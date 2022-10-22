World Cup break coming at a horrible time for them, you feel if they were to have a serious shot at winning the title they need the games to keep coming thick and fast to maintain this momentum. Will essentially be a new season when it kicks off again after the world cup which is good for us and City but terrible for them.



Weve seen off the they havent played anyone yet, the wait till 10 games are played, and even the they still havent won away to a big team, now its the World Cup is a new season. I dont see a dramatic dip in form, obviously we cant keep going like this, on course for over 100 points, but that would happen regardless.I actually think the World Cup will be perfect for us, we dont have as many going as others, and those who are going are mostly not starters for their national sides.Take Martinelli for example, and Gabriel, if English theyd be starting at the World Cup, might not even make the Brazil squad.The likes of Xhaka Partey and Tomiyasu will probably be back home in no time, and even Saka and the English contingent wont hang around for long. Odegaard Tierney Zinchenko wont be there, its only really Saliba and Jesus who might be away till the end.Also the window opens so that opens up possibilities, and our best player last season will be back, Emile smith Rowe.Just beat wolves away, 14 gone then , 24 left, no longer just a good start to the season. Also In those 14, 8 away and only 6 at home, the reverse of city.All looking super for us.