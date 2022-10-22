« previous next »
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64520 on: Yesterday at 02:31:06 pm »
The goal was Top 4, and now it could be solidifying Top 4 with a title race to boot.  It's a building block, and Arsenal are doing very well.

Reminds of me of us starting in 16/17 (was near the top for a while but fell off due to injuries).  Got top 4 and optimism was running high.  Continued to make great signings and built into a top side.

Will also be a great experience for the players to be part of a title race.  Even if it ends in disappointment, it's a foundational piece to play higher-pressure, more meaningful games at the top end.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64521 on: Yesterday at 02:38:35 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:02:26 pm
I think we should really be expecting a title challenge next season. We have as much if not more quality than them and we should be having a fairly busy summer in terms of signings.

Im not sure if theres a lot of fishing going on here but weve got a shit tonne more quality than they have. If they had the equivalent injuries theyd be competing with Forest. I know the table doesnt lie but.it kinda does.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64522 on: Yesterday at 02:47:49 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:38:35 pm
Im not sure if theres a lot of fishing going on here but weve got a shit tonne more quality than they have. If they had the equivalent injuries theyd be competing with Forest. I know the table doesnt lie but.it kinda does.

I was trying to be a bit more humble but yes we have a fuck tonne more quality.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64523 on: Yesterday at 02:51:17 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 02:31:06 pm
The goal was Top 4, and now it could be solidifying Top 4 with a title race to boot.  It's a building block, and Arsenal are doing very well.

Reminds of me of us starting in 16/17 (was near the top for a while but fell off due to injuries).  Got top 4 and optimism was running high.  Continued to make great signings and built into a top side.

Will also be a great experience for the players to be part of a title race.  Even if it ends in disappointment, it's a foundational piece to play higher-pressure, more meaningful games at the top end.

This 100%
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64524 on: Yesterday at 02:51:18 pm »
I don't think anybody can dispute that.

Liverpool has plenty thirty-year-old legends of the game, who have won everything.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64525 on: Yesterday at 02:53:45 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:47:49 pm
I was trying to be a bit more humble but yes we have a fuck tonne more quality.

After what youve done in the last 5 years, Its hard to disagree, we've been brilliant for just 3 months. Still more than buzzing about where we are and where we are heading, but liverpool's quality is proven, ours is becoming more apparent every week but we still have a long way to go.

Hopefully we ll see that Liverpool quality today, it has to happen some time.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64526 on: Yesterday at 02:53:53 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 02:31:06 pm
The goal was Top 4, and now it could be solidifying Top 4 with a title race to boot.  It's a building block, and Arsenal are doing very well.

Reminds of me of us starting in 16/17 (was near the top for a while but fell off due to injuries).  Got top 4 and optimism was running high.  Continued to make great signings and built into a top side.

Will also be a great experience for the players to be part of a title race.  Even if it ends in disappointment, it's a foundational piece to play higher-pressure, more meaningful games at the top end.

If Arsenal recruit well in the summer, they have the potential to be a fixture in the top 4 for a while.their first team is excellent, especially their front 4.

Its taken them time, but they have done it really well.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64527 on: Yesterday at 02:55:04 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 02:53:53 pm
If Arsenal recruit well in the summer, they have the potential to be a fixture in the top 4 for a while.their first team is excellent, especially their front 4.

Its taken them time, but they have done it really well.

Arteta, I understand its a hot topic here because people were more than shocked that he hasnt been sacked yet, but its time to start giving him credit.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64528 on: Yesterday at 03:09:58 pm »
City are going to look daft if Arsenal win the league after giving them two players in the summer. There's no way they'd sell players to us.

In fact City don't seem as bothered about the title , yeah they want to win it but it's not the all consuming obsession when it comes to stopping us. They haven't really been at it yet and will have a lot of key players at the World Cup.


Arsenal have got that bit about them where they'll do anything to win a game of football.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64529 on: Yesterday at 03:12:03 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:47:49 pm
I was trying to be a bit more humble but yes we have a fuck tonne more quality.

Nah dont be humble.

Harsh as it may be, theyre not our rivals. Much like United werent when they finished above us under Ole or Leicester were when they finished a few points behind in 20/21. Its a freak and as well as theyre buying into the momentum, its not something thats likely to last. People talking about it being like us in 17/18 but this is a team who have finished 5th, 6th, 5th, 8th, 8th and 5th. Now dont get me wrong, it could be that theyve suddenly become the best/2nd best team in the league. Its far more likely theyre still the 4th/5th best team in the league who are benefiting from everyone else having an off season.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64530 on: Yesterday at 03:12:18 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:09:58 pm
City are going to look daft if Arsenal win the league after giving them two players in the summer. There's no way they'd sell players to us.

In fact City don't seem as bothered about the title , yeah they want to win it but it's not the all consuming obsession when it comes to stopping us. They haven't really been at it yet and will have a lot of key players at the World Cup.


Arsenal have got that bit about them where they'll do anything to win a game of football.

This time last season they had 5 less points than now and no Haaland, I wish we were up against that city team. We'd be 7 clear now.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64531 on: Yesterday at 03:14:03 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:12:03 pm
Nah dont be humble.

Harsh as it may be, theyre not our rivals. Much like United werent when they finished above us under Ole or Leicester were when they finished a few points behind in 20/21. Its a freak and as well as theyre buying into the momentum, it’s not something thats likely to last. People talking about it being like us in 17/18 but this is a team who have finished 5th, 6th, 5th, 8th, 8th and 5th. Now dont get me wrong, it could be that theyve suddenly become the best/2nd best team in the league. Its far more likely theyre still the 4th/5th best team in the league who are benefiting from everyone else having an off season.

Definitely not rivals, desperate for you to win later on.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64532 on: Yesterday at 03:15:55 pm »
#Kroenkeout

#Artetaout
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64533 on: Yesterday at 03:19:06 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:12:03 pm
Nah dont be humble.

Harsh as it may be, theyre not our rivals. Much like United werent when they finished above us under Ole or Leicester were when they finished a few points behind in 20/21. Its a freak and as well as theyre buying into the momentum, its not something thats likely to last. People talking about it being like us in 17/18 but this is a team who have finished 5th, 6th, 5th, 8th, 8th and 5th. Now dont get me wrong, it could be that theyve suddenly become the best/2nd best team in the league. Its far more likely theyre still the 4th/5th best team in the league who are benefiting from everyone else having an off season.

City are a bit up on where they were same number of games last season but I do think they look more beatable. Spurs are a lot better than the shambles they were in this time last season under Nuno. United were wretched throughout last season. Chelsea always very up and down. Obviously it's us that have dropped off but 11 wins and a draw from 13 games is good going. Leicester certainly not keeping up that sort of pace the year they won it.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64534 on: Yesterday at 04:06:34 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 02:55:04 pm
Arteta, I understand its a hot topic here because people were more than shocked that he hasnt been sacked yet, but its time to start giving him credit.

Im happy to admit I was wrong about him - thought he was decently fraudulent but this is clearly a very well coached team

How far they go this year will be dependent on squad depth / injury luck
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64535 on: Yesterday at 04:08:14 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 04:06:34 pm
Im happy to admit I was wrong about him - thought he was decently fraudulent but this is clearly a very well coached team

How far they go this year will be dependent on squad depth / injury luck

His voice is annoying though. You wouldnt want to listen to him for too long and that will ultimately prove to be his downfall.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64536 on: Yesterday at 04:11:42 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:08:14 pm
His voice is annoying though. You wouldnt want to listen to him for too long and that will ultimately prove to be his downfall.

Yes not many teams can play their absolute best 11 at this stage of the season, and the drop off is quite huge. Will need a lot of luck.

Until then 2 clear of city , 8 of Spurs, I think 7 of Newcastle (and a game in hand). Everyone else too far back to matter.

Come on Liverpool
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64537 on: Yesterday at 04:17:23 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 04:11:42 pm
Yes not many teams can play their absolute best 11 at this stage of the season, and the drop off is quite huge. Will need a lot of luck.

Until then 2 clear of city , 8 of Spurs, I think 7 of Newcastle (and a game in hand). Everyone else too far back to matter.

Come on Liverpool

You don't need a lot of luck for top 4 - if things break even, based on how everyone is performing, then you're comfortably top 4
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64538 on: Yesterday at 06:47:35 pm »
Quite tempted to put a bet on arsenal not finishing in the top 4. Bet the odds would be great and I really think theyre punching above their weight right now. But fair play, another win today
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64539 on: Yesterday at 06:49:33 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 06:47:35 pm
Quite tempted to put a bet on arsenal not finishing in the top 4. Bet the odds would be great and I really think theyre punching above their weight right now. But fair play, another win today

Theyre famous for a bottle job but come on :D Theres no chance they dont
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64540 on: Yesterday at 06:57:56 pm »
Arteta has totally scudded it by saying they're in the title race. Title will go to city with games to spare and they'll slip into 3rd on the last day.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64541 on: Yesterday at 06:58:56 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 06:47:35 pm
Quite tempted to put a bet on arsenal not finishing in the top 4. Bet the odds would be great and I really think theyre punching above their weight right now. But fair play, another win today

I don't think they are punching above their weight. You could see in today's game despite only having a one-nil lead they were in control. In other years they would have gone to pieces but it's clear they have improved as a side.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64542 on: Yesterday at 07:09:36 pm »
Dont think theres any doubt that weve been the best team so far this season, I think city are a little lucky to be within two points.

We totally schooled Chelsea today, I know theyre not all that, but Ive not seen them bossed like that at home for years. I doubt even city will control them like this.
Will be interesting to see how it all pans out, but whats clear is that its no longer a top 4 race for us.
Loving everything about the team right now to be honest, was expecting a draw today and city to go to the World Cup in first place, a win next week and we got the whole month to get into peps head.

Rest all the players against Brighton in midweek and then its one final push for arguably our best ever start to a season. Top of the table and through without a play off in the EL.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64543 on: Yesterday at 07:15:47 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 02:10:55 pm
10 games without a goal is abysmal however you look at it.

Think Saliba is a bigger difference for you than Jesus.

Seen a stat before the game, after 12 games last season we had scored 13 goals and conceded 17.

This season we had scored 30 and conceded 11. I think it's fair that Jesus has contributed a lot. Ideally he's more clinical, but the team just functions better with him in it.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64544 on: Yesterday at 08:50:52 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 06:49:33 pm
Theyre famous for a bottle job but come on :D Theres no chance they dont

Long odds but I fancy a punt on this  Arteta is a massive muppet on the touch line too and really gives me the David Brent vibes (bit like Rodgers did). They both love to blabber about culture and tactics ;D   I think they have a bottle job meltdown in them. One good spanking and theyll doubt themselves. And then their supporters (troopz, bloodz, hoopz whatever theyre called) will get on their backs.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64545 on: Yesterday at 08:55:09 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:09:36 pm
Dont think theres any doubt that weve been the best team so far this season, I think city are a little lucky to be within two points.

We totally schooled Chelsea today, I know theyre not all that, but Ive not seen them bossed like that at home for years. I doubt even city will control them like this.
Will be interesting to see how it all pans out, but whats clear is that its no longer a top 4 race for us.
Loving everything about the team right now to be honest, was expecting a draw today and city to go to the World Cup in first place, a win next week and we got the whole month to get into peps head.

Rest all the players against Brighton in midweek and then its one final push for arguably our best ever start to a season. Top of the table and through without a play off in the EL.

May need to watch you guys properly in a game. If what youre saying is true then thats a major transformation from last season. Im still so unconvinced with Arsenal. Theyre just so different from the winning version of what they used to be. The emirates bowl just feels like a car park to me, the supporters are toxic on social media, and I dont see enough winners in that team. Sorry North Bank - Im taking a massive piss on your party right now ;D
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64546 on: Yesterday at 08:56:00 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 06:57:56 pm
Arteta has totally scudded it by saying they're in the title race. Title will go to city with games to spare and they'll slip into 3rd on the last day.
Yeah, schoolboy error. The players will start to believe it now and that will be the end of their title challenge.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64547 on: Yesterday at 08:58:06 pm »
Another excellent weekend. United Spurs losing, winning away at Chelsea. Only citys gifted pen ruined it but still a nearly perfect weekend.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64548 on: Yesterday at 08:59:23 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:56:00 pm
Yeah, schoolboy error. The players will start to believe it now and that will be the end of their title challenge.

I really think hes a bit of a tool  and not in that good way you see with winners like Wenger and Ferguson back in the day. I mean in that Brendan Rodgers way
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64549 on: Yesterday at 09:00:04 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:58:06 pm
Another excellent weekend. United Spurs losing, winning away at Chelsea. Only citys gifted pen ruined it but still a nearly perfect weekend.
Get used to City winning late or getting decisions. Youll need all the luck in the world to win the title, just keep winning games!
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64550 on: Yesterday at 09:06:39 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 09:00:04 pm
Get used to City winning late or getting decisions. Youll need to send some chunky envelopes to certain people to even have half a chance.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64551 on: Yesterday at 09:49:43 pm »
Not so funny now is it ...Just wait till City start being three up after 10 minutes
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64552 on: Yesterday at 09:53:24 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 09:00:04 pm
Get used to City winning late or getting decisions. Youll need all the luck in the world to win the title, just keep winning games!

As long as oil is oily, that ain't happening:))
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64553 on: Yesterday at 09:54:32 pm »
We probably need to address that :D Theyre not doing a Liverpool. Weve won every trophy possible whilst competing with them, and got screwed out of another load by dodgy calls. Arsenal have competed with them for 13 games.

Itd be like Nicholas Latifi finding himself winning a race cos it was pissing it down and everyone else picked the wrong tyres, getting overtaken by Verstappen and then going Now I know how Lewis Hamilton feels
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64554 on: Yesterday at 10:01:15 pm »
Just happy supporting the team. Everything else is a bonus.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64555 on: Yesterday at 10:54:40 pm »
World Cup break coming at a horrible time for them, you feel if they were to have a serious shot at winning the title they need the games to keep coming thick and fast to maintain this momentum. Will essentially be a new season when it kicks off again after the world cup which is good for us and City but terrible for them.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64556 on: Yesterday at 11:13:06 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:15:55 pm
#Kroenkeout

#Artetaout

I posted this a bit in jest.

But it wasn't long ago Arsenal supporters were Kroenke out, not a peep about that now. Much like the Mancs and the Glazers.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64557 on: Today at 12:58:12 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 10:54:40 pm
World Cup break coming at a horrible time for them, you feel if they were to have a serious shot at winning the title they need the games to keep coming thick and fast to maintain this momentum. Will essentially be a new season when it kicks off again after the world cup which is good for us and City but terrible for them.

Weve seen off the they havent played anyone yet, the wait till 10 games are played, and even the they still havent won away to a big team, now its the World Cup is a new season. I dont see a dramatic dip in form, obviously we cant keep going like this, on course for over 100 points, but that would happen regardless.
I actually think the World Cup will be perfect for us, we dont have as many  going as others, and those who are going are mostly not starters for their national sides.
Take Martinelli for example, and Gabriel, if English theyd be starting at the World Cup, might not even make the Brazil squad.
The likes of Xhaka Partey and Tomiyasu will probably be back home in no time, and even Saka and the English contingent wont hang around for long. Odegaard Tierney Zinchenko wont be there, its only really Saliba and Jesus who might be away till the end.
Also the window opens so that opens up possibilities, and our best player last season will be back, Emile smith Rowe.
Just beat wolves away, 14 gone then  , 24 left, no longer just a good start to the season. Also In those 14, 8 away and only 6 at home, the reverse of city. 

All looking super for us.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64558 on: Today at 01:06:10 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:13:06 pm
I posted this a bit in jest.

But it wasn't long ago Arsenal supporters were Kroenke out, not a peep about that now. Much like the Mancs and the Glazers.

We wanted Kroenke out for showing no ambition and letting the club Rot, they have since backed Arteta with a decent bit of money.
Arteta out was mostly opposition fans who were not seeing the great things he was putting in place, it was an odd situation where Arsenal fans were prepared to be patient, but opposition fans were losing the plot, expected far better from a big club like Arsenal and were fuming at the temporary lowering of expectations.
