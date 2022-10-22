The goal was Top 4, and now it could be solidifying Top 4 with a title race to boot. It's a building block, and Arsenal are doing very well.



Reminds of me of us starting in 16/17 (was near the top for a while but fell off due to injuries). Got top 4 and optimism was running high. Continued to make great signings and built into a top side.



Will also be a great experience for the players to be part of a title race. Even if it ends in disappointment, it's a foundational piece to play higher-pressure, more meaningful games at the top end.