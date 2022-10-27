The amount of fans who have pushed it under the carpet is kind of disgusting. It's pretty much clear that he only got away with it due a law that changed days after the rape happened.



Since then, the vast majority have backed him, and he's even captained the team and Arteta came out after he scored against Spurs with something like 'I'm really happy for him...all the stuff he's had to go through'.



Just vile - if we had someone at our club in a similar situation, no matter how good they are they should not be playing for our club. United, to be fair to them, have done well with their rapist.