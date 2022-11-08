I can't wait to see the shite they spout in here at the end of the season when they end up trophyless



I genuinely think they've just forgotten what its like to be a big club, it has literally been 17 years since they competed for one of the 'major' trophies. So they're just leaping straight into the 13 games this season as some frantic hope that 'they're back' and 'they've got bigger fish to fry'. There's an undercurrent of knowing that this really isn't going to last long so might as well get a small taste of what it used to be like whilst they can.That last night is a shocker. It wasn't some majorly weak team, a few obvious first choice players starting but then also a lot of first back ups and much hyped youngsters. It wasn't Wenger playing the U21s. As much as it may be a lower priority.....its important to be winning trophies when you're having good seasons and you're up against Abu Dhabi. Last season was close to amazing, but would have been absolutely shit if we hadn't won the league and FA Cup. If Arsenal end up 2nd or 3rd (which the odds are they will) and then do nothing in the other competitions, then you've had your best league season for nearly two decades and have as much to show for it as when Leicester won the league and you go 2nd by default. Woo.