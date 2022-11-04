Wishful thinking there, but if it makes you feel better than why not.
Wishful thinking? Youre the one who just mentioned Arsenal winning everything over the next 5 years.
You will obviously be ecstatic by Arsenals start, and rightly so, but its likely only going to go one of two ways for the gunners.
Either they will fall away and be 15+ points behind Abu Dhabi. Or, they will have a great season and finish close behind, maybe even one point, and then you will look back on numerous decisions like yesterdays KDB penalty and wonder how the fuck they get away with it.