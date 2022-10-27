« previous next »
Arsenal

Re: Arsenal
Reply #64400
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on October 27, 2022, 07:59:36 pm
Raped someone too.
Cripes! Didn't know that.


and still playing?


No words
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64401
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 06:33:19 pm
Cripes! Didn't know that.


and still playing?


No words

And theyre still just ostriching it :duh
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: Arsenal
Reply #64402
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:26:47 pm
He's bang on most of that post, especially calling the rapist out.

I think many feel at the very least uneasy at the situation, I've not been keeping tabs on the situation so i'm not sure if anything has come out apart from the initial allegations, but unfortunately, clubs tend to protect players if able to, and fans can turn a blind eye to things if it suits them, as we've seen with different cases of players been found guilty of racism in the past.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64403
The amount of fans who have pushed it under the carpet is kind of disgusting. It's pretty much clear that he only got away with it due a law that changed days after the rape happened.

Since then, the vast majority have backed him, and he's even captained the team and Arteta came out after he scored against Spurs with something like 'I'm really happy for him...all the stuff he's had to go through'.

Just vile - if we had someone at our club in a similar situation, no matter how good they are they should not be playing for our club. United, to be fair to them, have done well with their rapist.
Quote from: edge on May 30, 2015, 06:45:35 pm
Pretty happy with Arse taking it.

Disappointing.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64404
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:05:03 pm
I think most Arsenal fans would agree with this, I dont think we ll be massively disappointed to finish second, given that no one had us getting top 4 before the season started. Infact last season was meant to be our only chance of top 4 and we blew it.

still looking good NB...keep it up.....need someone to give the Manc cnuts something to think about in our absence ...
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Re: Arsenal
Reply #64405
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:59:28 am


Arsenal are a horrible team, lets be real. They've got an unpleasant manager, unpleasant players, their fanbase has become increasingly unpleasant, they've buried their head in the sand over supporting an 'alleged' rapist (including the ones on RAWK) which really is abhorrent, they are top of the league because they're getting a LOT of refereeing decisions go their way and they have a horrible attitude on the pitch (diving, trying to injure opposition players, Jesus faking being knocked out the other week and of course the awful accusation of racism against someone like Jordan Henderson because someone who has been in England for over two years doesnt know when he's being called a fucking idiot) BUT.....they're still the lesser of two evils.



 yes detestable bunch  - the sooner someone smashes them the better
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64406
Quote from: RideTheWalrus on Today at 07:35:02 pm
The amount of fans who have pushed it under the carpet is kind of disgusting. It's pretty much clear that he only got away with it due a law that changed days after the rape happened.

Since then, the vast majority have backed him, and he's even captained the team and Arteta came out after he scored against Spurs with something like 'I'm really happy for him...all the stuff he's had to go through'.

Just vile - if we had someone at our club in a similar situation, no matter how good they are they should not be playing for our club. United, to be fair to them, have done well with their rapist.

The problem is that you are asking fans or anyone to make a judgement based on 1 sides interpretation of it. There's been nothing official from the player, nothing official from the club, and most importantly nothing official from the police. Those 3 will have a lot more info than you and I. As much as I am uneasy with the situation, I'm also uneasy persecuting someone without all the info.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #64407
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:18:47 pm
The problem is that you are asking fans or anyone to make a judgement based on 1 sides interpretation of it. There's been nothing official from the player, nothing official from the club, and most importantly nothing official from the police. Those 3 will have a lot more info than you and I. As much as I am uneasy with the situation, I'm also uneasy persecuting someone without all the info.

This.

"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Arsenal
Reply #64408
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:18:47 pm
The problem is that you are asking fans or anyone to make a judgement based on 1 sides interpretation of it. There's been nothing official from the player, nothing official from the club, and most importantly nothing official from the police. Those 3 will have a lot more info than you and I. As much as I am uneasy with the situation, I'm also uneasy persecuting someone without all the info.

Excuse me sir, this is the internet.
"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Arsenal
Reply #64409
Have you played city yet?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Arsenal
Reply #64410
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:18:47 pm
The problem is that you are asking fans or anyone to make a judgement based on 1 sides interpretation of it. There's been nothing official from the player, nothing official from the club, and most importantly nothing official from the police. Those 3 will have a lot more info than you and I. As much as I am uneasy with the situation, I'm also uneasy persecuting someone without all the info.

Agreed.

There were allegations of a Liverpool player committing a sexual assault a couple of years back. Given that it never went further than allegations it's not been discussed since. But I'd be a bit cautious about getting on too much of a moral high-horse about Arsenal and their fanbase 'brushing stuff under the carpet'
