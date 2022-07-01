Im uneasy that its being used as a deflection tactic so we dont discuss whats happening in the field. Its frankly despicable to go down that route with something so serious just because a certain poster is so bitter about Arsenal winning a few games hes coming across beyond unhinged, but going unchecked this weird behavior is gaining traction.



Being upset that a rival team is doing well, especially when yours isnt, is reasonable. But lumping rape allegations with luck on the field, referee conspiracies, Jesus faking injury, and accusing Arsenal fans on Rawk of literally supporting a rapist  is getting fucking deranged.



You seem to hate everything and everyone really dont see much unpleasant about Arsenal at all.



Deflection indeed North Bank. Indeed.United and even Abu Dhabi did the right thing with Greenwood and Mendy respectively. Your chap has seemingly got away with something purely on a technicality. For your manager to be talking about 'what he's had to go through' is incredible, it really is. The deflection, my postponement begging friend, is coming from yourself. If you dont feel able to castigate one of your own players for the above because you're doing well, then thats on you mate. Nothing unhinged about it, its right there. Again read up there ^^^ its not just me, much as you'd like it to be. Plenty of posters feel the same as do many opposition fans (see the Palace game). So dont try and deflect it onto 'Lobo is calling me a rapist supporter'. If the mods dont want it being discussed I'm sure they'll stop it. Its not a live investigation though so as long as any conversation is caveated with 'alleged' I dont really see the problem. I'm not even going to post the conversations between Partey and the alleged victim, they're out there for anyone who thinks this is just speculation. As RideTheWalrus says, at the absolute minimum he's got away with there being no investigation purely because of a technicality. So unfortunately as a club, you have to make the choice between 'he seemingly did something absolutely abhorrent which he'll never be charged with, he shouldnt play for our club' and 'he seemingly did something absolutely abhorrent but as he's never going to be charged we should just never mention it again and get on with it like nothing happened'. Nothing is going to happen with it now, its not waiting for charges to be bought, its done. So as much as you find it unpleasant having to consider it morally, as a fan you have to decide if you think someone like that should play for your club (as good a season he's having). You as a fan seem to have made that decision. I dont think anyone has accused you of 'supporting a rapist'. Merely burying your head in the sand and ignoring something that is seemingly right in front of your eyes.Quite a few have mentioned Abu Dhabi B, it seemed to strike a nerve with you in particular and I think its clear to see why. And with yourself in particular its not started this season. We had it last January with postponement-gate and the show you made of yourself then (ironically I was one of the ones sticking up for you as a good lad). You seemingly can't accept that you're having a good season....but you've had a fair bit of luck in important games with refereeing to get there and some other pretty unpleasant situations with your players diving, faking injury and causing injury (and that was just in our game).As I say, hopefully the majority of Liverpool fans prefer Arsenal to win the title over Abu Dhabi, because you're still nowhere near their level of cuntishness. The ultimate insult should be that if Spurs were on the same amount of points right now it'd be tough to call who would be preferable out of both clubs.Very little I hate mateArsenal certainly aren't one of them, there's far bigger fish to fry football-wise. Although when Arteta ends up in his dream role I imagine we'll have a lot in common with Arsenal again.