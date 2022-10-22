« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1604 1605 1606 1607 1608 [1609]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 4999337 times)

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64320 on: Today at 09:24:19 am »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 06:44:13 am
It was earlier than that, the 'shushing' our fans in the League Cup final, the horrific tackle Lampard got away with on Alonso in early Jan that year, it had been bubbling for a while but the Garcia goal was the first time they never got their way and they never gained their senses after that (in regards to their opinion of us).

The funny thing was, and same with City now, is there never was a rivalry with us from our point of view, they were just cheats that we now needed to beat for success, but the rivalry or trying to whip it up into a rivalry was all one way.

I agree, they wanted to become legitimate by association, Im expecting Newcastle to all of a sudden go big in the media about hating Liverpool . Its a tried and tested process.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64321 on: Today at 10:30:27 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 04:43:56 am
I've already been there since day #1. For me, it didn't take missing out on trophies. ;)

I don't like Wenger cozying up with Qatar/PSG/BeIN either.

The majority of Arsenal mania members wanted City to win the league over us.

You're irrelevant club, except Spurs, nobody sees you as a rival. That's why i said it's very naive from people in here to think that such club will save football.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64322 on: Today at 10:53:02 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 10:30:27 am
The majority of Arsenal mania members wanted City to win the league over us.

You're irrelevant club, except Spurs, nobody sees you as a rival. That's why i said it's very naive from people in here to think that such club will save football.

Most Liverpool fans here want city to win the league, and by 30 points.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,151
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64323 on: Today at 11:26:39 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:53:02 am
Most Liverpool fans here want city to win the league, and by 30 points.

Do they??? Not sure that's true. I'd much rather Arsenal won it
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,246
  • JFT96
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64324 on: Today at 11:30:29 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:26:39 am
Do they??? Not sure that's true. I'd much rather Arsenal won it

Same as me

I think the Liverpool fans wanting to win city to storm the league is to prove a point about how fucked the game is more than anything, which I kind of understand
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,125
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64325 on: Today at 12:31:23 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 11:30:29 am
Same as me

I think the Liverpool fans wanting to win city to storm the league is to prove a point about how fucked the game is more than anything, which I kind of understand
It won't work, though. City winning the league by 30 points every season won't make people sit up and think that there's a problem, just as super-wealthy companies and individuals making more money than ever in history, while billions starve, doesn't lead people to think 'hang on, maybe let's give socialism a go'.

It's just wishful thinking. If City did that they'd just be lauded and feted even more, as the best team ever because that's what people want, easily identifiable icons to get behind. People gain vicarious gratification by getting behind the biggest, richest, most successful, most powerful etc.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64326 on: Today at 01:25:32 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:53:02 am
Most Liverpool fans here want city to win the league, and by 30 points.


If we don't win it, i couldn't care less who wins it. You won't see me cheerleading for that Lego head who shaves his eyebrows.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64327 on: Today at 03:03:21 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:53:02 am
Most Liverpool fans here want city to win the league, and by 30 points.

I don't, but unless they have a liverpool style injury crisis then they'll probably win by about 10 points. I say only 10 as they'll take their foot off the gas when it's won.
I'd love Arsenal to push them so they can't rest all their top players for the latter stages of the champions league.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,479
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64328 on: Today at 06:03:46 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:53:02 am
Most Liverpool fans here want city to win the league, and by 30 points.


Not sure about that NB...I think you may have been swayed by the handful of very vocal Arsenal-phobes on here...but to be honest, this place isn't really typical of LFC's fan base.......in Liverpool itself and among the match-going fraternity - you'd struggle to find many who'd rather see the Manc cnuts win it ahead of Arsenal....
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,037
  • A manc
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64329 on: Today at 06:45:40 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:53:02 am
Most Liverpool fans here want city to win the league, and by 30 points.
We'd all rather see Ten Hag's men lift it to stick it to that twat Arteta for gobbing off at Klopp. Am I right lads?
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,103
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64330 on: Today at 07:15:47 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 06:45:40 pm
We'd all rather see Ten Hag's men lift it to stick it to that twat Arteta for gobbing off at Klopp. Am I right lads?

NO!!!

Not happening anytime soon anyway.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,388
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64331 on: Today at 08:41:34 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:53:02 am
Most Liverpool fans here want city to win the league, and by 30 points.

Not quite :D

Winning against the tide though, how very Abu Dhabi of you :)
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Pages: 1 ... 1604 1605 1606 1607 1608 [1609]   Go Up
« previous next »
 