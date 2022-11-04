« previous next »
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64480 on: November 4, 2022, 10:45:19 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on November  2, 2022, 03:16:59 pm
Youll never be as good as the macho man randy savage.

Something a bit strange a guy doing all those pelvic thrusts. And on top of that the mullet, mustache, colourful bright tights and outfits, the use of the word Ravishing, no wonder he became a proper gay icon.
« Last Edit: November 4, 2022, 07:16:29 pm by ScottishGoon »
Online El Lobo

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64481 on: November 4, 2022, 10:47:33 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on November  4, 2022, 10:45:19 am

Something a bit strange a guy doing all those pelvic thrusts. And on top of that the mullet, mustache, colourful bright tights and outfits, the use of the word Ravishing, no wonder he became a proper gay icon.

Plus, his finisher was called the Rude Awakening. Thomas Partey is getting pelters for allegedly doing likewise!


Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64482 on: November 4, 2022, 10:56:13 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on November  4, 2022, 10:47:33 am

Need to apologise straight away, I wasn't going to post it, a wee devil on my shoulder made me do it, I'll take any abuse that's heading my way on the chin.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64483 on: November 4, 2022, 04:11:28 pm »
Bloody hell
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64484 on: November 4, 2022, 07:18:20 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on November  4, 2022, 04:11:28 pm
Bloody hell

Removed the comment, I'm saying I was hacked. Unfortunately Lobo highlighting it hasn't helped my cause though.
Online El Lobo

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64485 on: November 4, 2022, 10:07:41 pm »
Oh I only highlighted it cos it was darkly funny, dont stress yourself
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline tonysleft

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64486 on: November 4, 2022, 11:01:59 pm »
I must confess I don't get it, but Man Utd beat Arsenal 3-1 and with relative ease
Online PaulF

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64487 on: Yesterday at 07:38:52 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on November  4, 2022, 11:01:59 pm
I must confess I don't get it, but Man Utd beat Arsenal 3-1 and with relative ease
Happens surprisingly often when a small team raises its game against a top team.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64488 on: Yesterday at 02:39:41 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on November  4, 2022, 11:01:59 pm
I must confess I don't get it, but Man Utd beat Arsenal 3-1 and with relative ease

It reminded me of losing to wrexham 3-1 in the fa cup
Online PaulF

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64489 on: Yesterday at 11:00:58 pm »
Looked so close to city dropping points today .
It's hard to keep chasing the machine.

Had they dropped points I'd be in here saying it's yours to run unless you do a bottle job.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64490 on: Yesterday at 11:58:47 pm »
Enjoyable seeing their fanbase losing it over a late City winner and the penny dropping that if you get 100 points, the spawny scruffy gets will get 101. They all took the piss out of us. No sympathy.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64491 on: Today at 12:15:56 am »
Being the new Liverpool  wouldve been beyond our wildest dreams a couple of months back. I dont see it as a curse. Id definitely settle for winning everything over the next 5 years.
Offline tonysleft

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64492 on: Today at 01:50:06 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:15:56 am
Being the new Liverpool  wouldve been beyond our wildest dreams a couple of months back. I dont see it as a curse. Id definitely settle for winning everything over the next 5 years.
reckon most other Arsenal fans would say the same. None of them would have been predicting these results from their first 12 games. Think people here forget Arsenal haven't played a CL match since 2016
Online El Lobo

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64493 on: Today at 08:54:59 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:15:56 am
Being the new Liverpool  wouldve been beyond our wildest dreams a couple of months back. I dont see it as a curse. Id definitely settle for winning everything over the next 5 years.

Youre sadly not though, youre the new Leicester in an alternate reality where Leicester didnt win the title in the one season all their rivals werent as good as usual.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64494 on: Today at 09:05:37 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:54:59 am
Youre sadly not though, youre the new Leicester in an alternate reality where Leicester didnt win the title in the one season all their rivals werent as good as usual.

Wishful thinking there, but if it makes you feel better than why not.
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64495 on: Today at 09:09:38 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 11:58:47 pm
Enjoyable seeing their fanbase losing it over a late City winner and the penny dropping that if you get 100 points, the spawny scruffy gets will get 101. They all took the piss out of us. No sympathy.

Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:50:06 am
reckon most other Arsenal fans would say the same. None of them would have been predicting these results from their first 12 games. Think people here forget Arsenal haven't played a CL match since 2016

As much as rivals like to banter, this is 100% true. If anyone in our fan base was losing their shit over a last minute City goal at the start of November they need a bit of a reality check. If the situation was the same in April I'd maybe understand it.

From where we were to where we are now I'm able to enjoy our results without worrying about City in the slightest.
Online JRed

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64496 on: Today at 09:11:17 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:05:37 am
Wishful thinking there, but if it makes you feel better than why not.
Wishful thinking? Youre the one who just mentioned Arsenal winning everything over the next 5 years.
You will obviously be ecstatic by Arsenals start, and rightly so, but its likely only going to go one of two ways for the gunners.
Either they will fall away and be 15+ points behind Abu Dhabi. Or, they will have a great season and finish close behind, maybe even one point, and then you will look back on numerous decisions like yesterdays KDB penalty and wonder how the fuck they get away with it.
Online PaulF

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64497 on: Today at 09:36:52 am »
Was it a 'controversial' pen?
--edit-- I've just opened the city thread. First post answerers that .
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64498 on: Today at 09:48:45 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:11:17 am
Wishful thinking? Youre the one who just mentioned Arsenal winning everything over the next 5 years.
You will obviously be ecstatic by Arsenals start, and rightly so, but its likely only going to go one of two ways for the gunners.
Either they will fall away and be 15+ points behind Abu Dhabi. Or, they will have a great season and finish close behind, maybe even one point, and then you will look back on numerous decisions like yesterdays KDB penalty and wonder how the fuck they get away with it.

The wishful thinking is us being Leicester without the title, a shit team punching above our weight before going back to midtable next season.
Nothing to do with youre talking about here, which I completely agree with.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64499 on: Today at 09:55:55 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:36:52 am
Was it a 'controversial' pen?
--edit-- I've just opened the city thread. First post answerers that .

 Never a pen. I dont know how long our challenge will last but the last time we were in the top two teams in the country, all it needed was for Rvn to drop in the box and United would get a pen. Its like were chasing the same very powerful machine from Manchester  but now they wear blue and use oil money rather than being British and mates with Fergie as their advantage over the rest.
Online El Lobo

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64500 on: Today at 10:08:08 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:05:37 am
Wishful thinking there, but if it makes you feel better than why not.

Youve seen through my weak facade, Im actually pretty terrified that youre the new Liverpool, Arteta the new Klopp, Gabriel the new Van Dijk, Ramsdale the new Alisson, Ben White the new Trent, Saka the new Salah, Xhaka the new Fabinho etc. You look primed to dominate football with Abu Dhabi for the next decade and its definitely not just a freak circumstance which happens occassionally when numerous big clubs struggle.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
