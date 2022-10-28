« previous next »
  Thread locker extraordinaire.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64360 on: October 28, 2022, 03:04:47 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 28, 2022, 02:55:17 pm
Someone should tell him that Neighbours has ended and they are no longer auditioning for cast members.

Jovanovic? Thats Serbian!
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64361 on: October 28, 2022, 04:17:33 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on October 28, 2022, 10:01:35 am
Just fully two footed there!

But yep, just horrible how thats been swept under the rug by Arsenal fans and Arteta and he's playing like nothing happened.

Well, it needed mentioning. In fact, it needs to be brought up again, again, again, and again. Pretty scummy how that club, the manager, and its fanbase are trying to sweep it under the carpet. The thing is if they'd had a poor start to the season I reckon there would be more noise around this from their support. But because they're doing well they're trying to pretend it never happened.
  Chief Suck Up.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64362 on: October 28, 2022, 04:21:30 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on October 28, 2022, 04:17:33 pm
Well, it needed mentioning. In fact, it needs to be brought up again, again, again, and again. Pretty scummy how that club, the manager, and its fanbase are trying to sweep it under the carpet. The thing is if they'd had a poor start to the season I reckon there would be more noise around this from their support. But because they're doing well they're trying to pretend it never happened.

It does, but it'll just be Liverpool fans going 'thats fucking horrible' and then the few resident Arsenal fans going 'So....the PSV game eh? Luuk De Jong, crikey'.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

  Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64363 on: October 28, 2022, 04:22:14 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on October 28, 2022, 04:17:33 pm
Well, it needed mentioning. In fact, it needs to be brought up again, again, again, and again. Pretty scummy how that club, the manager, and its fanbase are trying to sweep it under the carpet. The thing is if they'd had a poor start to the season I reckon there would be more noise around this from their support. But because they're doing well they're trying to pretend it never happened.
A bit like sportswashing?
  Cut the music!
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64364 on: October 28, 2022, 04:39:21 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 28, 2022, 01:27:57 pm
Agreed.
Always had a lot of respect for Arsenal as a proper club. But their behaviour over brushing this under the carpet absolutely stinks to high Heaven.

A proper club? That's It's a bit of a stretch.
  Chief Suck Up.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64365 on: October 28, 2022, 04:50:22 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on October 28, 2022, 04:39:21 pm
A proper club? That's It's a bit of a stretch.

They were excellent under Wenger, himself a proper 'football man'. The only really unpleasant player they had during his whole tenure off the top of my head was Cashley, and even then I think it was at Chelsea where he really cultivated that reputation.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

  Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64366 on: Today at 07:21:33 am »
Must get 3 points today, results went great for us this weekend in the top 4 race, not so much in the title race, either way weve not been at the races recently and time to snap out of it.
Jesus hasnt scored in 5 now. he looks like a player Who went from trying to prove himself to get into the Brazil World Cup squad , to being told hes guaranteed to start providing hes fit. The intensity has totally dropped off, from everyone, but he sets the tone.
  Sancho's dad.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64367 on: Today at 07:38:24 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:21:33 am
Must get 3 points today, results went great for us this weekend in the top 4 race, not so much in the title race, either way weve not been at the races recently and time to snap out of it.
Jesus hasnt scored in 5 now. he looks like a player Who went from trying to prove himself to get into the Brazil World Cup squad , to being told hes guaranteed to start providing hes fit. The intensity has totally dropped off, from everyone, but he sets the tone.

Could just be that Jesus went back to being what he is; a decent player but nothing like a game changer for a title contender.
  Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64368 on: Today at 07:39:37 am »
Liverpool are reminding me of the last great Arsenal team, and Klopp of Arsene Wenger.
The season after we last won the league , as invincibles, we had bergkamp Campbell and pires well into the 30s and Vieira and Henry approaching. The young hungry team of the past 8 years was no longer there. That was the time to sign the best replacements, we didnt. Wenger would say the money is there , 20 years later he admits there was no money and he was just protecting the club. Everyone put it down as other teams appearing and raising the bar when in reality we went back into the pack because we allowed the team to go past its peak without reinforcements , because we werent ambitious enough as a club, to fight to stay at the top when wed worked so hard to get there. I just hope Klopp doesnt end up getting ridiculed like wenger, 3 league titles he won, and is now called the top 4 is a trophy manager. If this really is the end of Liverpool as a great side , then I hope Klopp walks before his legacy gets rewritten by idiots.
  Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64369 on: Today at 07:41:30 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:38:24 am
Could just be that Jesus went back to being what he is; a decent player but nothing like a game changer for a title contender.

I dont mind him not scoring every game, but the fight has gone out, thats always there, will see today but I know how big the World Cup is to Brazilians.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64370 on: Today at 07:42:07 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on October 28, 2022, 04:21:30 pm
It does, but it'll just be Liverpool fans going 'thats fucking horrible' and then the few resident Arsenal fans going 'So....the PSV game eh? Luuk De Jong, crikey'.

I don't know about on here now but I've seen on other sites and forums posts get pulled and warnings given out for talking about the allegations at the risk of the site owners getting in trouble, and on here when the news first broke posts were getting pulled and we were asked to not discuss it, perhaps that's changed now.
  bury Regular.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64371 on: Today at 08:49:51 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:39:37 am
Liverpool are reminding me of the last great Arsenal team, and Klopp of Arsene Wenger.
The season after we last won the league , as invincibles, we had bergkamp Campbell and pires well into the 30s and Vieira and Henry approaching. The young hungry team of the past 8 years was no longer there. That was the time to sign the best replacements, we didnt. Wenger would say the money is there , 20 years later he admits there was no money and he was just protecting the club. Everyone put it down as other teams appearing and raising the bar when in reality we went back into the pack because we allowed the team to go past its peak without reinforcements , because we werent ambitious enough as a club, to fight to stay at the top when wed worked so hard to get there. I just hope Klopp doesnt end up getting ridiculed like wenger, 3 league titles he won, and is now called the top 4 is a trophy manager. If this really is the end of Liverpool as a great side , then I hope Klopp walks before his legacy gets rewritten by idiots.

They claim into our club citing Arsenal and Wenger as a template so go figure...
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64372 on: Today at 03:58:07 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:39:37 am
Liverpool are reminding me of the last great Arsenal team, and Klopp of Arsene Wenger.
The season after we last won the league , as invincibles, we had bergkamp Campbell and pires well into the 30s and Vieira and Henry approaching. The young hungry team of the past 8 years was no longer there. That was the time to sign the best replacements, we didnt. Wenger would say the money is there , 20 years later he admits there was no money and he was just protecting the club. Everyone put it down as other teams appearing and raising the bar when in reality we went back into the pack because we allowed the team to go past its peak without reinforcements , because we werent ambitious enough as a club, to fight to stay at the top when wed worked so hard to get there. I just hope Klopp doesnt end up getting ridiculed like wenger, 3 league titles he won, and is now called the top 4 is a trophy manager. If this really is the end of Liverpool as a great side , then I hope Klopp walks before his legacy gets rewritten by idiots.
The revisionism around Klopp - "Only 1 league title in 7 years" has already begun.
  Finding Brian hard to swallow.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64373 on: Today at 04:00:52 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 03:58:07 pm
The revisionism around Klopp - "Only 1 league title in 7 years" has already begun.

It's not being said by proper fans, just the idiots on social media who are incapable of accepting a disappointing season with any sort of balance or common sense.
  emo
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64374 on: Today at 04:52:10 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:00:52 pm
It's not being said by proper fans, just the idiots on social media who are incapable of accepting a disappointing season with any sort of balance or common sense.


"idiots on social media who are incapable of any sort of balance or common sense"

Yes, they were always there but you only met them on the bus, at the bar or at a motorway service station
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64375 on: Today at 05:26:06 pm »
They look very good. Full of ideas and confidence. Lots of quality on the ball. Not sure how they will stand up defensively to the best teams but they are very slick going forwards.
  Anny Roader
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64376 on: Today at 06:18:16 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 05:26:06 pm
They look very good. Full of ideas and confidence. Lots of quality on the ball. Not sure how they will stand up defensively to the best teams but they are very slick going forwards.

But they have youth, hunger and its been a couple of years in the making.similar to us in 2017/2018.

They are winning against the bottom and mid-table teams and winning at home v the big teams.enough to get top 4. They will add depth in the summer.
