Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5007731 times)

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64400 on: Yesterday at 06:33:19 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on October 27, 2022, 07:59:36 pm
Raped someone too.
Cripes! Didn't know that.


and still playing?


No words
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64401 on: Yesterday at 06:46:57 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 06:33:19 pm
Cripes! Didn't know that.


and still playing?


No words

And theyre still just ostriching it :duh
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64402 on: Yesterday at 07:26:58 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:26:47 pm
He's bang on most of that post, especially calling the rapist out.

I think many feel at the very least uneasy at the situation, I've not been keeping tabs on the situation so i'm not sure if anything has come out apart from the initial allegations, but unfortunately, clubs tend to protect players if able to, and fans can turn a blind eye to things if it suits them, as we've seen with different cases of players been found guilty of racism in the past.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64403 on: Yesterday at 07:35:02 pm »
The amount of fans who have pushed it under the carpet is kind of disgusting. It's pretty much clear that he only got away with it due a law that changed days after the rape happened.

Since then, the vast majority have backed him, and he's even captained the team and Arteta came out after he scored against Spurs with something like 'I'm really happy for him...all the stuff he's had to go through'.

Just vile - if we had someone at our club in a similar situation, no matter how good they are they should not be playing for our club. United, to be fair to them, have done well with their rapist.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64404 on: Yesterday at 07:42:25 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:05:03 pm
I think most Arsenal fans would agree with this, I dont think we ll be massively disappointed to finish second, given that no one had us getting top 4 before the season started. Infact last season was meant to be our only chance of top 4 and we blew it.

still looking good NB...keep it up.....need someone to give the Manc cnuts something to think about in our absence ...
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64405 on: Yesterday at 08:15:13 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:59:28 am


Arsenal are a horrible team, lets be real. They've got an unpleasant manager, unpleasant players, their fanbase has become increasingly unpleasant, they've buried their head in the sand over supporting an 'alleged' rapist (including the ones on RAWK) which really is abhorrent, they are top of the league because they're getting a LOT of refereeing decisions go their way and they have a horrible attitude on the pitch (diving, trying to injure opposition players, Jesus faking being knocked out the other week and of course the awful accusation of racism against someone like Jordan Henderson because someone who has been in England for over two years doesnt know when he's being called a fucking idiot) BUT.....they're still the lesser of two evils.



 yes detestable bunch  - the sooner someone smashes them the better
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64406 on: Yesterday at 08:18:47 pm »
Quote from: RideTheWalrus on Yesterday at 07:35:02 pm
The amount of fans who have pushed it under the carpet is kind of disgusting. It's pretty much clear that he only got away with it due a law that changed days after the rape happened.

Since then, the vast majority have backed him, and he's even captained the team and Arteta came out after he scored against Spurs with something like 'I'm really happy for him...all the stuff he's had to go through'.

Just vile - if we had someone at our club in a similar situation, no matter how good they are they should not be playing for our club. United, to be fair to them, have done well with their rapist.

The problem is that you are asking fans or anyone to make a judgement based on 1 sides interpretation of it. There's been nothing official from the player, nothing official from the club, and most importantly nothing official from the police. Those 3 will have a lot more info than you and I. As much as I am uneasy with the situation, I'm also uneasy persecuting someone without all the info.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:31:38 pm by ScottishGoon »
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64407 on: Yesterday at 09:04:21 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 08:18:47 pm
The problem is that you are asking fans or anyone to make a judgement based on 1 sides interpretation of it. There's been nothing official from the player, nothing official from the club, and most importantly nothing official from the police. Those 3 will have a lot more info than you and I. As much as I am uneasy with the situation, I'm also uneasy persecuting someone without all the info.

This.

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64408 on: Yesterday at 09:10:56 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 08:18:47 pm
The problem is that you are asking fans or anyone to make a judgement based on 1 sides interpretation of it. There's been nothing official from the player, nothing official from the club, and most importantly nothing official from the police. Those 3 will have a lot more info than you and I. As much as I am uneasy with the situation, I'm also uneasy persecuting someone without all the info.

Excuse me sir, this is the internet.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64409 on: Yesterday at 10:04:14 pm »
Have you played city yet?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64410 on: Yesterday at 11:15:25 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 08:18:47 pm
The problem is that you are asking fans or anyone to make a judgement based on 1 sides interpretation of it. There's been nothing official from the player, nothing official from the club, and most importantly nothing official from the police. Those 3 will have a lot more info than you and I. As much as I am uneasy with the situation, I'm also uneasy persecuting someone without all the info.

Agreed.

There were allegations of a Liverpool player committing a sexual assault a couple of years back. Given that it never went further than allegations it's not been discussed since. But I'd be a bit cautious about getting on too much of a moral high-horse about Arsenal and their fanbase 'brushing stuff under the carpet'
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64411 on: Today at 01:50:32 am »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 11:15:25 pm
Agreed.

There were allegations of a Liverpool player committing a sexual assault a couple of years back. Given that it never went further than allegations it's not been discussed since. But I'd be a bit cautious about getting on too much of a moral high-horse about Arsenal and their fanbase 'brushing stuff under the carpet'

Im uneasy that its being used as a deflection tactic so we dont discuss whats happening in the field. Its frankly despicable to go down that route with something so serious just because a certain poster is so bitter about Arsenal winning a few games hes coming across beyond unhinged, but going unchecked this weird behavior is gaining traction.
Being upset that a rival team is doing well, especially when yours isnt, is reasonable. But lumping rape allegations with luck on the field,  referee conspiracies, Jesus faking injury,  and accusing Arsenal fans on Rawk of literally supporting a rapist  is getting fucking deranged.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64412 on: Today at 01:55:52 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:04:14 pm
Have you played city yet?

No , game postponed with all the interruptions when the queen died. It was meant to be a home game for us after city lost at Anfield. Probably worked out very well for sky. It was a midweek Amazon game, now sky will give it prime time billing with all the slow motion graphics, music, nevs and carra in suits etc.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64413 on: Today at 06:24:06 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:59:28 am
You're sadly not, well not enough of a minority anyway.

Arsenal are a horrible team, lets be real. They've got an unpleasant manager, unpleasant players, their fanbase has become increasingly unpleasant, they've buried their head in the sand over supporting an 'alleged' rapist (including the ones on RAWK) which really is abhorrent, they are top of the league because they're getting a LOT of refereeing decisions go their way and they have a horrible attitude on the pitch (diving, trying to injure opposition players, Jesus faking being knocked out the other week and of course the awful accusation of racism against someone like Jordan Henderson because someone who has been in England for over two years doesnt know when he's being called a fucking idiot) BUT.....they're still the lesser of two evils.

There isn't anyone in the media willing to go against the sportswashers, so the best thing would be for non-sportswashers to win trophies that they're competing for. Whether its us, Arsenal, United or Chelsea. Eurgh.

You seem to hate everything and everyone  :lmao really dont  see much unpleasant about Arsenal at all.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64414 on: Today at 09:55:00 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:50:32 am
Im uneasy that its being used as a deflection tactic so we dont discuss whats happening in the field. Its frankly despicable to go down that route with something so serious just because a certain poster is so bitter about Arsenal winning a few games hes coming across beyond unhinged, but going unchecked this weird behavior is gaining traction.

Being upset that a rival team is doing well, especially when yours isnt, is reasonable. But lumping rape allegations with luck on the field,  referee conspiracies, Jesus faking injury,  and accusing Arsenal fans on Rawk of literally supporting a rapist  is getting fucking deranged.

Deflection indeed North Bank. Indeed.

United and even Abu Dhabi did the right thing with Greenwood and Mendy respectively. Your chap has seemingly got away with something purely on a technicality. For your manager to be talking about 'what he's had to go through' is incredible, it really is. The deflection, my postponement begging friend, is coming from yourself. If you dont feel able to castigate one of your own players for the above because you're doing well, then thats on you mate. Nothing unhinged about it, its right there. Again read up there ^^^ its not just me, much as you'd like it to be. Plenty of posters feel the same as do many opposition fans (see the Palace game). So dont try and deflect it onto 'Lobo is calling me a rapist supporter'. If the mods dont want it being discussed I'm sure they'll stop it. Its not a live investigation though so as long as any conversation is caveated with 'alleged' I dont really see the problem. I'm not even going to post the conversations between Partey and the alleged victim, they're out there for anyone who thinks this is just speculation. As RideTheWalrus says, at the absolute minimum he's got away with there being no investigation purely because of a technicality. So unfortunately as a club, you have to make the choice between 'he seemingly did something absolutely abhorrent which he'll never be charged with, he shouldnt play for our club' and 'he seemingly did something absolutely abhorrent but as he's never going to be charged we should just never mention it again and get on with it like nothing happened'. Nothing is going to happen with it now, its not waiting for charges to be bought, its done. So as much as you find it unpleasant having to consider it morally, as a fan you have to decide if you think someone like that should play for your club (as good a season he's having). You as a fan seem to have made that decision. I dont think anyone has accused you of 'supporting a rapist'. Merely burying your head in the sand and ignoring something that is seemingly right in front of your eyes.

Quite a few have mentioned Abu Dhabi B, it seemed to strike a nerve with you in particular and I think its clear to see why. And with yourself in particular its not started this season. We had it last January with postponement-gate and the show you made of yourself then (ironically I was one of the ones sticking up for you as a good lad :D). You seemingly can't accept that you're having a good season....but you've had a fair bit of luck in important games with refereeing to get there and some other pretty unpleasant situations with your players diving, faking injury and causing injury (and that was just in our game).

As I say, hopefully the majority of Liverpool fans prefer Arsenal to win the title over Abu Dhabi, because you're still nowhere near their level of cuntishness. The ultimate insult should be that if Spurs were on the same amount of points right now it'd be tough to call who would be preferable out of both clubs.

Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:24:06 am
You seem to hate everything and everyone  :lmao really dont  see much unpleasant about Arsenal at all.

Very little I hate mate :) Arsenal certainly aren't one of them, there's far bigger fish to fry football-wise. Although when Arteta ends up in his dream role I imagine we'll have a lot in common with Arsenal again.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64415 on: Today at 10:30:55 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:50:32 am
Im uneasy that its being used as a deflection tactic so we dont discuss whats happening in the field. Its frankly despicable to go down that route with something so serious just because a certain poster is so bitter about Arsenal winning a few games hes coming across beyond unhinged, but going unchecked this weird behavior is gaining traction.
Being upset that a rival team is doing well, especially when yours isnt, is reasonable. But lumping rape allegations with luck on the field,  referee conspiracies, Jesus faking injury,  and accusing Arsenal fans on Rawk of literally supporting a rapist  is getting fucking deranged.

Well, to be fair, Jesus did pretend he was knocked out, dived for a penalty against us, we were denied a stonewall penalty and the person he's accused of doing that "thing" also injured our best performing player. So, although a harshly written post, it's hardly "deranged", again, to be fair.
« Reply #64416 on: Today at 10:38:12 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:55:00 am

Again Lobo, you are judging by hearing from 1 side without hearing from the defence. I appreciate it's not the same situation, but I remember Liverpool quite rightly being very angry Suarez being found guilty of racism by an independent body when he didn't get a chance to defend himself.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64417 on: Today at 10:42:29 am »
Id be intrigued to know what defence could be offered that even puts a dent in the kind of evidence the accuser brought to the table. I do wonder what wouldve happened if it was somebody who wasnt like to make it at arsenal had done it. They would never have had the money or time to replace him so felt like it got brushed under the carpet.

Still want Arsenal to win the league if its a straight shootout though of course. They have been playing some nice football and have some exciting young players now.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64418 on: Today at 10:58:52 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:38:12 am
Again Lobo, you are judging by hearing from 1 side without hearing from the defence. I appreciate it's not the same situation, but I remember Liverpool quite rightly being very angry Suarez being found guilty of racism by an independent body when he didn't get a chance to defend himself.

I did think he'd be bought up :)

We were probably a bit too tribalistic with that situation, particularly because it was against a United player but....I'll never row back on how dodgy it was to have an English translator making a decision on a conversation in broken Spanish between a Uruguayan and a Frenchman and taking evidence from other nationalities and then going 'He probably was being racist, 8 games' and then an Englishman calling another Englishman a fucking black c*nt getting 4. But alas.

We're never going to hear from 'the defence' because he's 'gotten away with it'. What we have seen, certainly there hasn't been anything from anyone to suggest she's lying, is a message from Partey basically saying 'Yeah I did it when you were asleep, so what?'. I mean if I'm being accused of rape to the extent that he is, and it was bollocks and I could prove it was bollocks, then thats probably something I'd want to do rather than just keeping schtum because there's a technicality that means I wont be charged anyway so fuck it.



I mean look....if thats a Liverpool player I'd hope the conversation, regardless of which player it was, would go along the lines of 'Is this you...? Ok we dont want you playing for our club then, off you fuck'.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64419 on: Today at 11:56:50 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:55:52 am
No , game postponed with all the interruptions when the queen died. It was meant to be a home game for us after city lost at Anfield. Probably worked out very well for sky. It was a midweek Amazon game, now sky will give it prime time billing with all the slow motion graphics, music, nevs and carra in suits etc.


Ah yes, I knew that :(.

I reckon at best you drop points in those games and that's title challenge over. Top 4 should be yours though.
I just hope we can displace spurs.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64420 on: Today at 01:15:47 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:38:12 am
Again Lobo, you are judging by hearing from 1 side without hearing from the defence. I appreciate it's not the same situation, but I remember Liverpool quite rightly being very angry Suarez being found guilty of racism by an independent body when he didn't get a chance to defend himself.

It's funny that your greatest manager ever, wanted to buy that "racist" from us, although he insulted his fellow countryman. Or he was smart enough to know that nothing racist happened there.
« Reply #64421 on: Today at 02:17:10 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:58:52 am

I seen these initial screenshots, and totally agree they don't look good and it's why I'm uneasy at the situation at the very least. But like I said, I'm not going to persecute until I have all the info. Would I rather we moved on from him, honestly probably yes.

Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 01:15:47 pm
It's funny that your greatest manager ever, wanted to buy that "racist" from us, although he insulted his fellow countryman. Or he was smart enough to know that nothing racist happened there.

You aren't getting my point, it was the fact he was found guilty of the racist comment without the chance to defend himself that was my point. The club and player were angered by that and quite rightly too.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64422 on: Today at 02:31:45 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 02:17:10 pm
You aren't getting my point, it was the fact he was found guilty of the racist comment without the chance to defend himself that was my point. The club and player were angered by that and quite rightly too.

Come on now, its not even remotely comparable. Suarez did defend himself and was found guilty, rightly or wrongly. Partey hasn't had to defend himself because he doesn't need to. And thats because of a loophole which means charges can't be bought, regardless of the evidence from the alleged victim looking pretty damning. Its more like people saying we'll never know if Michael Jackson was a nonce now he's dead so lets just ignore that pretty obvious part of his personality and enjoy Thriller.
« Reply #64423 on: Today at 02:44:47 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:31:45 pm
Come on now, its not even remotely comparable. Suarez did defend himself and was found guilty, rightly or wrongly. Partey hasn't had to defend himself because he doesn't need to. And thats because of a loophole which means charges can't be bought, regardless of the evidence from the alleged victim looking pretty damning. Its more like people saying we'll never know if Michael Jackson was a nonce now he's dead so lets just ignore that pretty obvious part of his personality and enjoy Thriller.

Apologies, I might have been reading an article that was before the final verdict that seems to claim that Liverpool were unhappy that Suarez side of the story wasn't heard yet.
Oh, and as for your last part about Michael Jackson, millions of people do just that unfortunately. Songs still played everywhere, Stage Shows still doing the rounds etc.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64424 on: Today at 02:48:40 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:59:28 am
You're sadly not, well not enough of a minority anyway.

Arsenal are a horrible team, lets be real. They've got an unpleasant manager, unpleasant players, their fanbase has become increasingly unpleasant, they've buried their head in the sand over supporting an 'alleged' rapist (including the ones on RAWK) which really is abhorrent, they are top of the league because they're getting a LOT of refereeing decisions go their way and they have a horrible attitude on the pitch (diving, trying to injure opposition players, Jesus faking being knocked out the other week and of course the awful accusation of racism against someone like Jordan Henderson because someone who has been in England for over two years doesnt know when he's being called a fucking idiot) BUT.....they're still the lesser of two evils.

There isn't anyone in the media willing to go against the sportswashers, so the best thing would be for non-sportswashers to win trophies that they're competing for. Whether its us, Arsenal, United or Chelsea. Eurgh.
Arsenal fanbase may be a bit cringe, but I don't think they're that bad really. I may be wrong, but if I recall correctly they're one of the few fanbases who don't spend the whole game singing about Hillsborough when we meet.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64425 on: Today at 02:56:24 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:48:40 pm
Arsenal fanbase may be a bit cringe, but I don't think they're that bad really. I may be wrong, but if I recall correctly they're one of the few fanbases who don't spend the whole game singing about Hillsborough when we meet.

They do call us murderers on Arsenal mania and get away with it.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64426 on: Today at 03:06:32 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 02:56:24 pm
They do call us murderers on Arsenal mania and get away with it.
It's bizarre isn't it. We actually now have PL clubs owned by genuine murderers and very little is said about it, but we are labelled 'murderers' despite the fact no murders were ever committed.

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64427 on: Today at 03:13:05 pm »
This thread has become a shitshow.
« Reply #64428 on: Today at 03:18:54 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:13:05 pm
This thread has become a shitshow.

They always do when discussing the you know what. Unfortunately any moves to keep it on topic means we are burying our heads in the sand apparently.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64429 on: Today at 03:26:44 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:13:05 pm
This thread has become a shitshow.

Yep and it needs improving. I'm starting with the man in the mirror, I'm asking him to change his ways.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64430 on: Today at 03:27:43 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 03:18:54 pm
They always do when discussing the you know what. Unfortunately any moves to keep it on topic means we are burying our heads in the sand apparently.

Its an Arsenal thread, what is not 'on topic' about discussing an Arsenal player?
« Reply #64431 on: Today at 03:42:31 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:27:43 pm
Its an Arsenal thread, what is not 'on topic' about discussing an Arsenal player?

Why do people think the thread turns to a shitshow when discussing it then?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64432 on: Today at 03:43:20 pm »
Get 'em Lobo!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64433 on: Today at 03:46:09 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 03:42:31 pm
Why do people think the thread turns to a shitshow when discussing it then?

It hasn't 'turned into a shitshow' thats just something certain posters say when a thread is discussing something they dont want to.
« Reply #64434 on: Today at 03:50:54 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:46:09 pm
It hasn't 'turned into a shitshow' thats just something certain posters say when a thread is discussing something they dont want to.

Like an alleged rape case when you don't know all the facts?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64435 on: Today at 03:53:28 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 03:50:54 pm
Like an alleged rape case when you don't know all the facts?

Aye, like an Arsenal footballer essentially admitting to committing a sexual assault in messages to the victim and certain Arsenal posters going 'you dont know all the facts so just leave it' and then going 'PARTEYYY What a fucking goal he's just scored against Spurs, what a lad' a few weeks later.
« Reply #64436 on: Today at 04:00:46 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:53:28 pm
Aye, like an Arsenal footballer essentially admitting to committing a sexual assault in messages to the victim and certain Arsenal posters going 'you dont know all the facts so just leave it' and then going 'PARTEYYY What a fucking goal he's just scored against Spurs, what a lad' a few weeks later.

Can discuss it until we are blue in the face. If we said we were disgusted and want him out the club, will that give it some closure in this thread? Won't celebrate a goal by him, won't even acknowledge it's been scored. That better?
