can't quite put a finger on it but something tells me your not a fan Mr Muller?
Offline AndyMuller

  RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,783
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64609 on: November 8, 2022, 06:54:16 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on November  8, 2022, 06:32:55 pm
I can't quite put a finger on it but something tells me your not a fan Mr Muller?

Correct. I hate Man City and their B team based in London.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,295
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64610 on: November 8, 2022, 07:40:25 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on November  8, 2022, 06:32:55 pm
I can't quite put a finger on it but something tells me your not a fan Mr Muller?
He's best ignored mate.
Offline ScottishGoon

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64611 on: November 8, 2022, 07:53:59 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on November  8, 2022, 07:40:25 pm
He's best ignored mate.

It's difficult mate, he makes such valid points.  ::)
Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,051
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64612 on: November 8, 2022, 08:26:18 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on November  8, 2022, 06:09:55 pm
Well, the team where I play, we won something in summer and have an actual tinpot final to look forward to this weekend.  :D

Good luck at the weekend .
But I think you know what I mean.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline AndyMuller

  RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,783
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64613 on: November 8, 2022, 08:57:51 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on November  8, 2022, 07:40:25 pm
He's best ignored mate.

Fucking hell says the weirdo lunatic in the politic threads ya whopper  :wave
Offline The North Bank

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64614 on: November 9, 2022, 07:18:06 pm
Saliba is the only regular starter that starts tonight, and Im not happy about that, least important game in the context of this season we are having. Hein makes his debut in goal.
Offline AndyMuller

  RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,783
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64615 on: November 9, 2022, 09:34:03 pm
What happened to the best team the world has ever seen this season, tonight then? I thought Virgil Van Saliba started and doesnt concede goals? Crazy.
Offline El Lobo

  RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,914
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64616 on: November 9, 2022, 09:55:36 pm
Im sure weve said similar butit must be said it raises a little chuckle to see a club who have been a cup side for nearly two decades talking about having bigger fish to fry, because theyve had 14 good games in the league  ;D
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,051
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64617 on: November 9, 2022, 10:06:38 pm
Mickey mouse cup apparently
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline AndyMuller

  RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,783
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64618 on: November 9, 2022, 10:07:46 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on November  9, 2022, 09:55:36 pm
Im sure weve said similar butit must be said it raises a little chuckle to see a club who have been a cup side for nearly two decades talking about having bigger fish to fry, because theyve had 14 good games in the league  ;D

The game is bigger than trophies though mate according to our man Bullet in here  ::)
Offline JRed

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64619 on: November 9, 2022, 10:13:29 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on November  9, 2022, 07:18:06 pm
Saliba is the only regular starter that starts tonight, and Im not happy about that, least important game in the context of this season we are having. Hein makes his debut in goal.
Quadruple is off then.
Offline The North Bank

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64620 on: November 10, 2022, 12:37:09 am

We dont have the squad to go on 4 fronts, this was the least important. We still created a lot of chances at 1-1. Last season we played far stronger line ups in it and got to the semis, this season we are happy to put our eggs in bigger baskets given the start weve had. Never nice to lose but this slightly improves our chances in the league, especially as youd expect city to make the final so thats extra games for them.

Have to laugh at Spurs though,desperate for a trophy, Conte guarantees trophies, they go full strength, and still fail.
Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,051
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64621 on: November 10, 2022, 04:32:48 am
I get you've got your eyes on the PL now and fair enough.  But do you have any preference over the other two cups you are in? ( Let's assume you are guaranteed e qualification for the CL next year)
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline The North Bank

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64622 on: November 10, 2022, 05:51:52 am
Quote from: PaulF on November 10, 2022, 04:32:48 am
I get you've got your eyes on the PL now and fair enough.  But do you have any preference over the other two cups you are in? ( Let's assume you are guaranteed e qualification for the CL next year)

If cL is guaranteed then I always prefer the fa cup over anything else. This time though it has to be the EL, Arteta already won the fa cup (not long ago I was told it was the worst thing to happen to Arsenal , because it stopped him getting sacked). Meanwhile we havent won anything in Europe since 1994, losing 4 finals in that time. A European trophy would be massive for the club. But obviously Id bin all if you give me being 1 point ahead of city with 8 gAmes to go.
Offline Crosby Nick

  RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,033
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64623 on: November 10, 2022, 06:38:56 am
Quote from: The North Bank on November 10, 2022, 12:37:09 am
We dont have the squad to go on 4 fronts, this was the least important. We still created a lot of chances at 1-1. Last season we played far stronger line ups in it and got to the semis, this season we are happy to put our eggs in bigger baskets given the start weve had. Never nice to lose but this slightly improves our chances in the league, especially as youd expect city to make the final so thats extra games for them.

Have to laugh at Spurs though,desperate for a trophy, Conte guarantees trophies, they go full strength, and still fail.

Yeah that yearly two legged semi against Burton Albion always really hampered City when we were fighting it out with them.

Was trying to work out the 4 European finals youd lost and incredibly had forgotten about Nayim lobbing Seaman like Multiple Miggs.

Obviously I knew youd never won the Champions League but no UEFA/Europa is pretty appalling for a club of your size too. You need to prioritise that.
Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,051
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64624 on: November 10, 2022, 07:01:34 am
Nayiiiim from the halfway line, Nayiim.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline El Lobo

  RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,914
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64625 on: November 10, 2022, 07:36:04 am
Theyve never even won a UEFA Cup?! I did not know that! No wonder theyre still dining out on Michael Thomas and the Invincibles
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Crosby Nick

  RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,033
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64626 on: November 10, 2022, 07:51:56 am
Quote from: El Lobo on November 10, 2022, 07:36:04 am
Theyve never even won a UEFA Cup?! I did not know that! No wonder theyre still dining out on Michael Thomas and the Invincibles

Lost to Galatasaray on penalties once didnt they. Possibly the only European trophy won by a Turkish club?
Offline 1892tillforever

  RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,045
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64627 on: November 10, 2022, 08:05:22 am
Quote from: The North Bank on November 10, 2022, 12:37:09 am
We dont have the squad to go on 4 fronts, this was the least important. We still created a lot of chances at 1-1. Last season we played far stronger line ups in it and got to the semis, this season we are happy to put our eggs in bigger baskets given the start weve had. Never nice to lose but this slightly improves our chances in the league, especially as youd expect city to make the final so thats extra games for them.

Have to laugh at Spurs though,desperate for a trophy, Conte guarantees trophies, they go full strength, and still fail.
Makes absolutely no difference to a billion-pound squad that hardly gets injuries. Also, about 70% of teams they play raise the white flag before the game starts, meaning they get to cruise through most games on low gear.
Offline ScottishGoon

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64628 on: November 10, 2022, 09:09:07 am
Quote from: El Lobo on November  9, 2022, 09:55:36 pm
Im sure weve said similar butit must be said it raises a little chuckle to see a club who have been a cup side for nearly two decades talking about having bigger fish to fry, because theyve had 14 good games in the league  ;D

We've been an FA Cup side, we've never been a League Cup side, Wenger was 1 of the first managers to use it to play the kids remember. Last time we won it was 93 I think.
I don't like losing any game, I'd prefer to win them all, but it is what it is. Helps highlight that some of the squad players aren't good enough I suppose.
Offline JRed

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64629 on: November 10, 2022, 09:13:46 am
Quote from: El Lobo on November  9, 2022, 09:55:36 pm
Im sure weve said similar butit must be said it raises a little chuckle to see a club who have been a cup side for nearly two decades talking about having bigger fish to fry, because theyve had 14 good games in the league  ;D
Reminds me of the bitters fans when Carlo was there, almost celebrating winning the league in August and renewing their passports ready for the big CL games on the way.
Offline AndyMuller

  RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,783
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64630 on: November 10, 2022, 11:22:08 am
Quote from: JRed on November 10, 2022, 09:13:46 am
Reminds me of the bitters fans when Carlo was there, almost celebrating winning the league in August and renewing their passports ready for the big CL games on the way.

I can't wait to see the shite they spout in here at the end of the season when they end up trophyless  :D
Offline El Lobo

  RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,914
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64631 on: November 10, 2022, 11:49:21 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on November 10, 2022, 11:22:08 am
I can't wait to see the shite they spout in here at the end of the season when they end up trophyless  :D

I genuinely think they've just forgotten what its like to be a big club, it has literally been 17 years since they competed for one of the 'major' trophies. So they're just leaping straight into the 13 games this season as some frantic hope that 'they're back' and 'they've got bigger fish to fry'. There's an undercurrent of knowing that this really isn't going to last long so might as well get a small taste of what it used to be like whilst they can.

That last night is a shocker. It wasn't some majorly weak team, a few obvious first choice players starting but then also a lot of first back ups and much hyped youngsters. It wasn't Wenger playing the U21s. As much as it may be a lower priority.....its important to be winning trophies when you're having good seasons and you're up against Abu Dhabi. Last season was close to amazing, but would have been absolutely shit if we hadn't won the league and FA Cup. If Arsenal end up 2nd or 3rd (which the odds are they will) and then do nothing in the other competitions, then you've had your best league season for nearly two decades and have as much to show for it as when Leicester won the league and you go 2nd by default. Woo.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline The North Bank

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64632 on: November 10, 2022, 12:09:14 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November 10, 2022, 06:38:56 am
Yeah that yearly two legged semi against Burton Albion always really hampered City when we were fighting it out with them.

Was trying to work out the 4 European finals youd lost and incredibly had forgotten about Nayim lobbing Seaman like Multiple Miggs.

Obviously I knew youd never won the Champions League but no UEFA/Europa is pretty appalling for a club of your size too. You need to prioritise that.

Priority is obviously the league, but going straight through to the last 16 of EL was also very important. Id be happy to challenge on these 2 fronts for the rest of the season.
Offline The North Bank

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64633 on: November 10, 2022, 12:10:46 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on November 10, 2022, 08:05:22 am
Makes absolutely no difference to a billion-pound squad that hardly gets injuries. Also, about 70% of teams they play raise the white flag before the game starts, meaning they get to cruise through most games on low gear.

If they get United in the semi and Liverpool in the final then thats 3 games where their best players will play. Not a massive difference maker but every little helps.
Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,051
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64634 on: November 10, 2022, 12:16:19 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on November 10, 2022, 11:49:21 am
I genuinely think they've just forgotten what its like to be a big club, it has literally been 17 years since they competed for one of the 'major' trophies. So they're just leaping straight into the 13 games this season as some frantic hope that 'they're back' and 'they've got bigger fish to fry'. There's an undercurrent of knowing that this really isn't going to last long so might as well get a small taste of what it used to be like whilst they can.


There's been plenty of ours do the same.
Much rather be shouting that we're the fucking best all season and have egg on our faces at the end of it, than be bedwetters.
Enjoy the ride many on here said as we were chasing #19.  Took a few goes to get there but the ride was brilliant.  Much rather have TNBs outlook than, meekly turn up to games , watch some guys kick a ball about , all knowing full well that it's fruitless as the oil cheats will pick up the trophy at the end of the season.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline AndyMuller

  RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,783
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64635 on: November 10, 2022, 12:17:01 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on November 10, 2022, 11:49:21 am
I genuinely think they've just forgotten what its like to be a big club, it has literally been 17 years since they competed for one of the 'major' trophies. So they're just leaping straight into the 13 games this season as some frantic hope that 'they're back' and 'they've got bigger fish to fry'. There's an undercurrent of knowing that this really isn't going to last long so might as well get a small taste of what it used to be like whilst they can.

That last night is a shocker. It wasn't some majorly weak team, a few obvious first choice players starting but then also a lot of first back ups and much hyped youngsters. It wasn't Wenger playing the U21s. As much as it may be a lower priority.....its important to be winning trophies when you're having good seasons and you're up against Abu Dhabi. Last season was close to amazing, but would have been absolutely shit if we hadn't won the league and FA Cup. If Arsenal end up 2nd or 3rd (which the odds are they will) and then do nothing in the other competitions, then you've had your best league season for nearly two decades and have as much to show for it as when Leicester won the league and you go 2nd by default. Woo.

Spot on.
Offline ScottishGoon

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64636 on: November 10, 2022, 03:03:41 pm
Lobo and Muller combine again, almost a better partnership than Gerrard and Torres.
Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,286
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64637 on: Today at 05:26:39 am
Quote from: El Lobo on November 10, 2022, 11:49:21 am
"If Arsenal end up 2nd or 3rd (which the odds are they will)" - Lobo
Now that's an improvement. :D
